‘Narcissism’: Sinema Blasted After Video of Her Ignoring Constituent and Apologizing to GOP Senator Goes Viral

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), accused of blocking President Joe Biden’s agenda on climate change, infrastructure, and the social safety net, is being accused of being more comfortable talking to her Republican colleagues than to her own constituents.

In a video that’s gone viral on social media, garnering over 1.5 million views in under 24 hours, the former Green Party candidate turned conservative lawmaker can be seen walking with hard core conservative U.S. Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, through an airport.

While Senator Scott is rumored to have White House ambitions, Senator Sinema may want to be concerned about holding on to her current job.

Earlier this month The Guardian describes her, along with fellow Biden agenda blocker Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), as “DINOs,” Democrats in Name Only. It also reports that in Arizona, “Democrats have become weary of Sinema. The state’s Democratic party passed a motion pledging a no-confidence vote if she votes against the bill, while some members are plotting a primary challenge.”

Closer to home, Elvia Díaz in an opinion piece at the Arizona Republic writes, “Arizona Democrats have a few good choices to primary Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who keeps drawing the ire of her constituents.”

Sen. Sinema did just that on Monday, ignoring a self-identified constituent as she walked with Senator Scott.

The unidentified woman in a video posted by People’s Watch questions Sinema about “the package,” the Biden Build Back Better bills. At one point Sinema accuses the woman of touching her: “Don’t touch me,” to which the woman replies she did not.

“How many times have you met with constituents in negotiations?” the woman asks. “Why won’t you meet with my family, your constituents?”

Sinema ignores the questions but tells Sen. Scott, “I’m sorry about this.”

