‘Hope They Get Their Act Together’: Biden Says ‘Embarrassing’ How House GOP Is Making US Look Around the World

President Joe Biden says it’s “embarrassing” how the House Republicans are making America look around the world, and he hopes they “get their act together” and elect a Speaker, after Tuesday’s round of three votes failed to produce a majority for any nominee.

GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy garnered less votes than House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in all three votes. 20 Republicans are voting against McCarthy, which made Tuesday’s vote the first in a century where the House was unable to produce a Speaker in the first round.

“I really mean this: How do you think this looks to the rest of the world?” CNN reports Biden told reporters as he headed for a bipartisan trip focused on his infrastructure law, which will include Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Coming out of, you know – the first time we’re really getting through the whole history related to Jan. 6, things are settling out, and now, for the first time in 100 years? I really mean it.”

“I know you know international relations,” the President continued. “It’s not a good look, it’s not a good thing. This is the United States of America and I hope they get their act together.”

The President was also asked, “How worried would you be if the stalemate in the House goes on and after today, about the ability of Congress and you to govern?”

Biden made clear it’s not his problem.

“Not me — Congress to govern.”

The President promoted his trip to Kentucky, where he will appear with McConnell, telling reporters it demonstrates “that we can get things done.”

