Watch: Top Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Defends Biden In Classified Docs Probe

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a top Trump ally who has defended the Republican ex-president at almost every turn, is speaking up to defend President Joe Biden in the face of the DOJ’s probe into his handling of classified documents.

Graham, 67, an attorney who just celebrated his 20th year in the Senate, is the former Chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He also spent over three decades in the U.S. military, including as a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps.

President Biden, in addition to being President Barack Obama’s Vice President for eight years, spent 36 years as a U.S. Senator from Delaware.

According to Ahtra Elnashar, the national correspondent for Sinclair Broadcast Group on Capitol Hill, Graham “would be shocked” if there was anything “sinister” with President Biden’s handling, or mishandling, of classified documents.

“Significant,” Elnashar wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Sen. Lindsey Graham tells me he’s known Biden for a long time and would be shocked if there was anything sinister going on with his handling of classified documents.”

In a video clip, Graham tells reporters, “Let me just say this: I’ve known President Biden for a long time. I don’t think there’s – I’d be shocked if there’s anything sinister.”

Watch below or at this link.