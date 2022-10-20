News
Watch: Herschel Walker Falls for Comedy Central Show Prank Calling Him to ‘Report a Crime’
Embattled Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, continuing to insist his honorary “real” police badge gives him “the right to work with the police,” fell for a prank phone call from a Comedy Central show which used the audio in a segment that aired Wednesday night.
“Tooning Out the News,” a Stephen Colbert produced show had its animated anchor, “James Smartwood,” call Walker.
The call is real, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution and The Daily Beast.
Walker has been repeatedly mocked for claiming his badge is “real,” and basically accused the National Sheriffs Association of lying – “that is totally not true” – after being confronted by NBC News quoting them saying the badge “is for the trophy case.”
READ MORE: ‘As a Father, He’s Done Nothing’: Herschel Walker Urged the Mother of His Child to Have a Second Abortion – NYT
Walker has said his badge gives him “the authority to do things” for the police, “to work with them all day,” which The Root called “frightening.”
The prank call begins with the “anchor” saying, “Mr. Walker, hey, this is James Smartwood from Big News. Do you have a second to chat?”
“Basically, what I wanted to do is I wanted to report a crime,” Smartwood, voiced by the show’s creator, R.J. Fried, tells Walker.
“I left my window down in my car last night, someone stole my laptop out of the passenger seat, and so I’m just trying to figure out if there’s any way in your – as someone who’s a law enforcement person – if there’s any way you can take a look at it.”
READ MORE: ‘Everything Has Been a Lie’: Christian Walker Drops Damning New Video Blasting His Father’s ‘Lies’ Over Abortion
“Well,” Walker replies, “I’ll tell you what I’ll do is we’ll report your thing, and all that and stuff. That’ll be great. What we’ll do is, you got a number I can call?”
The show “bleeps” out the phone number and discussion and “anchor” Smartwood asks Walker if he can come by to get fingerprints.
“Is there any chance you can hop in the squad car, you know, flick on the sirens, come down here or, maybe like go undercover or something?”
At this point Walker seems to realize that saying you have authority means you need actual resources.
“Uh, what can you do, can you do anything?” Walker, stumbling, asks, never once suggesting he thinks this might be a prank.
“No,” Smartwood replies. “I mean, I’m not, I’m not actually – I don’t have the authority.”
Walker then promises to call him back, appearing to suggest he’s going to get involved and help out.
“I gave him the wrong number, I don’t want him having my number,” Smartwood tells his animated “guests.”
Watch a short clip or the full segment below or at the link.
BREAKING NOW: James Smartwood calls HERSCHEL WALKER to report a crime after the Georgia Senate candidate claimed to be law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/diUMDSfztA
— Tooning Out The News (@tooningout) October 19, 2022
News
Uvalde School Officials Approve Terms of Superintendent’s Retirement Without Publicly Disclosing Them
By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune
“Uvalde school officials approve terms of superintendent’s retirement without publicly disclosing them” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
UVALDE — The Uvalde school board approved the terms of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement Wednesday, but did not disclose any details of his exit as leader of a school district still reeling from the worst school shooting in Texas history.
When voting on the retirement terms, trustees referred to discussions that happened behind closed doors during an executive session that lasted hours. Trustees then quickly announced that Gary Patterson would be the interim superintendent. But trustees did not say when Harrell’s departure would take effect or when Patterson would begin as his interim replacement.
The votes capped a meeting that got heated when residents and families of Robb Elementary shooting victims were not allowed to make public comments about school safety and other matters. On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the elementary school.
For months, some family members of shooting victims called for Harrell’s resignation, arguing that he, and many other school officials, should be held responsible for failing to prepare for a school shooting. A Texas House committee investigation into the shooting provided a damning portrayal of a school district that had strayed from strict adherence to its safety plan and a police response that disregarded its own active shooter training.
The board on Wednesday also approved plans for the search for a long-term superintendent, but again only referred to terms disclosed behind closed doors without publicly disclosing them. Officials said details about the search process will be posted on the district’s website in about a week.
At the start of the meeting, some parents and relatives of the victims and survivors of the May 24 shooting wanted to make comments about safety plans, and what role school board member J.J. Suarez would play in the search for a new superintendent. Suarez is a former Uvalde police officer who worked at Southwest Texas Junior College as division chair of allied health and human services when he responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary.
Residents were interrupted by the board’s lawyer and board members saying some of the parents had not previously signed up to make public comments or their comments were not relevant to the agenda items.
Attendees shouted at the lawyer to let people speak. The board abruptly ended the public comment period and went behind closed doors to discuss the details about Harrell’s retirement. After three hours, the board came out to announce Patterson as the interim superintendent. Reporters were cordoned off from audience members and trustees throughout the meeting.
Harrell announced his decision to retire just under two weeks ago. His pending departure is the latest in a series of school officials who have left, often unwillingly, since the shooting.
After the gunman entered the school May 24, hundreds of law enforcement officers from several local, state and federal agencies descended on the campus. Despite the urgent pleas from officers and parents amassed outside, officers inside the school stayed put outside the classrooms where the gunman massacred his 21 victims. Officers waited more than an hour before confronting the gunman, contradicting law enforcement doctrine dictating that officers immediately confront active shooters.
Just prior to Harrell announcing his retirement earlier this month, school officials suspended the entire district police department after protesters held a dayslong protest outside the Uvalde CISD administrative building during which demonstrators called for the removal of all district officers until investigations into the police department’s response to the shooting are complete.
That suspension of the small police force came on the heels of school officials firing a recently hired district police officer after it became public that she was one of the first state troopers to arrive at Robb Elementary on May 24.
In August, the school district fired the head of the police department, Pete Arredondo, who was widely criticized for his response to the shooting. Last month, the Texas Department of Public Safety said it was investigating five of its 91 officers who responded to the shooting.
William Melhado contributed to this story.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/10/19/uvalde-superintendent-retirement-hal-harrell/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
News
‘Getting More and More Desperate’: George Conway Warns of Trump ‘Meltdown to End All Meltdowns’
Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday’s bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
“To the other big story we mentioned involving criminal liability for the former president, a federal judge in California today ordered emails turned over to the Jan. 6 committee saying they indicate the former president knew his voter fraud claims were wrong but pushed them anyway,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
For analysis, the anchor interviewed Conway and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as director of strategic communications in Trump’s White House.
Conway said, “this is a smoking gun for the prosecutor in Georgia and the Georgia investigation is very advanced. This is going to be a very important document and exhibit in the charges that I’m sure she’s going to bring.”
Griffin noted she had heard Trump complain about the fact he had lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
“So the fact is most people around Trump, including Trump himself, knew he lost, but they wanted to desperately cling to power in any way they could,” she said. “I would agree with George, I do think this is the closest thing to a smoking gun in just deliberate wrongdoing.”
She also noted the reporting that Trump might open up Mar-a-Lago for a second search.
“It kind of reeks of desperation,” Griffin said. I think he’s in a place he feels cornered in various different investigations.”
“This man is cornered at every turn and he’s not surrounded by wise legal council, so think you will see further acts of desperation from him,” she said.
Conway said Trump would be unable to block the emails from being handed over to the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“This is going to be used against him and it is a devastating, as I said, a devastating piece of evidence,” Conway said.
“I agree with Alyssa, he’s a desperate man and he’s getting more and more desperate,” he continued. “I think we will see that over the coming months. He will run for president, in effect, for protection against these legal proceedings, but there will be too many of them and I think we’re going to see the — you know, I think he might get the nomination anyway, but I think we will see the meltdown to end all meltdowns of a public figure.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour
News
‘Crime-Fraud Exception’: Judge Orders Coup Memo Author Eastman to Hand Over More Emails to J6 Committee
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered far-right attorney John Eastman, the author of the infamous “coup memo” who has repeatedly been described as a “disgraced” former conservative university law professor, to hand over more emails to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Citing the “crime fraud exception,” U.S. District Court Judge for the Central District of California David O. Carter ordered Eastman to give the Committee the emails. The quantity is unknown but as CNN reports “the two sides were still arguing over 562 additional documents from Eastman’s Chapman University email account.”
Among the emails Judge Carter ordered handed over to the Committee are “communications with attorneys working for former President Donald Trump about election litigation that the judge said was aimed at delaying the certification.”
READ MORE: ‘Failed Spectacularly’: Top Legal Experts Call for Ethics Probe Into Bill Barr’s Handpicked Special Counsel John Durham
“Eastman must also hand over portions of materials related to his proposal for Vice President Mike Pence to disrupt certification of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021,” CNN adds.
As the ACLU has stated, “no one … can exploit the attorney-client privilege to engage in crime or fraud.”
“The attorney-client privilege has always included a ‘crime-fraud exception,’ which provides that if you are using the attorney-client relationship to perpetrate a crime, there is no privilege.”
Eastman continues to serve as the chairman of the far right anti-LGBTQ organization National Organization For Marriage (NOM).
In May, citing a Politico report, Media Matters explained that “John Eastman, the disgraced ex-law professor who formulated many of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, was also apparently in communication with Fox News host Mark Levin. The story gets even more interesting from there, revealing the shell game that right-wing media personalities engage in while doubling as political operatives.”
READ MORE: ‘Threatening to Crash the Economy on Purpose’: GOP Plans to Gut Social Security, Medicare if They Win the House
Above the Law founder David Lat, a well-respected conservative attorney, profiled Eastman in his Substack newsletter, noting that Eastman once clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. He then describes Eastman’s “Trump-driven descent into madness.”
“Eastman began by representing Trump in Texas’s (doomed) attempt to get the Supreme Court to intervene in the election. When that didn’t work, Eastman urged Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results, arguing that Pence had such power as president of the Senate, overseeing the Electoral College count.”
“Finally, when that failed—with his old boss, Judge Luttig, calling him out on Twitter—Eastman spoke the very next day at the January 6 “rally” in Washington. In his rambling remarks, he alleged without evidence that “secret folders” hidden inside voting machines were used to cast pro-Biden votes on behalf of registered voters who never cast their ballots.”
