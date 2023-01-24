News
‘Growing Likelihood’ DOJ Will Slap Trump With ‘Appeal-Proof’ Charge for Jan. 6: Reporters
After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The House select committee referred the ex-president to the Department of Justice for prosecution on four charges, but The Guardian correspondent Hugo Lowell explained to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that federal prosecutors will most likely attempt to make a narrow, and appeal-proof, case against Trump.
“The Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy verdicts really come about because the government had concrete evidence that the leaders of the Oath Keepers effectively engaged in political violence to stop the peaceful transfer of power, and because it was presented in that way and because, you know, the Oath Keepers had a quick reaction forceacross the river in Virginia,” Lowell said. “They had weapons and ammunition, and they were texting about we can come to the Capitol, and, you know, bring fire support if you really need it. I think that’s the kind of evidence that’s convincing for a jury.”
“It’s the kind of evidence that we’re missing as of yet with Trump, and that’s why I think that the Justice Department is looking more at an obstruction of an official proceeding kind of thing for Trump, as opposed to, you know, seditious conspiracy,” Lowell continued. “I don’t think it materially makes any difference because they are still really serious felonies and they carry lengthy prison terms, and the Justice Department doesn’t like to score big home runs, they like to score single hits, and if they can find one charge that sticks with Trump, they would much prefer that.”
“They want a sustained conviction, they just don’t want a conviction, they want to sustain it upon appeal,” he added, “and I think he was talking about how you want to make sure it follows through all the way. They’re much more likely to take a lesser charge that is more likely to be sustained than the big charge.”
Watch the segment below or at this link.
News
Watch: Top Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Defends Biden In Classified Docs Probe
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a top Trump ally who has defended the Republican ex-president at almost every turn, is speaking up to defend President Joe Biden in the face of the DOJ’s probe into his handling of classified documents.
Graham, 67, an attorney who just celebrated his 20th year in the Senate, is the former Chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He also spent over three decades in the U.S. military, including as a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps.
President Biden, in addition to being President Barack Obama’s Vice President for eight years, spent 36 years as a U.S. Senator from Delaware.
READ MORE: ‘Marxists, Communists, Racists, and RINOS’: Trump Melts Down Hours Before Judge Will Rule on Releasing Grand Jury Report
According to Ahtra Elnashar, the national correspondent for Sinclair Broadcast Group on Capitol Hill, Graham “would be shocked” if there was anything “sinister” with President Biden’s handling, or mishandling, of classified documents.
“Significant,” Elnashar wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Sen. Lindsey Graham tells me he’s known Biden for a long time and would be shocked if there was anything sinister going on with his handling of classified documents.”
In a video clip, Graham tells reporters, “Let me just say this: I’ve known President Biden for a long time. I don’t think there’s – I’d be shocked if there’s anything sinister.”
Watch below or at this link.
Here’s the video: pic.twitter.com/6QJI5N05aV
— Ahtra Elnashar (@AhtraElnashar) January 24, 2023
News
‘Marxists, Communists, Racists, and RINOS’: Trump Melts Down Hours Before Judge Will Rule on Releasing Grand Jury Report
Donald Trump posted a three-page rant Tuesday morning, declaring his actions during his now-infamous telephone call to the Georgia Secretary of State were “perfect” and above reproach. The ex-president made the social media posts just hours before a judge will decide on releasing the special grand jury’s report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis‘ investigation into the ex-president’s actions interfering with the 2020 election.
Calling Willis’ investigation into Trump an “Imminent threat,” USA Today reports the special grand jury’s report includes “any recommendations related to the possible prosecution of the former president and his allies.” The newspaper adds the investigation is “perhaps the most serious legal threat facing the former president.”
Talking Points Memo adds the “grand jury’s own recommendation is that they should be made public.”
READ MORE: ‘Growing Likelihood’ DOJ Will Slap Trump With ‘Appeal-Proof’ Charge for Jan. 6: Reporters
Trump on Tuesday repeated many of the same lies he has made in defense of his possibly unlawful call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the Marxists, Communists, Racists, and RINOS don’t even want to talk about, were ‘perfect’ calls,” Trump falsely declared, writing “perfect” in all-caps.
“Many people, including lawyers for both sides, were knowingly on the line. I was protesting a rigged & stolen election, which evidence proves it was,” he continued, which is a lie. “I won Georgia by a lot, but only needed a small number of votes from that total number. They cheated in many ways including stuffing Ballots, all caught live on tape.”
Again, that is false.
“With many people on the line on what was a perfect call protesting the Rigged Georgia Election, which I have a clear right to do, and in fact an obligation to do since I made the call as President, how come not one person said, while on the call, that I acted inappropriately, or made a statement of protest at what I said, & then slammed down the phone,” he asked. “Not one, even with so many opposing people, lawyers, and others on the line. No admonishment at all. We nicely agreed to speak again,” Trump claimed.
READ MORE: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Florida Teachers Ordered to Remove or Block Classroom Libraries or Face Felony Prosecution
The one-term twice-impeached ex-president under multiple criminal investigations made additional false claims, and concluded by writing, “The Election in Georgia was rigged and stollen,” he said, once again misspelling “stolen.” “We have all the evidence needed. That is the crime!”
Tuesday’s hearing, TPM notes, is expected to be aired aired live on the judge’s YouTube channel.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour
News
‘Anything Else, Peter?’ Karine Jean-Pierre Smoothly Slams Doocy (Video)
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre smoothly and subtly slammed Peter Doocy on Monday, after taking numerous questions from the Fox News personality and reporters about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Doocy offered the press corps some comic relief when he began his questions by asking, “When you found out that the FBI had located even more classified materials in Wilmington, which four letter word did you use?”
Jean-Pierre laughed off the question, only saying, “Oh my goodness, Peter.”
Peter Doocy to Karine Jean-Pierre: “When you found out that the FBI had located even more classified materials in Wilmington, which four letter word did you use?” pic.twitter.com/Bf0hxugkyI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2023
She was less amused when he suggested President Biden was involved in a “cover up.”
READ MORE: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Florida Teachers Ordered to Remove or Block Classroom Libraries or Face Felony Prosecution
Doocy started his question by stating, “The House Oversight Committee chairman says this document situation has all the makings of a potential coverup. Is President Biden involved in a cover up?”
Jean-Pierre was not laughing.
“We’ve been very clear here from this administration,” she replied. “The President has been very clear that he takes this very seriously when it comes to that, when it comes to classified information, when it comes to classified documents, and that his team has been has been fully cooperative with this legal matter.”
Indeed, it would have been a cover-up if, when packing up the office at the Penn-Biden Center, the President’s attorneys had not contacted the Dept. of Justice when they found a small number of documents with classified markings. Instead, they immediately reached out to DOJ and the National Archives and returned the documents they found.
Appearing to draw a line in the sand, Jean-Pierre continued: “Anything else, Peter?”
“I’m going to be very serious. You asked me kind of a question that everybody laughed at, which was interesting question to ask,” she said, referring to his “four-letter word” question, which she implied was inappropriate.
“But, any other any other underlying questions that you may have, I would refer you to my colleagues, the White House Counsel, I’m going to continue to be prudent. I’m going to continue to be consistent, and refer you,” she replied, shutting him down.
“Is President Biden involved in a cover up?” — Peter Doocy pic.twitter.com/T9tMpMJpRv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trending
