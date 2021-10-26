News
‘Narcissism’: Sinema Blasted After Video of Her Ignoring Constituent and Apologizing to GOP Senator Goes Viral
U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), accused of blocking President Joe Biden’s agenda on climate change, infrastructure, and the social safety net, is being accused of being more comfortable talking to her Republican colleagues than to her own constituents.
In a video that’s gone viral on social media, garnering over 1.5 million views in under 24 hours, the former Green Party candidate turned conservative lawmaker can be seen walking with hard core conservative U.S. Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, through an airport.
While Senator Scott is rumored to have White House ambitions, Senator Sinema may want to be concerned about holding on to her current job.
Earlier this month The Guardian describes her, along with fellow Biden agenda blocker Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), as “DINOs,” Democrats in Name Only. It also reports that in Arizona, “Democrats have become weary of Sinema. The state’s Democratic party passed a motion pledging a no-confidence vote if she votes against the bill, while some members are plotting a primary challenge.”
Closer to home, Elvia Díaz in an opinion piece at the Arizona Republic writes, “Arizona Democrats have a few good choices to primary Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who keeps drawing the ire of her constituents.”
Sen. Sinema did just that on Monday, ignoring a self-identified constituent as she walked with Senator Scott.
The unidentified woman in a video posted by People’s Watch questions Sinema about “the package,” the Biden Build Back Better bills. At one point Sinema accuses the woman of touching her: “Don’t touch me,” to which the woman replies she did not.
“How many times have you met with constituents in negotiations?” the woman asks. “Why won’t you meet with my family, your constituents?”
Sinema ignores the questions but tells Sen. Scott, “I’m sorry about this.”
Once again @kyrstensinema ignores concerned advocate fighting for healthcare for her family in Arizona. #BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/GK5t5mHCuc
— People’s Watch (@Peoples_Watch_) October 25, 2021
Many are expressing upset over Sinema ignoring her constituent:
how many Arizonans does it take to get some answers from @SenatorSinema.
shameful. https://t.co/bzoGZnVoFi
— Evan Weber 🌅🔥 (@evanlweber) October 25, 2021
tfw your entire job is to listen to your constituents but Big Pharma pays more. https://t.co/avKJ7ojaPz
— Working Families Party 🐺 (@WorkingFamilies) October 26, 2021
Another day, another window into Sinema's narcissism. https://t.co/O5JayWeLrz
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 25, 2021
So @SenatorTimScott believes that having to ignore constituents’ concerns about health care and the environment is “par for the course”… that explains a lot. https://t.co/GRD55wkLUF
— ry*wri 🦭 (@rywri1) October 26, 2021
Why does she act so victimized by a constituent asking policy questions?
— Devon Hill (@DevonHill95) October 26, 2021
For someone who loves attention, @kyrstensinema seems to dodge the spotlight whenever confronted with constituent issues. Good on you, @chloestryker for holding her accountable! https://t.co/BlT66Rp1X6
— Madison Medeiros (@shmadison) October 26, 2021
Pretty sure this is Example A of the people of Arizona getting ignored.
— CR (@ruin_crimson) October 26, 2021
Unless you come cash in hand, @kyrstensinema won’t give a damn. https://t.co/5DPNMzB3TR
— Bob Resists🌊 (@ResistsBob) October 26, 2021
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: The “hooray for me and to hell with you” method of representation. https://t.co/J91a5bObUc
— CajunBlueAZ™ 🌵 (@CajunBlueAZ1) October 26, 2021
.@SenatorSinema .@kyrstensinema does not deserve to be in office. She is simply awful. She cares more about lobbyists than her own constituents. OR the good of the country.
If her constituents have to confront her (non-violently), then they damn well should. https://t.co/I8AxPHImaj
— MJL62 (@mjl62) October 26, 2021
Nothing says “I represent the people” like ignoring them, telling them “Don’t touch me” and apologizing for their general presence. https://t.co/U6RpQExDRR
— Not on My Watch (@Not_onMy_Watch) October 26, 2021
She works for her donors
— Will Sr- Democracy Won 💙❤ (@freshprince84) October 25, 2021
The woman is deplorable. We need someone to primary her. https://t.co/iKCO45xqCh
— 🌊💙 VOTE BLUE IN 2022 💙🌊 (@RobertLHarper02) October 26, 2021
