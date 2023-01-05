News
Nicolle Wallace Blasts GOP Insurgents: ‘The Only Other People Cheering’ Derailing of Speaker Election ‘Live in Moscow’
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace denounced the Republicans who are holding up the work of the House of Representatives by refusing to elect a Speaker, linked their efforts to the January 6, 2021 insurrection, and ostensibly likened them to Vladimir Putin.
Speaking on “Deadline: White House” about how House Republicans and especially the “Never Kevin” caucus are blocking the election for Speaker, Wallace said, “I do believe that we shouldn’t cover it as chaos, or a blip.”
“This was the plan all along,” she said of Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and their cohorts in the House. “This is what they wanted the world to see. And that’s sick. I’m sure the only other people cheering what America looks like right now live in Moscow. But the idea that there’s something that will culminate in governing again, seems like, we should abandon that.”
Wallace’s condemnation was not lost on her guest, fellow MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez.
READ MORE: Gaetz Vows Far Right Republicans Will Put McCarthy in a ‘Straitjacket’ if He Does Not Withdraw – Then Votes for Trump
Wallace had been talking about the January 6, 2021 insurrection minutes earlier, and agreed with Menendez that blocking of the election of a Speaker is linked to the insurrection.
“The reason I’m happy that you’re talking about the 6th is they’re all connected,” Menendez said
“These are two wild days,” Wallace noted as they waited for the final tally of the ninth vote, which was clearly not going to grant McCarthy the Speaker’s gavel.
“There are multiple ways to undermine democracy,” Menendez continued. “You undermine democracy by attempting to steal a fair and free election, you can undermine democracy with a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. You can also undermine democracy by saying, ‘this is an institution that has functioned in a certain way for a certain period of time and we are going to pull apart at the functioning of that because we are not fundamentally interested in it.’ I mean, they are not disparate things. They’re all connected.”
Wallace agreed, adding, “it’s why I keep coming back to appeasement. Kevin McCarthy knew that.”
READ MORE: Florida County Bans Kids’ Book About Gay Penguins as Schools Cite DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law to Erase LGBTQ Themes
“The argument Kevin McCarthy, and frankly, Sean Hannity’s making right now is, you know, the 10% don’t have the right to overrule the 90%. Well, how about the majority of Americans voted for Joe Biden? They didn’t deserve to have their votes, discounted either.”
Menendez noted that House Republicans “did not come back from these midterm elections saying, ‘Oh, we got to get our acts together.'”
“One of our theories has been either there would be you know, legal accountability and we would see that and that would somehow be a change of course or that we would see electoral accountability – we saw electoral accountability and that was not enough for them.”
The House is now on the tenth vote for Speaker, and McCarthy appears to have lost that one as well. An eleventh vote later Thursday is possible..
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Stabenow Says She Will Not Seek Re-Election, Re-Igniting Rumors of a Possible Buttigieg Senate Run
The highly-respected U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat of Michigan, has announced she will not seek re-election in 2024, fueling rumors once again of a potential run for her seat by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Stabenow, now 72, is a four-term senator from The Great Lake State who also served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is the Chair of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee and the Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
The Detroit News’ Melissa Nann Burke first reported Stabenow’s decision to retire at the end of her term.
In July, Politico reported Secretary Buttigieg and his husband moved to Michigan to be closer to Chasten’s parents, after the birth of their twins.
“Moving to Chasten’s hometown of Traverse City allowed them to be closer to his parents, which became especially important to them after they adopted their twins, often relying on Chasten’s parents for help with child care,” a Dept. of Transportation spokesperson said.
READ MORE: Pete Buttigieg Brilliantly Destroys Tucker Carlson After Fox Host’s Homophobic Hit Job
But Politico also noted, “the move also has another significant benefit. With two Democratic senators and a Democratic governor, Michigan is a much more hospitable state for a fellow Democrat with political ambitions. It’s also in the running to replace Iowa as the first presidential nominating contest. Buttigieg has been grip-and-grinning the state’s politicos as well, visiting the annual Mackinac Policy Conference in recent weeks.”
And just weeks ago Politico also reported that Buttigieg’s allies have infrastructure for a campaign ready and waiting.
“Allies of the transportation secretary have built out a dark money group, Win the Era Action Fund, and a political action committee, Win the Era, which has endorsed a small cohort of candidates in the 2022 midterms and allowed Buttigieg to maintain a political footprint as he remains in the Biden Cabinet.”
Secretary Buttigieg is among the most popular and most-recognized members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet. And after President Biden, his administration, and Democrats in Congress successfully passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill in November of 2021, Buttigieg gained even greater respect and an opportunity to shepherd a key component of Biden’s platform.
READ MORE: ‘Bold-Faced Lie’: George Santos Accused of Claiming to Vote for Bill Before Being Sworn in – Which He Also Wrongly Claimed
In June, Sen. Stabenow praised Buttigieg, and welcomed him into her home state with open arms, calling him “an extraordinary leader.”
“We like to claim, and we know we know he may not consider himself only a Michigander, but you certainly are a Michigander as part of this with your family,” Stabenow said, introducing him at an event in Detroit on infrastructure.
“Secretary Buttigieg has been an extraordinary leader and is somebody who is laser focused on where we need to go in Michigan where we need to go nationally. We are so fortunate to have him in this position as a former mayor, he gets it on the front lines and he is really laser focused that every dollar is going to go in the right place. We don’t have any dollars to waste here. And he’s the guy that’s going to make sure that this is done effectively, Secretary. Welcome, welcome. Welcome.”
Watch Sen. Stabenow and Sec. Buttigieg below, or at this link.
News
After Two Years of Mystery FBI Ups Reward for J6 Capitol Pipe Bomber to $500,000
According to Forbes, the FBI has upped the reward for information on the Capitol pipe bomber to $500,000, as the two-year anniversary of the January 6 attack approaches.
“The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have put up a combined $490,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, while the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. has offered an additional $10,000, the organizations announced Wednesday,” reported Carlie Porterfield. “They increased the reward by fivefold overnight to ‘urge those who may have previously hesitated’ to come forward with any relevant information, David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, said in a statement.”
According to the report, since the investigation was opened, the FBI has received 500 tips, conducted 1,000 interviews, and visited 1,200 residences and businesses in the course of trying to uncover a suspect. So far, the FBI believes that the suspect was not from the area, and that the bombs were intended to divert law enforcement from the Capitol while the attack was underway.
“FBI materials show the suspect carried a backpack as they planted two pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on January 5, 2021, the night before the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol,” noted the report. “The suspect wore a face mask, glasses, gloves, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black and gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The FBI noted Wednesday that while neither of the bombs detonated, the suspect ‘could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders’ and ‘may still pose a danger to the public or themselves.'”
The bombs were planted near the respective headquarters of the Democratic and Republican National Committees. A previous report revealed then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was driven past the DNC bomb, passing just feet from it, before authorities discovered it.
This comes as federal prosecutors continue to move forward with the Capitol attack cases themselves, in which over 950 people have been charged.
News
‘Bold-Faced Lie’: George Santos Accused of Claiming to Vote for Bill Before Being Sworn in – Which He Also Wrongly Claimed
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has a long list of lies attached to his name, and that list continues to grow by the day.
Santos, who – like every member of the House of Representatives, including incumbents – is technically not a congressman since he has not been sworn in yet, thanks to the Republicans who have now spent two days and six votes and have yet to elect a Speaker. No one can be sworn in until a Speaker has been chosen.
But according to The Daily Beast, on Santos’ official U.S. House website (paid for with your tax dollars,) the “perpetual liar” claims he “voted ‘nay’ on the House omnibus bill, which would be difficult given it was Dec. 23 and Santos had yet to take office.”
Congressman(-elect) Ritchie Torres (D-NY) tweeted a screenshot of the false claim from Santos’ website.
George Santos has been caught “embellishing” his Congressional resume, falsely claiming that he cast a vote against the Omnibus budget on December 23rd, 2022.
Santos was not a Congressman at the time except in his own imagination. pic.twitter.com/ALTa7GUrtz
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 4, 2023
The New Republic, first to report Santos’ fake “vote,” calls it a “bold-faced lie.”
READ MORE: Ginni Thomas Attacks Kevin McCarthy in Joint Letter With Ex-Trump Attorney Cleta Mitchell
“It’s not impossible for there to be clerical errors while keeping track of members’ votes,” The New Republic concedes. “However, that is slightly less likely when the error is published on the particular website of a specific member of Congress. It is unclear why a newly elected member of Congress would choose to do this. Then again, you could say the same with regard to most of the brazen lies Santos has already told.”
NCRM located an archived copy of Santos’ website via the Internet Archive, and that omnibus bill is not the only one he appears to have claimed he voted on. Santos’ website claimed he made another five roll call votes on four bills, at least as early as December 22.
George Santos’ official government website says he made at least five roll call votes on four bills, at early as December 22. He did not, and hasn’t even been sworn in. The New Republic reported one vote from Dec. 23, but these start on Dec. 22. https://t.co/lDwomneGdY pic.twitter.com/dBtJL6VzIH
— David Badash (@davidbadash) January 4, 2023
Included among Santos’ “brazen lies,” as TNR calls them, is a post on the same Santos website that claims he had been sworn in on Tuesday, which is false since no one was sworn in on Tuesday, nor – at least yet, on Wednesday.
George Santos posts press release on official House website citing having taken the oath & being sworn in today. No members were sworn in today. There is no Speaker of the House. https://t.co/MQhwO5IuvM pic.twitter.com/bJZjTjBkdy
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 4, 2023
There are local, federal and international investigations into Santos’s alleged fraud.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Trump Is Struggling to Raise Money’ — and May Be Illegally Spending What He’s Got So Far: Analysis
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Ginni Thomas Attacks Kevin McCarthy in Joint Letter With Ex-Trump Attorney Cleta Mitchell
- News1 day ago
McCarthy Allies to Call for House to Adjourn – Fox News Reporter Suggests ‘Trump’s Backing Failed to Move the Meter’
- News1 day ago
‘Bold-Faced Lie’: George Santos Accused of Claiming to Vote for Bill Before Being Sworn in – Which He Also Wrongly Claimed
- 'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'2 days ago
Louisiana Adults Must Now Show Drivers’ Licenses to Access Porn Online
- News1 day ago
‘Massive Erosion of Influence’: Gaetz Defies Trump – and Again Digs His Heels in Against Kevin McCarthy
- News2 days ago
Confederate Monument to be Replaced by Statue of Civil Rights Hero Rep. John Lewis
- 'A SENSE OF THE TROUBLE HE IS IN'2 days ago
Video Shows Lying GOP Rep. Santos Hounded by Reporter on First Day in Congress