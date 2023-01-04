RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Ginni Thomas Attacks Kevin McCarthy in Joint Letter With Ex-Trump Attorney Cleta Mitchell
Lobbyist and promoter of Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” Ginni Thomas, is uniting with ex-Trump attorney Cleta Mitchell and two dozen others from the far-right to attack and oppose GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s attempt to become Speaker of the House.
In a joint letter from the Conservative Action Project, Thomas, the spouse of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Mitchell, and the other 24 signatories assail McCarthy’s leadership.
“Conservative organizations and the millions of grassroots conservatives we represent are united in our support of the 20 courageous members of Congress seeking to change the status quo in Washington,” the letter reads. Those 20 have voted against McCarthy for Speaker.
“Rather than engage them in a good faith negotiation, Rep. Kevin McCarthy has instead maligned both the requests and the messengers. He has publicly and through proxies leveled attacks against members of his own party, including threatening to deny committee assignments for those who continue to oppose him. Moreover, he has failed to answer for, or commit to halting, his coordinated efforts in the 2022 elections to promote moderate Republican candidates over conservatives, it charges.
“Because of this, he has thus far failed to garner the 218 votes necessary to lead the House GOP conference in three separate rounds of voting, it adds, although as of now the McCarthy has lost five votes. “The job of the Speaker is to garner consensus among disparate factions of the party, and unite them.”
READ MORE: 'Hope They Get Their Act Together': Biden Says 'Embarrassing' How House GOP Is Making US Look Around the World
The Conservative Action Project, founded in 2008, was behind the 2010 “Mount Vernon Statement,” an attack on the left that wrongly claims the U.S. Constitution promotes a conservative point of view. It accused the federal government of acting “with little concern for the limits of the Constitution, which is increasingly dismissed as obsolete and irrelevant.” There were Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate at the time, and Barack Obama was President.
Cleta Mitchell participated in Donald Trump’s infamous phone call to Brad Raffensperger, during which he pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to “find 11,780 votes.” Trump is under criminal investigation over that call. Last year The New York Times reported Mitchell had been subpoenaed by investigators.
Mitchell, an anti-LGBTQ activist, was also subpoenaed by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
She “participated in efforts to prevent, delay, or overturn election results,” and “promoted false claims of election fraud to Members of Congress,” the Committee’s chairman Bennie Thompson charged last year.
Among the other signatories are Kenneth Blackwell of the Family Research Council, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups. Also, David Bossie, the conservative activist and lobbyist who heads Citizens United, the group that won the Supreme Court case that has led to massive amounts of dark money in American politics.
‘Stroke of Genius’: MAGA Pastor Declares Right to Vote Must Be Taken From the People So Republicans Can Win Elections
A pro-Trump Mississippi pastor is calling for stripping the right of the people to elect their U.S. Senators by creating what he says would be an Electoral College for each state, so Republicans can start winning elections again.
In five out of the past 58 U.S. presidential elections the winner did not win the popular vote – that includes the past two Republican presidents, but won because of the Constitution’s Electoral College.
Pastor Shane Vaughn says he has had “a stroke of genius,” and wants the election of U.S. Senators to bypass U.S. citizens and be decided by an “Electoral College” in each state.
Vaughn used Republican Herschel Walker’s recent loss of the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff to make his case.
READ MORE: 'Destroying the Nuclear Family': Laura Ingraham Falsely Claims New Marriage Law Takes Rights Away From Christians
“The only way we ever have a Republican president is the Electoral College,” Vaughn said, as Right Wing Watch reports, and in the RWW video below. “We cannot defeat the population centers without the Electoral College.”
“The entire state [of Georgia] is conservatives, all rushing to the polls,” Vaughn continued, falsely.
“They came to the polls that day and blew the numbers out of the water. They were winning their state, they were turning their state in the right direction until they hit that blue area called Atlanta, Georgia,” he lamented. “Good try, all you great citizens of Georgia.”
“Your voice doesn’t matter because you don’t have the majority of the population,” he said, apparently tossing the bedrock of democracy: one person, one vote.
“So therefore, you really shouldn’t have even shown up to vote because we’re going to stop you in the population centers.”
“And I looked across that state, and I said, ‘You know what? Everyone in that state is a conservative except for those two blue dots.’ And that’s when it hit me like a stroke of genius: That’s what the Founding Fathers feared for the nation, but what they feared for the nation is happening in the states,” Vaughn announced, again, falsely.
READ MORE: Christian Anti-LGBTQ Book Banning Activist Says Gay 'Lifestyles' Shouldn't Be 'Forced Down Throats of Families'
“The office of a senator is just like the office of the president; it is a statewide campaign. It is statewide. Therefore, I am of the opinion that the only way to save the Senate in the United States of America is that the Senate elections should also be done by the Electoral College of a state.”
That was last week.
Pastor Vaughn apparently has since learned a little about the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and that America effectively used to elect Senators in the manner he described, except the “Electoral College’ for the states was the state legislature. The 17th Amendment, in effect since 1913, allowed for the people to directly elect their own Senators.
Now Vaughn is demanding the repeal of the 17th Amendment.
“What we must do is repeal 17,” he says, again as Right Wing Watch documents in the video below. “Otherwise, you’re going to have a blue House, and a blue Senate, and ladies and gentlemen, you cannot govern that way.”
Next month the House will be “red,” and the Senate will be blue.
“It’s not fair,” Vaughn says, that more people vote for Democrats than Republicans.
Watch the videos below or at this link.
Shane Vaughn is now demanding the repeal of the 17th Amendment, which allows for the direct election of U.S. senators, because voters keep electing Democrats: “It’s not fair.” https://t.co/exKVM1T6at pic.twitter.com/cXci2Cq2VU
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 14, 2022
‘Treason Out Loud’: Critics Call Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Remarks ‘Fantasizing About Killing Her Colleagues’ (Video)
Christian nationalist U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s remarks at the New York Young Republican Club’s Saturday night gala have elicited massive response – and condemnation – from many after she insisted had she been “in charge” of the January 6, 2021 insurrection the rioters “would’ve been armed” and they “would have won.”
“I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed,” Greene, a Republican from Georgia, told the group (video below). Some of the rioters and attendees were armed.
In addition to Greene and Bannon, Donald Trump, Jr. and far-right agitator Jack Posobiec were also in attendance, as was disgraced former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
READ MORE: 'Mob Boss': Trump Willing to 'Burn the Country Down' if DOJ Doesn't Back Off Says His Former Longtime Attorney
The Southern Poverty Law Center described the New York Young Republican Club’s gala attendees as a “collection of radical right figures including white nationalists and ultranationalist European leaders” and noted the “group’s president declared ‘total war’ on perceived enemies.”
Some are questioning how Greene can retain her congressional seat given the oath of office she swore to, which in part reads: “I, __, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
Former Democratic U.S. Senator from California Barbara Boxer tweeted: “If you’re in Congress and swore to protect the Constitution & you’re asked if you had anything to do with 1/6 insurrection, you say something like: I would NEVER partake in violence against America. You wouldn’t say something like: if I did it I would’ve been armed!”
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) quoting Greene, tweeted that winning is “overturning an election,” and “Being armed = using force to do it.”
Congresswoman Greene “represents today’s Republican party and defines a coup as ‘winning,'” she stressed.
“This is un-American and dangerous,” Escobar added. “And Republican silence is complicity.”
READ MORE: Don't Call Us 'Fascists': Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts News Media After Criticism Over Her Feral Hog Hunting Stunt
Veteran journalist and SiriusXM Progress host Michelangelo Signorile called Greene’s remarks, “Treason out loud.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene tells extremist confab that if she organized Jan 6 ‘we would’ve won’ and ‘we would’ve been armed.’ Take it as a plan for the next assault on democracy, which Trump is right now inciting,” he warned.
Gun violence prevention activist Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action observed this is a “Member of Congress fantasizing about killing her colleagues.”
Former Obama White House Senior Advisor David Axelrod, now the director of the non-partisan University of Chicago Institute of Politics, quoted Greene and called her one of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s “new top apparatchiks.”
Watch the video via Kyle Mazza below or at this link.
Anti-LGBTQ Leader Put on the Spot by CNN Host for Flipping Out Over Being Booted From a Virginia Restaurant
On Saturday morning, CNN host Michael Smerconish put the head of a rightwing group hostile to the rights of the LGBTQ community on the spot as she whined that she and her colleagues were refused service at a Virginia restaurant over their views — while at the same defending the rights of Christian businesspeople refusing to work with same-sex couples.
On Dec 2, Virginia Business reported that the Metzger Bar and Butchery, in Richmond’s Union Hill neighborhood, canceled reservations made by members of the Family Foundation of Virginia because employees and the owner didn’t feel comfortable serving the group that is opposed to equal rights for all.
That led the president of the group, Victoria Cobb to the Smerconish show where the host attempted multiple times to get her to admit that denial of service to her group was no different than a Christian baker refusing to make a cake for a same-sex couple which she felt was — and is — justified.
“I know you follow the arguments as I did this past Monday in the Supreme Court on the same issue,” Smerconish prompted her. “It’s incredible the timing of all of this. Justice Sotomayor said, ‘hey, if we allow the web designer to not have to design that web for the same-sex couple, for the first time in our history we’re going to be saying it’s okay to discriminate based on gender identity, based on race, based on religion.'”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: New court ruling has opened the door for the DOJ to get another Trump search warrant: legal expert
“You know it’s a slippery slope argument,” he continued. “Would you similarly say a web designer doesn’t have to make a cake (sic) for an inter-racial marriage because they don’t agree with that from their religious point of view?”
“I think we are stretching the Lorie Smith case to be something that it is not,” Cobb replied. “She has a fundamental concern about same-sex marriage. It’s not the people, it’s I don’t want to write a speech. I have to literally write content and create beautiful imagery on something that violates my faith –that’s her case.”
“We haven’t seen a ruling yet, it sounds favorable from what folks are saying,” she continued. “It is because we protect speech it is a bedrock principle. It is so important that no one, not even a paying customer compels someone else to have to say or write words they don’t agree with. I think that’s the America we want to live in.”
“I want to live in a world where everybody gets served,” the CNN host shot back. “I want to live some a world where judgments aren’t made based on religious conviction. You respectfully didn’t answer me. I think the web designer could say, ‘Oh, my god, it’s an interracial marriage, I’m not designing a website.’ The baker could say ‘I’m not going to bake a cake for them.’ I want everybody to get served.”
Watch below or at the link:
