Pence Had Classified Documents in His Home in Indiana, DOJ Now Reviewing: Report

Former Vice President Mike Pence had classified documents at his home in Indiana that were found by attorneys last week. They were turned over to the FBI.

CNN reports there were about one dozen documents with classified markings found in the Carmel, Indiana home, despite earlier “repeated” claims by the former vice president to Donald Trump that he did not have any classified documents in his home.

“The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s house in Indiana,” CNN adds in its exclusive report.

READ MORE: ‘Growing Likelihood’ DOJ Will Slap Trump With ‘Appeal-Proof’ Charge for Jan. 6: Reporters

The news comes after President Joe Biden’s attorneys found classified documents in his office at the Penn-Biden Center, and later at his home in Delaware. The Dept. of Justice has appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Ex-president Donald Trump also has a special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents, but that is a criminal investigation. Trump spent over a year refusing to hand over hundreds of classified documents which were unlawfully removed from the White House, and unlawfully retained by Trump.

In contrast, earlier Tuesday U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a top Trump ally, said he would be “shocked” if there were anything “sinister” with Biden’s handling of the classified materials.

This is a breaking news and developing story.