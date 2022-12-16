'ACCOMPLICES
Texas GOP Rep. Hires Christian Nationalist Who Wants to Execute Drag Show Attendees
Texas State Rep. Tony Tinderholt (R) has hired 22-year-old self-described “Christian nationalist” Jake Neidert as his office’s legislative director.
In June, Neidert wrote on Twitter, “You want to force kids to see drag shows, I want to ‘drag’ you to the town square to be publicly executed for grooming kids. We are not the same.” The tweet caused his account to be suspended.
He has not yet returned to the platform even though the site’s transphobic billionaire owner Elon Musk has reinstated other far-right accounts banned for similar speech.
Neidert used to manage communications for the Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) chapter at Baylor University, one of the state’s largest Christian universities.
On March 7, The Baylor YCT Twitter account published a tweet that said, “Does the ‘G’ in LGBT stand for ‘Grooms kids’?”
Another tweet from the account said, “Are you an ally to Child-Rapists or Serial Killers? Do we not condemn these actions? So if you believe homosexuality is biblically sinful, why would we not condemn this sin?”
Neidert defended the tweet, stating, “I’m a southern Baptist and it is within very many congregations and denominations of Christianity still believe that homosexuality is a sin. I would not say [the tweet] is a stretch.”
Neidert’s claim that gay people want to “groom” children for sexual abuse is decades old and often used to justify violence against LGBTQ people. It’s also telling that he hasn’t spoken out against the countless cases of child sex abuse that regularly occur in Baptist and other Christian churches.
Neidert has publicly denounced the June arrests of members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front who intended to commit violence at an Idaho Pride event. He also publicly mocked the murder of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd by Minneapolis police, stating, “George Floyd is two years sober today” on the second anniversary of his killing.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in June, Neidert said that people like him will successfully turn the U.S. into a Christian theocracy. Christian theocrats and nationalists have long espoused white supremacist views.
State Rep. Erin Zwiener (D), a member of the House LGBTQ Caucus, told The Texas Tribune, “It is a frustrating thing to both be appalled and not surprised [about Neidert’s hiring],” noting the Texas legislature’s recent spate of transphobic bills targeting sports participation, child attendance at drag shows, and gender-affirming healthcare.
“While it’s sure alarming to know that there’s someone working in my building who has called for my execution, it feels just par for the course,” Zwiener added.
Neidert’s twin sister Kelly Neidert founded Protect Texas, a transphobic that has falsely accused doctors of transitioning “small children,” The Advocate reported. In the past, she wrote via social media, “Let’s start rounding up people who participate in pride events.”
Ted Cruz hid in a closet on January 6 after his voter fraud claims helped start the Capitol riots
Republican Senator Ted Cruz reportedly hid in a supply closet during the January 6, 2021 riots on the U.S. Capitol, according to his new book Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System.
In his book, he wrote that on the day in question, “There was a commotion from outside the [Senate] chamber. Suddenly, Capitol Police officers rushed in and hastily escorted the vice president off the dais. Shortly thereafter, we paused the proceedings [of debating about the 2020 Election results].”
“In the fog of the confusion, it was difficult to tell what exactly was happening. We were informed that a riot had broken out and that rioters were attempting to violently breach the Capitol building,” Cruz wrote, according to Newsweek. “At first, Capitol Police instructed us to remain on the Senate floor. And so we did. Then, a few minutes later, they instructed us to evacuate rapidly.”
As the Senators were led to a “secure location,” “tempers were high,” Cruz wrote. “[Several senators were] blaming us explicitly for the violence that was occurring…. While we waited for the Capitol to be secured, I assembled our coalition in a back room (really, a supply closet with stacked chairs) to discuss what we should do next.
“Several members of the group argued that in the face of the riot, we should suspend our objections and vote to certify the election. I understood the sentiment,” Cruz wrote, “but I vehemently disagreed with it. I urged my colleagues that the course of action we were advocating was the right and principled one.”
In this case, “the right and principled” action was apparently to vote against certifying the 2020 election, even though no evidence has ever given any reason to doubt the election’s results. Eight Senate Republicans and 139 House Republicans voted against fully certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory on January 6, 2021 — Cruz was one of the senators. He is up for re-election in 2025.
After the 2020 election, Cruz repeated then-President Donald Trump’s numerous unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud. Cruz also supported a lawsuit to void absentee ballots and approved of an attempt to stop four states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin — from using the election’s results to appoint electors. These two efforts failed.
Over the weekend, Cruz attended a New York City baseball game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. A cellphone video showed Yankees fans booing him, flipping him off, yelling curse words at him, calling him a “loser” and a “traitor.” ing him out.
Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight
H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF
— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022
I’m here for Yankees fans reminding Ted Cruz that Trump called his wife ugly pic.twitter.com/ah8xL784nl
— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022
Ted Cruz taking a stroll at Yankee Stadium:
"You f*cking loser. Racist piece of sh*t. Go back to Cancun"
— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022
Proud Boys’ founder declares ‘massive civil war’ as members accuse each other of pedophilia
After attending the national convention of the Proud Boys — the far-right, transphobic, extremist organization that participated in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots — the group’s founder Gavin McInnes said he’s witnessing a “massive civil war” among the group.
The Proud Boys has split into two factions: “National” chapters that still recognize the group’s U.S. leaders (a handful of which have been arrested for participating in the riots) and “Standard” local chapters that reject those leaders. Both groups have accused the other of racism, pedophilia, and harboring federal informants.
The split began with the revelation that Enrique Tarrio, the group’s national “chairman,” served as a federal informant on cases before the Proud Boys group formed. Some Standard members feel that Tarrio led the group into disgrace by involving them in the riots. These local chapters said that individual groups should have more autonomy to avoid government informants who have infiltrated the organization.
McInnes, who formally abandoned his leadership over the organization in 2018 when its members were accused of attacking Democratic events in mob-style violence, recently went online to dismiss two Standard supporters with connections to racist skinhead groups.
“McInnes’ move to issue expulsions suggests that he still holds leadership power over the Proud Boys, despite his claims to the contrary. McInnes didn’t respond to requests for comment,” The Daily Beast reported.
Last week, a prominent Proud Boy named Jeremy Bertino pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy for his role in coordinating the Proud Boys’ presence at the Capitol riots. He is now cooperating with federal prosecutors in their investigation of the Proud Boys.
New Zealand declared the Proud Boys a terrorist organization in June 2022.
McInnes has also published several transphobic articles calling trans people “mentally ill gays,” voicing support for Trump’s trans military ban, and calling parental support of trans children “child abuse.”
Trump Told Congressional Cronies How to Get Pardons for Aiding His Bogus Election Scheme, GOP Rep. Says
Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks (pictured above) has shared an email of former President Donald Trump’s alleged instructions for Senate and House Republicans seeking preemptive pardons for their roles in helping Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The January 11, 2021 email — which Brooks addressed to then-Special Assistant to the President and Oval Office Operations Coordinator Molly Michael — begins with the line, “President Trump asked me to send you this letter.”
“It is clear that deep-pocketed and vitriolic Socialist Democrats (with perhaps some liberal Republican help) are going to abuse America’s judicial system by targeting numerous Republicans with sham charges deriving from our recent fight for honest and accurate elections, and speeches related thereto,” the email continues.
Brooks then suggested that pardons be granted to any Republican who signed onto Texas’ lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the outcome of the election, as well as any Congress members who rejected the Electoral College vote submissions of Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Rep. Mo Brooks just texted this document to @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/VigVKJEI16
— Robert Costa (@costareports) June 23, 2022
The email shows that Trump and Republicans had anticipated legal consequences for trying to overthrow the election. However, Trump never issued any such pardons because no Republicans were charged for their support of his bogus election conspiracy theory.
On Thursday, Cassidy Hutchinson — the aide to Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — told the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that pardons were sought by Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Louie Gohmert, and Scott Perry. Perry denied the allegation.
On the same day, Brooks shared a letter he sent to the committee, which he called “The Witch Hunt Committee,” explaining his reasons for refusing to sit for a deposition interview.
In his letter, he falsely claimed that the committee refused to seat all of the Republican appointees that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had nominated to it. In truth, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of the five Republicans that McCarthy had suggested because those two — Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan — had allegedly made comments indicating that they would sabotage the committee’s investigation, Pelosi said.
Brooks also claimed that the committee was collecting depositions in a clandestine manner in “conflict with time-honored judicial processes.” But the committee isn’t a court. It’s not pursuing charges and, thus, its depositions aren’t part of a judicial process.
Brooks said he would only agree to a public deposition limited to questions about January 6, 2021 (whatever that means), and only if any communications or documents related to their questioning were submitted to him seven days before the public disposition occurs.
Needless to say, the committee will likely continue its work without Brooks.
Today, I sent a letter to members of the January 6th Committee explaining my requirements in order to voluntarily submit to a Committee deposition. Read my requirements in the full letter below. pic.twitter.com/vL0qgOuarz
— Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 23, 2022
