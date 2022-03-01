News
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Anti-LGBTQ Attorney Cleta Mitchell and OAN Personality
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued six more subpoenas, including for far-right conservative attorney Cleta Mitchell, and an OAN personality accused of drafting the executive order which would have been used to seize voting machines.
Mitchell, an NRA attorney, and anti-LGBTQ activist, “participated in efforts to prevent, delay, or overturn election results; promoted false claims of election fraud to Members of Congress; and participated in a call in which former President Trump pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to ‘find’ enough votes to reverse his loss there,” the Committee’s chairman Bennie Thompson charges in a press release.
Also subpoenaed is Christina Bobb, who “was reportedly involved in efforts to draft an executive order for then-President Trump that would have directed federal agencies to seize voting machines in numerous states and was present in the ‘war room’ of Rudy Giuliani’s legal team in the Willard Hotel on January 6th.”
Another, Phillip Kline, “convened a meeting between then-President Trump and more than 300 state legislators in an attempt to disseminate purported evidence of election fraud and encourage legislators to sign a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to delay the electoral certification on January 6th.”
Mitchell infamously was involved in CPAC’s ban of the gay Republican group GOProud. She has been associated with Donald Trump since at least 2011.
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Erratic and Irrational’ Putin Expressing ‘Extreme Anger’ — and His Mental State Has US Intel Worried: Report
The US intelligence community has prioritized attempting to understand Vladimir Putin’s mental state as his invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, CNN reported Tuesday.
“The efforts come as longtime Putin-watchers have publicly speculated that his behavior has become increasingly erratic and irrational. Since he launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last Wednesday, senior US officials have asked intelligence agencies to gather any new information they can on how the Russian leader is faring and how his mindset has been impacted by the unexpectedly unified and tough response from European neighbors and allies around the world,” CNN reported. “The US intelligence community has spent decades decoding the former KGB officer, who has effectively ruled Russia since 1999. But while the United States has tremendous institutional knowledge of the man, it has a notoriously poor view into his day-to-day decision-making.”
This is complicated by the fact Putin’s goal may be to project instability as a negotiating tactic.
“But the sudden burst of interest reflects a sense among some intelligence officials that Putin’s decision-making in Ukraine has been out of character – perhaps due to what some previous intelligence reports suggest has been protracted isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic,” CNN reported. “In a classified briefing for lawmakers on Monday evening, Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, said the US intelligence community does not have good insight into Putin’s state of mind, according to a lawmaker who was present.”
READ: Fiona Hill: Putin warned he would use nukes — but Trump didn’t understand what he was saying
One prominent report has been making the rounds, but it is a secondhand report that reportedly originated from a source with “excellent access.”
“One such report that has circulated to more than a dozen agencies cites a source who has relayed that Putin’s behavior has become ‘highly concerning and unpredictable’ over just the last two days, according to a copy obtained by CNN,” the network reported. “The source behind the report told the FBI that Putin ‘expressed extreme anger’ over Western sanctions put in place in response to his attack on Ukraine and ‘felt that the sanctions had escalated the situation faster than he expected and beyond what he considered to be appropriate.’ Precisely which sanctions so infuriated Putin is unknown; that portion of the report is redacted.”
Watch:
News
‘One Damn Thing After Another’: Barr Says Trump Responsible for Jan. 6 – Should Not Be President Again
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, considered by some to have been the former president’s greatest defender to the detriment of his oath of office, has turned against Donald Trump, declaring he does not have the “temperament” to be president while holding him responsible for the “rioting” during the January 6 insurrection.
“One Damn Thing After Another” is Barr’s upcoming book about his time running the Dept. of Justice under Trump. In the 600-page memoir Barr writes, “The election was not ‘stolen,’” and adds: “Trump lost it,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
“The absurd lengths to which he took his ‘stolen election’ claim led to the rioting on Capitol Hill,” Barr says in his book.
Barr, who also served as Attorney General under President George H.W. Bush, writes he believes Trump could have won re-election if he “just exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness.”
But Barr, whose “credibility” was called into question in 2020 by a federal judge, also makes clear while he opposes a second Trump term he is all-in for Trumpism.
“Mr. Barr urges conservatives to look to ‘an impressive array of younger candidates’ who share Mr. Trump’s agenda but not his ‘erratic personal behavior.’ He didn’t mention any of those candidates by name.”
Barr also details Trump’s outrage that the DOJ was not able to find any proof of his election fraud lies led to Barr’s resignation barely weeks before the Jan . 6 insurrection.
“This is killing me—killing me. This is pulling the rug right out from under me,” Trump shouted at Barr, he claims, in a December 1 Oval Office meeting. “He stopped for a moment and then said, ‘You must hate Trump. You would only do this if you hate Trump.’”
Barr then offered his resignation.
“Accepted!” Mr. Trump yelled, banging his palm on the table. “‘Leave and don’t go back to your office. You are done right now. Go home!’” White House lawyers persuaded Mr. Trump not to follow through with Mr. Barr’s ouster.
Two weeks later Trump tweeted Barr would be resigning effective December 23.
News
Trump White House Was Warned About ‘Psycho List’ Extremists Attending Jan. 6 Rally: Report
According to a new report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump’s White House was made aware that some attendees who would be speaking at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol riot were causing alarm among the event’s organizers.
The Post is reporting that the House select committee is now being supplied with audiotapes of squabbles between some of the organizers bickering to the point where one of them requested a police officer be dispatched to remove one attendee.
According to the report, “At roughly 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, a few hours before President Donald Trump and his allies whipped up thousands of supporters with false claims of election fraud, law enforcement was summoned to the rally grounds to deal with a ‘possible disorderly.'” before adding, “The incident threatening to disrupt the event at the Ellipse wasn’t happening in the crowd. It was happening backstage.”
A review of texts and recorded audio is revealing there were concerns about some of the speakers with “Kylie Jane Kremer, executive director at Women for America First, a pro-Trump group that held the permit for the rally” battling Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren over the speakers which led to a call for police intervention.
RELATED: ‘Trump’s brain isn’t normal’: Conservative trashes ‘deranged’ former president for Putin praise
That information has drawn the interest of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot that forced lawmakers to flee for their lives.
“Wren, who was listed on the permit for the rally as a ‘VIP ADVISOR,’ had with others organized an initial spreadsheet of potential speakers that included far-right conspiracy theorists such as Alex Jones and Ali Alexander, planning documents obtained by The Post show. The final list of Jan. 6 speakers was personally approved by Trump and did not include Jones and Alexander, according to those documents and people involved in the planning, who like others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity,” the Post report before adding that “Kremer grew concerned that Wren was rearranging seats and trying to move Jones and Alexander closer to the stage.”
The report goes on to add, “The Post’s reporting also shows that the White House was made aware of concerns among Trump allies that some people coming to Washington on Jan. 6 to potentially speak at the rally were too extreme, even for a president who had frequently pushed or crossed the boundaries of traditional political norms.”
“The advance warnings to the White House and the friction among Wren and Pierson and her team have become a focus for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, as lawmakers try to understand the planning and financing behind the rally, according to multiple people familiar with the panel’s work,” the Post is reporting before adding, “Pierson, a former Trump campaign aide, was initially brought in to assist with the rally by Wren, according to two people involved in the event. Three days before Jan. 6, Pierson raised concerns to Meadows about Wren’s proposed speakers. She wrote in a text to Meadows: ‘Caroline Wren has decided to move forward with the original psycho list. So, I’m done. I can’t be a part of embarrassing POTUS any further.'”
You can read more here.
