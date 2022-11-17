The GOP Ran on Gas and Grocery Prices. Their Top Priority After Taking the House? Hunter Biden’s Laptop.

For months it seemed all Americans heard from GOP members of Congress was how expensive it was for Republicans to fill up their tanks and grocery carts.

Florida Congressman Greg Steube complained about paying “$167 to fill up my truck today.”

$167 to fill up my truck today in Arcadia. Thanks Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/oQlOXvaXW0 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) February 22, 2022

(Some alleged he had a Ford F450, with a 48 gallon tank – the photo shows 43 gallons.)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who ended up voting against every bill Democrats put forth to combat these issues often complained about gas,

Gas prices reached another record high today. And you still can’t find baby formula. Joe Biden’s America. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 17, 2022

Rep. Jim Comer (R-KY) complained about inflation.

The last time #inflation was this high, I was at the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville, TN with my family😳! #Bidenflation #firepelosi pic.twitter.com/EK3I03ZSta — James Comer (@JamesComer) February 10, 2022

In August he complained about the price of gas and groceries.

Democrats want you to believe they have inflation under control. Gas is still 𝐔𝐏 44%

Energy utilities 𝐔𝐏 19%

Groceries 𝐔𝐏 13% Americans won’t find any relief under economic policies pushed by the Biden Administration. Joined @MariaBartiromo to discuss this and more! pic.twitter.com/qdURqFzxmp — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 11, 2022

Today, Rep. Comer announced now that House Republicans are in the majority they will focus their time on investigating Hunter Biden and his laptop.

On Thursday, as rumors spread about Speaker Pelosi possibly stepping down from House Democratic leadership. Rep. Comer and his fellow Republicans were trying to get reporters interested in their plans to investigate Hunter Biden, who is not a government official.

House Republicans at press conference: “If we can keep it about Hunter Biden. This is kind of a big deal, we think.” Reporter: What about the January 6 attack on the Capitol? House Republicans: “We’re focused on a lot of investigations now. That wasn’t one of them.” pic.twitter.com/OKKJdH8R76 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 17, 2022

CNN makes it clear.

“After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings,” CNN reported Thursday afternoon.

“In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a President who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence,” Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, told reporters, claiming, “This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that’s where the committee will focus in this next Congress.”

But Comer’s own words make his claim that they’re focus on President Biden questionable.

“If we could keep it about Hunter Biden, this is kind of a big deal,” he interjected at a GOP press conference when a reporter asked him about the January 6 insurrection and the attack on the Capitol. He gestured in frustration, looked at his colleagues, and told the reporter to talk to Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“We’re focused on a lot of investigations now, I’ve been very transparent with the media on it,” he said. “That wasn’t one of them.”