BREAKING NEWS
Pence Had Classified Documents in His Home in Indiana, DOJ Now Reviewing: Report
Former Vice President Mike Pence had classified documents at his home in Indiana that were found by attorneys last week. They were turned over to the FBI.
CNN reports there were about one dozen documents with classified markings found in the Carmel, Indiana home, despite earlier “repeated” claims by the former vice president to Donald Trump that he did not have any classified documents in his home.
“The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s house in Indiana,” CNN adds in its exclusive report.
READ MORE: ‘Growing Likelihood’ DOJ Will Slap Trump With ‘Appeal-Proof’ Charge for Jan. 6: Reporters
The news comes after President Joe Biden’s attorneys found classified documents in his office at the Penn-Biden Center, and later at his home in Delaware. The Dept. of Justice has appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Ex-president Donald Trump also has a special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents, but that is a criminal investigation. Trump spent over a year refusing to hand over hundreds of classified documents which were unlawfully removed from the White House, and unlawfully retained by Trump.
In contrast, earlier Tuesday U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a top Trump ally, said he would be “shocked” if there were anything “sinister” with Biden’s handling of the classified materials.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Two Students Killed, Teacher Wounded in Des Moines Shooting Police Say Was ‘Definitely Targeted’: Report
Two students are dead, and a teacher is injured after a shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa school that police say “was not random,” but “definitely targeted.”
When police arrived they performed CPR on the students, who later died at the hospital, The Associated Press reports. The teacher is undergoing surgery. Several suspects are in custody.
“The incident was definitely targeted. It was not random. There was nothing random about this,” Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
The AP adds that the shooting occurred at the Starts Right Here educational mentorship program, “which helps at-risk youth,” and “was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.”
READ MORE: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Florida Teachers Ordered to Remove or Block Classroom Libraries or Face Felony Prosecution
Des Moines police provided an update to KCCI.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek confirms two students were killed in a shooting Monday at a school in Des Moines, Iowa, and a school staff member was seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/O4UY4zwVB5
— The Recount (@therecount) January 23, 2023
According to the Gun Violence Archive, 2698 people have died by guns already this year. Last year, a total of 44,287 people died by guns in America, a decrease from the 45,098 who died by guns in 2021.
Good Morning Iowa anchor Chenue Her posted this video:
BREAKING UPDATE: Des Moines police say two students are now dead, one staff member still in the hospital.
Three potential suspects are all in custody.
Police say this shooting happened at the Starts Right Here charter school in downtown Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/MRk6GinGno
— Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) January 23, 2023
Giffords, the anti-gun violence organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, said: “Again, again, and again. Two students have been killed and a teacher injured in a school shooting in Des Moines, Iowa. We’ve barely taken a breath and processed the shootings in Monterey Park and Baton Rouge—yet another community is now hurting.”
In a shooting this weekend in Monterey Park, California, 11 people were killed, the last dying on Monday.
BREAKING NEWS
Marshal ‘Spoke With’ Supreme Court Justices, Excluded Them From Signing Sworn Affidavits in Leak Probe
The U.S. Supreme Court Marshal “spoke with” the Court’s justices as part of the investigation into the leak of the Dobbs draft decision that ultimately overturned the constitutional right to abortion, but unlike the dozens of other employees they were not asked to sign sworn affidavits, according to a statement released late Friday afternoon by the Court.
The terse statement offered few additional details, especially after the Marshal’s 20-page report had left many with more questions than answers. The report stated the investigation was unable to identify the leaker.
“During the course of the investigation, I spoke with each of the Justices, several on multiple occasions,” U.S. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley states. “The Justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine. I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the Justices or their spouses. On this basis, I did not believe that it was necessary to ask the Justices to sign sworn affidavits.”
RELATED: Experts Blast Chief Justice’s ‘Sham’ Leak Probe: ‘When Is an Investigation Not an Investigation?’
They statement does not say the justices were formally interviewed, nor does it state if Marshal Curley spoke with or interviewed their spouses.
The treatment of the justices appeared to be either far less extensive, or was not fully revealed, one day after the Court released the Marshal’s report. That report did not even mention that the justices had been interviewed. Several legal experts concluded, based on the report’s circuitous language, that neither the justices nor their spouses had been interviewed.
The statement also does not indicate that justices’ cell phones or other electronic devices were examined.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
Image by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States
BREAKING NEWS
Former Top Trump ‘Loyalty Cop’ John McEntee Testifies Before Grand Jury: CNN
John McEntee, the former presidential body man turned top Trump White House aide in charge of personnel, was subpoenaed in the special counsel’s investigation into Donald Trump’s actions related to the January 6 insurrection, and testified before a grand jury Friday, CNN reports.
McEntee began his career with Trump as a campaign intern, rose to become the President’s body man but was fired after failing to pass a security background check under White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, After Kelly’s departure Trump rehired McEntee and promoted him to Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.
In that top position, which Axios referred to as “Trump’s loyalty cop,” McEntee was behind the administration’s last year of forced declarations of allegiance to Trump.
RELATED: Trump White House Hires College Senior as Top Official Reporting to Previously Fired Body Man Rehired as Personnel Chief
A 2021 article in The Atlantic calls McEntee “The Man Who Made January 6 Possible.”
“Some Trump aides privately compared the PPO [White House Presidential Personnel Office] to the East German Stasi or even the Gestapo—always on the lookout for traitors within,” The Atlantic’s Jonathan D. Karl wrote.
“The office was run by Johnny McEntee. Just 29 when he got the job, he’d come up as Trump’s body guy—the kid who carried the candidate’s bags. One of Trump’s most high-profile Cabinet secretaries described him to me as ‘a fucking idiot.’ But in 2020, his power was undeniable. Trump knew he was the one person willing to do anything Trump wanted. As another senior official told me, ‘He became the deputy president.'”
READ MORE: ‘Maybe They Couldn’t Verify His Identity’: Santos Mocked After Twitter Appears to Suspend His Official Government Account
CNN reports McEntee “appeared on Friday before a grand jury on Trump-related investigations at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC,” after having been “subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of its sprawling probe, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.”
“The Justice Department investigation, led by special counsel Jack Smith, is focused on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to undermine the 2020 election results.”
In 2018 NCRM reported that McEntee was abruptly fired and led out of the White House without his coat. The issue, according to a report from the Washington Post, was that McEntee allegedly had a high-dollar gambling habit that could have posed a security risk.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
