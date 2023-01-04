News
‘Hope They Get Their Act Together’: Biden Says ‘Embarrassing’ How House GOP Is Making US Look Around the World
President Joe Biden says it’s “embarrassing” how the House Republicans are making America look around the world, and he hopes they “get their act together” and elect a Speaker, after Tuesday’s round of three votes failed to produce a majority for any nominee.
GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy garnered less votes than House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in all three votes. 20 Republicans are voting against McCarthy, which made Tuesday’s vote the first in a century where the House was unable to produce a Speaker in the first round.
“I really mean this: How do you think this looks to the rest of the world?” CNN reports Biden told reporters as he headed for a bipartisan trip focused on his infrastructure law, which will include Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“Coming out of, you know – the first time we’re really getting through the whole history related to Jan. 6, things are settling out, and now, for the first time in 100 years? I really mean it.”
“I know you know international relations,” the President continued. “It’s not a good look, it’s not a good thing. This is the United States of America and I hope they get their act together.”
The President was also asked, “How worried would you be if the stalemate in the House goes on and after today, about the ability of Congress and you to govern?”
Biden made clear it’s not his problem.
“Not me — Congress to govern.”
The President promoted his trip to Kentucky, where he will appear with McConnell, telling reporters it demonstrates “that we can get things done.”
Watch below or at this link.
President Biden on the House being unable to elect a Speaker:
“For the first time in 100 years, we can’t move … It’s not a good look, it’s not a good thing. This is the United States of America, and I hope they get their act together.” pic.twitter.com/OqCXjf1iHF
— The Recount (@therecount) January 4, 2023
News
‘Massive Erosion of Influence’: Gaetz Defies Trump – and Again Digs His Heels in Against Kevin McCarthy
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) seen by some as the leader of the “Never Kevin” McCarthy movement to keep the House GOP Leader from being elected Speaker, dug his heels in once again Wednesday morning, this time directly defying his party’s leader, Donald Trump.
“Sad!” Gaetz said Wednesday, according to Fox News. “This changes neither my view of McCarthy nor Trump nor my vote.”
Trump barely hours earlier had urged all House Republicans to hand McCarthy the Speaker’s gavel, after an embarrassing Tuesday that ended with three votes, and none with a majority for the embattled and disliked California Republican.
It is the first time in a century that a Speaker was not elected on the first vote.
READ MORE: Video Shows Lying GOP Rep. Santos Hounded by Reporter on First Day in Congress
Gaetz, who shares a home state with the twice-impeached one-term ex-president, went even further after the Fox News report was published.
“Supporting McCarthy is the worst Human Resources decision President Trump has ever made,” Gaetz tweeted atop the Fox News report.
“Sad!” he added again, appearing to mock Trump.
Supporting McCarthy is the worst Human Resources decision President Trump has ever made.
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 4, 2023
Conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings Wednesday morning noted just how impotent Trump and McCarthy appear.
Jennings tweeted that “if the 20” House Republicans who voted against McCarthy on Tuesday “remain intransigent it signals a further (massive) erosion of influence snowballing since the Nov election.”
“If even the Trumpiest members won’t listen to him (and there’s no consequences for defiance), why should anyone else be scared?”
Image: lev radin / Shutterstock
News
Trump Offers All-Caps Endorsement to McCarthy: ‘Kevin Will Do a Good Job — Maybe Even Great!’
Donald Trump offered an all-caps endorsement of Kevin McCarthy’s embattled bid to become speaker of the House.
The California Republican has faced a leadership challenge from right-wing lawmakers, sending the vote to a second day after three ballots came up short of the needed 218, and the former president confirmed McCarthy’s assurance that he had Trump’s backing.
“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ‘HOUSE’ TWICE!” Trump posted on his Truth Social website. “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT.”
“Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!” he added.
News
Confederate Monument to be Replaced by Statue of Civil Rights Hero Rep. John Lewis
A statue of John Lewis, the deceased Black U.S. House representative and civil rights activist, will replace a Confederate monument in the congressional district that Lewis once served.
Lewis’ statue will replace the Confederate Obelisk Monument, a stone pillar erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908. Superior Court Justice Clarence Seeliger ordered the monument to be removed in June 2020 after repeated vandalism and racial justice protests had rendered the racist monument a “public nuisance” that could possibly result in harm, especially if citizens tried to remove it themselves.
In June 2020, Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett wrote in a statement, “This symbol of hate and oppression has created a real and present danger to our community and it must be moved for the protection of the public…. We are at a point now where we cannot delay.”
On December 29, 2022, a city task force announced that the monument would be replaced by a statue of Lewis created by Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson. Watson briefly met Lewis and shook his hand in 2005.
“I was impressed by his calm and peaceful nature,” Watson said of Lewis to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I sensed someone of great passion and empathy. My feelings for him grew more and more over the years.”
The task force raised nearly $600,000 for the replacement statue. Watson expects to unveil Lewis’ statue — which will be a 12-foot statue on a 4-foot pedestal — in 2024, the aforementioned publication reported.
Watson says he feels pressure to make a quality statue of Lewis. But in 2021, he unveiled his now-iconic statue Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the city. The statue showed King releasing a dove from his hands. Watson has also created statues of Olympic gold medalists for the island nation of Jamaica and statues of British West Indian immigrants for London, England.
“This project has been a labor of love for all of us who knew and loved Congressman Lewis,” said Garrett of the upcoming Lewis statue. “He served our district and the world with such honor and distinction. His statue will stand as a reminder to all who pass that once this great but humble man walked among us, and we are happy we elected him over and over to serve us and the world.”
Though Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 until his death in 2020, before his time in Congress, he was a major organizer of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington and led an Alabama march from the city of Selma to the capital city of Montgomery which was attacked by state troopers and police.
