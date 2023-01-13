'A CELEBRITY WHO WANTS TO BE A POLITICIAN'
Voters From Every Party Disapprove of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema After She Left the Democrats
At the end of 2022, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) left the Democratic Party to become an Independent. Now, barely one month later, majorities of both local Democratic and Independent voters disapprove of her, endangering her likely 2024 re-election bid.
A new Morning Consult survey found that 59 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters disapprove of the job she’s doing. (Only 30 percent approve.) A majority of independent voters also disapprove of her job performance (43 percent) and a majority of Republican voters disapprove of her as well (48 percent).
Tellingly, her highest job approval ratings came from 43 percent of Republican voters.
After Sinema switched her party affiliation, she was ditched by high-profile Democratic consultants. Although she hasn’t yet announced a re-election bid, Arizona Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton, are both expected to run for the state’s U.S. Senate seat. If Sinema runs, she’ll likely face a three-way contest against a Democrat and a Republican in the general election.
But while she may split the Democratic and Republican votes, it seems neither will be enough to actually elect her. Unfortunately, the votes she wins may be enough to help the Democratic candidate lose to a Republican.
It’s understandable why Democrats disapprove of her.
During her time in Congress, she has given speeches on why it’s important to uphold Jim Crow-era filibuster rules in the Senate, even though the rules helped block important voting rights legislation and more.
She also gained infamy when she playfully gave a thumbs down in the Senate to oppose a $15 an hour minimum wage, and was captured on camera ignoring her own constituent.
Her antics, and her refusal to help stump for Democratic candidates during the latest midterm election cycle, have led to her being censured by the Arizona Democratic Party
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'A CELEBRITY WHO WANTS TO BE A POLITICIAN'
‘I’m a Warrior for God’: An Angered Herschel Walker Lashes Out at Obama – ‘Go Back to Wherever He’s From’ (Video)
Republican senatorial nominee Herschel Walker has spent four days attacking Barack Obama after the former President, campaigning for Democrats in the days before the midterm election mocked the former NFL star to a huge, laughing crowd.
“Why don’t he go back to wherever he’s from and get back in his million-dollar mansion,” cried Walker, dredging up the birtherism that took hold over a decade ago thanks to his mentor, Donald Trump.
“Where has he been all this time, while people are dying on the street?” charged Walker, not explaining the allegation.
“Where has he been all this time while these gas prices going up?” he continued, again, apparently not aware former presidents have no ability to regulate the price of gas — a charge that, to Walker’s logic, could also be made of the man who not only endorsed him, but pushed him to run: Donald Trump.
READ MORE: ‘The Child Would Not Be Safe’: Woman Who Says Herschel Walker Pressured Her to Have Abortion Says She Felt ‘Threatened’
“Where has he been all this time as people going to all the school system and our president call all the parents domestic terrorists,” Walker claimed, which is entirely false.
While Walker attacked former President Obama he neglected to mention his own massive financial portfolio, including his businesses that paid him more than $4 million in the last year – as he continued to give paid speeches while running for public office, something rarely done. (Republicans lambasted Hillary Clinton after she left office as Secretary of State, for giving paid speeches when she was a private citizen and nowhere near to declaring a presidential run.)
Walker has raked in well over a quarter million dollars for paid speeches alone while a declared candidate. The former NFL star charged tens of thousands of dollars per speech to several Boys & Girls Clubs, taking in nearly $100,000 from just those local organizations.
Herschel Walker (R): “Why don’t [Obama] go back to wherever he’s from?” pic.twitter.com/Ffjw9kzEzi
— The Recount (@therecount) November 1, 2022
CNN reported this summer that “Walker was once a ‘partner’ and ‘spokesman‘ for a subsidiary of an energy company, Just Energy, which was repeatedly targeted by states’ attorneys general and utility agencies over allegedly deceptive practices.”
READ MORE: Watch: Herschel Walker Falls for Comedy Central Show Prank Calling Him to ‘Report a Crime’
“The parent company’s practices allegedly enticed potential customers into long term contacts falsely saying they would save them money, allegedly included the elderly and those with language barriers being put into contracts they did not understand,” CNN added.
Walker is worth an estimated $29 million to $65 million, according to his 2021 financial disclosure.
Meanwhile, Obama’s jovial ribbing went viral over the weekend.
READ MORE: ‘Train Wreck’: Herschel Walker Criticized for New Ad Claiming God Helped Him ‘Overcome’ His Mental Illness
Obama joked about Walker’s credentials at a Georgia rally on Friday, with a “thought experiment.”
Obama: Let’s do a thought experiment. Let’s say you’re at the airport and you see Mr. Walker and you say “There’s Herschel Walker. Heiman winner. Let’s have him fly the plane” pic.twitter.com/EXVDyvp1NO
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2022
Also on Friday Obama called Walker “a celebrity who wants to be a politician.”
“In the case of Rev. Warnock’s opponent,” Obama declared, “there is very little evidence that he has taken any interest, bothered to learn anything about, or displayed any kind of inclination, towards public service, or volunteer work, or helping people in any way.”
“Seems to me,” Obama continued, “he’s a celebrity who wants to be a politician. And we’ve seen how that goes,” the former president said, mocking his one-term Republican successor.
Obama: Seems to me he’s a celebrity who wants to be a politician and we’ve seen how that goes.. pic.twitter.com/DUHw9wQFo3
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2022
Walker tried to take control of the narrative, by invoking God.
Trying to quell the quickly brewing battle, Walker issued a statement on Saturday saying, “President Obama was here last night. He said I’m a celebrity. He got that one wrong, didn’t he? I’m not a celebrity, I’m a warrior for God.”
He echoed those remarks on Monday.
“I’m not a pilot. I’m a football player, I’m a politician, I’m a lover … I’m that warrior for God that [Obama] should have been when he was born but he’s not.”
— Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker fires back at former President Obama for slamming his lack of experience pic.twitter.com/sXMyfhEPYV
— The Recount (@therecount) October 31, 2022
Watch the videos of Obama and Walker above or at this link.
Trending
- News1 day ago
Trump ‘Far Dumber and Immoral and Ignorant and Lazy’ Than Staffers Knew Before They Worked for Him: Report
- News2 days ago
New Texts Show Staffer Allegedly Groped by Matt Schlapp Contacted Friend in Real Time: CNN
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘Get Out’: ‘Fraud’ George Santos Must Resign Say County GOP Officials – He Again Defiantly Refuses (Video)
- News2 days ago
‘Strongest Statement Yet’: ‘Major Announcement’ About ‘Disgraced’ George Santos Coming From by Nassau County GOP
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Pry It From My Cold Dead Hands’: GOP Vows ‘Stove War’ Legislation, Doesn’t Want Feds ‘Coming After Kitchen Appliances’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
The Powerful GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Is Pushing a Baseless Narrative That Biden Is ‘Compromised’
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Watch: George Santos Bragged He Was a ‘Star’ Volleyball Player at College He Did Not Attend, Says County GOP Chair
- News2 days ago
McCarthy: Santos Will Get Committee Assignments Because He Hasn’t Been Criminally Charged