Supreme Court Announces It Can’t Figure Out Who Leaked the Draft Decision of the Ruling That Overturned Roe
Calling it “a grave assault on the judicial process,” and “one of the worst breaches of trust in its history,” the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday afternoon announced it cannot determine who leaked the draft opinion in the Dobbs decision last May, which ultimately served to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“The leak was no mere misguided attempt at protest,” the Court said in a statement, making the possibly incorrect assertion that it was, in fact, an attempt at protest. Some have wondered if the leak was made by one of the Justices themselves, or one of their clerks, to essentially cement the decision from changing, although there is no proof of that.
The Marshal of the Supreme Court and her team are “to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence,” the statement says.
The Court says the Marshal’s report states it investigated 82 employees “who had access to electronic or hard copies of the draft opinion.”
READ MORE: 'Gee, I Wonder Why?': Top Political Science Professor Mocks Supreme Court as Approval Rating Drops to Lowest on Record
“In following up on all available leads, however, the Marshal’s team performed additional forensic analysis and conducted multiple follow-up interviews of certain employees,” the Court adds.
The statement adds that “this Court consulted Michael Chertoff. Mr. Chertoff is a former Secretary of Homeland Security, Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the U. S. Department of Justice, and U. S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. We invited Mr. Chertoff to assess the
Marshal’s investigation. He has advised that the Marshal ‘undertook a thorough investigation’ and, ‘[a]t this time, I cannot identify any additional useful investigative measures’ not already undertaken or underway.”
In May of 2022, after the leak New York magazine published “A Running List of Theories About the Supreme Court Leaker.”
“Some legal scholars and former Court clerks have suggested that releasing the opinion — whether or not it represents a more recent draft held by Alito — could serve as a method to keep conservative justices in line in case Roberts makes a push for a more moderate decision.”
That article offered the following possibilities:
“It was a leak from the right to stop Kavanaugh from defecting”
“It’s designed to make the ruling as drastic as possible”
“It’s a leak from the left to influence Roberts”
“It was Roberts”
“It’s designed to blunt the liberal reaction to the final decision — or serve as a distraction”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image: Current official photo of U.S. Supreme Court Justices. Image by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States
Watch: George Santos Bragged He Was a ‘Star’ Volleyball Player at College He Did Not Attend, Says County GOP Chair
The George Santos lies keep coming.
During the Nassau County Republican Committee’s press conference Wednesday calling for U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign, Chairman Joe Cairo told reporters at one point that the newly-elected congressman had told him in their discussions that he was a “star” volleyball player at Baruch College, which a New York Times investigation found he did not attend.
“He said he was very successful,” Cairo told reporters near the end of the press conference. “Told me personally that he had made a lot of money at that age and was successful in life.”
“We got into it, started getting personal about the fact that he came from a poor background but he was able to be very successful. Told me – I remember specifically, I’m into sports a little bit, that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship,” Cairo added.
RELATED: 'Get Out': 'Fraud' George Santos Must Resign Say County GOP Officials – He Again Defiantly Refuses (Video)
“What can I tell you?” he lamented, as his fellow GOP officials laughed.
During that lengthy press conference numerous Republican Party and elected officials denounced Congressman Santos, calling him a “fraud,” a “national joke,” and demanding he resign “immediately.”
One elected official vowed to never deal with Santos in any capacity until he resigns.
Some pointed to his false claims about being Jewish and losing family members in the Holocaust as exceptionally egregious.
READ MORE: 'The Deep State' Wants to 'Wipe Out the American Cowboy' Warns GOP Congressman in Conspiracy-Laden Rant (Video)
Others pointed to the importance of public service, and how he defrauded them.
Watch Chairman Cairo’s remarks below or at this link.
Nassau County GOP Chair Joseph G. Cairo, Jr. recalled Rep. George Santos once told him he was a volleyball star at Baruch College & that his team won the league championship — Santos later told the NY Post he had never graduated from ‘any institution of higher learning’ pic.twitter.com/e6d1f8T4ey
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 11, 2023
‘Get Out’: ‘Fraud’ George Santos Must Resign Say County GOP Officials – He Again Defiantly Refuses (Video)
The leaders of the Nassau County, New York Republican Committee, and elected local GOP officials banded together on Wednesday in a press conference calling U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) a “fraud,” and demanding his resignation from Congress. But as the press conference was being held reporters swarmed Santos in D.C., asking if he would resign.
“I will not,” he declared defiantly, as he scurried into an elevator off limits to the press.
NEW: George Santos tells me he will NOT resign w/ @LaleeIbssa pic.twitter.com/d5rvHObxoA
— Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 11, 2023
Santos is under multiple investigations after he repeatedly lied about his education, employment, religion and ethnicity, his parents’ relationship to the Holocaust, and other critical aspects of his background and history.
Despite knowing all this, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and House GOP Majority Leader Steve Scalise allowed Santos to be seated, and are calling his lies an “internal” issue.
READ MORE: The Powerful GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Is Pushing a Baseless Narrative That Biden Is 'Compromised'
Should Santos resign or in the unlikely event be expelled, Republicans’ slim House majority would be even smaller – just three votes.
But the people he actually works for in Nassau County, made clear they want him gone, “immediately.”
“I am calling for his immediate resignation,” said one Republican official.
“George, I’m speaking to you: It’s time to step down,” said another.
“George Santos’ campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” declared Nassau County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo.
According to City and State NY, Cairo added that Santos “has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service.”
“He’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople,” Cairo also said, The New York Times reports, calling it “the sharpest denunciation yet of the congressman’s behavior from Republicans.”
READ MORE: Watch: Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against George Santos After GOP Leadership Calls It an 'Internal' Matter
“Today on behalf of the Nassau County Republican committee. I am calling for his immediate resignation,” Cairo added.
Other speakers called Santos an “out and out liar” who “needs help.”
“This is not a normal person,” that official said.
Watch video of the press conference live below, video of Santos’ refusal above, or both at this link.
NEW: Watch: George Santos Bragged He Was a 'Star' Volleyball Player at College He Did Not Attend, Says County GOP Chair
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
Watch: McCarthy Appears to Urge Gaetz to Change His Vote as He Loses for the 14th Time
Kevin McCarthy appeared certain he would be holding the Speaker’s gavel by the end of Friday night but in a stunning moment, at the end of the vote, the frustrated Republican Majority Leader found himself just one vote short. McCarthy walked over to Matt Gaetz and appeared to urge him to change his vote from “present” to a vote for McCarthy.
Gaetz seemed to angrily refuse.
JUST IN: An extraordinary scene erupted, involving a confrontation between Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Matt Gaetz, on the House floor Friday night as voting was underway for House speaker. https://t.co/6D04OCikAm pic.twitter.com/ZHMWXE4mQI
— CNN (@CNN) January 7, 2023
McCarthy lost the vote, his fourteenth loss in a row.
An entire week’s worth of House business has now been lost.
A fifteenth vote will have to be held.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
