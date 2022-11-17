News
Pelosi Expected to Step Down From Leadership but Stay in Congress to Help Guide Dems as New Generation Takes Over: Report
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will hand over the gavel in January, presumably to Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, but she’s not leaving Congress. Instead, she will help guide the new generation of leaders being elevated as she moves into an “emeritus” role.
That’s according to Puck’s Tara Palmeri, who reports that Speaker Pelosi, the “longtime Democratic leader, a fixture of the House for decades, will step back into a chairman-like role in the minority rather than retire immediately, giving her time to manage her succession and ensure the stability of her caucus through the forthcoming McCarthy era.”
Pelosi’s predecessors, like John Boehner and Paul Ryan most recently, left the House entirely when they had had enough. (Boehner resigned and left Congress in October 0f 2015, Run did not run for re-election for his House seat in 2018.) And while voters gave Republicans a slight majority, Pelosi believes she still has vital work to do for the American people and for her caucus.
RELATED – Watch Live: Speaker Pelosi to Make Announcement on Her Future After GOP Wins Slim House Majority
In what it turns out has been a well-crafted exit, Pelosi made the decision to relinquish her Speakership this weekend, Palmeri reports, enlisting the aid of noted historian and presidential biographer John Meacham to help her craft a speech.
“Sometime around noon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will walk out onto the House floor to take her final bow after 19 years as head of the Democratic caucus with a speech about passing the torch from one generation to the next, I’m told,” Palmeri writes. “But instead of riding high into retirement, as has long been assumed, or becoming ambassador to Italy—a diplomatic posting the White House has been holding open for her—Pelosi will announce that she plans to stay in Congress as a backbencher, roaming the halls in a sort of emeritus role and helping to guide Democrats through their turn in the minority.”
But as races were called for Republicans this week, Pelosi clarified her decisions.
READ MORE – ‘Only Red Line … Is Power’: McConnell Beats Scott After ‘Marathon’ Meetings for Future of Senate GOP Leadership
The “decision to stay on as a backbencher was only reached days ago. On Wednesday, the move was floated in the New York Times under the headline ‘Will Pelosi Stay or Will She Go? Perhaps a Little Bit of Both.’ By that point, I’m told, Pelosi had torn up the Meacham draft, repurposing the best pieces of it for her own handcrafted speech that threads the needle to account for her post-speakership, chairman-like role.”
Palmeri reveals what the future holds for other top Democrats as well.
“Pelosi spent the last 24 hours helping to clear the runway for Hakeem Jeffries, I’m told, while working out ways to make sure that Adam Schiff, one of her pets, is taken care of and is therefore not inclined to challenge Jeffries. Politico reported that he intends to focus on a run for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat. An orderly succession has always been Pelosi’s goal. ‘It may seem like she’s backbench but it’s really putting the throne in a different area,’ said a Pelosi insider. ‘She’ll never get off the throne.'”
Read Palmeri’s entire piece at Puck (subscription/registration required.)
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Watch Live: Speaker Pelosi to Make Announcement on Her Future After GOP Wins Slim House Majority
At 9:00 AM ET Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off a meeting with the House Democratic Caucus to reveal her future plans after Republicans officially won the majority on Wednesday. Afterwards, she is expected to deliver remarks live sharing her decision.
“Pelosi took home two different speeches last night, one for each potential scenario, a source told us,” Punchbowl News reports.
UPDATE: Watch live below or at this link.
The Speaker “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters,” her Deputy Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, said late Wednesday night.
READ MORE: 37 Senators Just Voted Against a Bill Protecting Same-Sex and Interracial Marriages. All Were Republicans.
“This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states,” he added. “The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned.”
Minutes later Pelosi took to Twitter to applaud her Democratic members who “defied expectations.”
This year, @HouseDemocrats defied expectations with an excellent performance: running their races with courage, optimism and determination.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 17, 2022
Many see House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York as Pelosi’s logical successor for Democratic Minority Leader should she step down.
Speaker Pelosi, 82, won re-election in her home district with nearly 84% of the vote. She is the first woman Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and has held the gavel twice.
In 2018 she did announce she would step down after four years, and recently she told a reporter the violent and almost deadly attack on her husband in their San Franciso home by a madman bludgeoning his head with a hammer would influence her decision.
READ MORE: Trump Mocked After Reporter’s Video Appears to Show His ‘Captive’ Mar-a-Lago Audience Blocked From Exiting Speech
But Pelosi, one of the most effective and successful Speakers in U.S. history, accomplished almost the impossible: holding back what experts said would be a large GOP House majority. While all the races have not been declared, experts say Republicans will have about 222 seats, just four more than the 218 need for majority.
Many Americans were impressed with her expertise after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack released never-before seen footage of Pelosi on January 6, 2021, clearly in charge, calling for the National Guard and Defense Dept. to protect the Capitol and lawmakers.
She is also a massive fundraiser, taking in millions each year for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which supports Democratic House candidates. In 2018, for example, when some were questioning her leadership, CNN reported some Democrats “running for the House have shunned Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi – but they may have to thank her for their seats if they win this fall.”
“Through June, Pelosi had raised an eye-popping $83 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2018 election cycle, more than double the next closest Democrat.”
Over the past two decades she has brought in over $1 billion for House Democrats.
“Since assuming the party’s House leadership in 2002, she has brought in $1.25 billion for Democrats, according to a party tally,” The New York Times reported last month, “including $42.7 million in the third quarter of this year alone. Her haul so far this election cycle is $276 million, reaped at more than 400 events. Just this month, she has visited more than 20 cities.”
Watch live below or at this link.
News
Morning Joe Marvels at Herschel Walker’s Latest Speech: ‘Rambling Incoherence Taken to Olympian Levels’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reacted to Herschel Walker’s bizarre diatribe about vampires and werewolves during a campaign speech.
The football legend-turned-Republican Senate candidate is facing off Dec. 6 in a runoff election against Sen. Rafael Warnock (D-GA), and he spoke for more than two minutes about a late-night movie he had recently watched, which prompted him to compare the relative strengths of the folkloric creatures.
“I’ve got to say, it’s some rambling incoherence taken to Olympian levels,” Scarborough said.
“But that is what Donald Trump has brought to the Georgia Republican Party,” he added. “That is what he’s brought to the GOP, and it’s why people are turning away from Donald Trump. They understand why they didn’t win back the Senate this year, but my gosh, again, it’s, you know, you sit there and laugh at some point. It really is a tragedy that that guy who is so ill-equipped on so many levels to even be the mayor of his hometown in Georgia, according to people from his hometown in Georgia, might be a United States senator.”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘extracted a promise’ from Kevin McCarthy to investigate treatment of Capitol rioters: NYT
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
‘Only Red Line … Is Power’: McConnell Beats Scott After ‘Marathon’ Meetings for Future of Senate GOP Leadership
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), in a tough battle against Florida Senator Rick Scott for the future of the Senate GOP leadership, just won the vote for Senate Republican Leader. McConnell, who has led the caucus as Senate Majority Leader and Minority Leader for the past 15 years, insisted he had the votes to retain his role.
“Today, Senate Republicans voted to retain Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as minority leader, turning back a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) after the party failed to pick up seats in the chamber in the midterm elections,” The Washington Post has just reported. “Some senators sought unsuccesfully to delay the vote to give them more time to assess the GOP’s dismal performance. McConnell has led Senate Republicans since 2007. Scott helmed the campaign committee tasked with electing more Republicans.”
Wednesday was day two of what reporters have been calling “tense” “marathon” Senate GOP meetings, each running three hours long.
READ MORE: Trump Mocked After Reporter’s Video Appears to Show His ‘Captive’ Mar-a-Lago Audience Blocked From Exiting Speech
“After a tense, three-hour meeting yesterday about their way forward, Senate Republicans are in another marathon meeting, which just hit the three-hour mark,” CNN’s Manu Raju reported. “They’re about to vote on McConnell vs. Scott to lead the conference and many senators have been speaking.”
And while it was a battle of the institutionalists – McConnell and his supporters – against outright extremists – Scott and his supporters – it’s also clear the only goal is power, as MSNBC’s Emmy-award winning anchor Chris Hayes notes.
“Remember when” Axios reporter Jonathan Swan “asked McConnell about his moral red lines and he seemed, deeply to his core, utterly confused by the question?” Hayes asked on Wednesday. “The only red line he and all of them have is power – winning and losing. That explains what we’re seeing now.”
READ MORE: ‘Straight From the Fascist Playbook’: Political Experts Pan Trump’s ‘Low Energy’ Third Presidential Run Announcement
On Tuesday Hayes observed, “Now it’s total open warfare between McConnell world and Scott world.”
Scott’s extremist agenda that would effectively kill Social Security, Medicare, raise taxes on low income workers, and require every federal law to be passed again every five years or eliminated, was panned by McConnell and the left.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- News23 hours ago
Trump Mocked After Reporter’s Video Appears to Show His ‘Captive’ Mar-a-Lago Audience Blocked From Exiting Speech
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Senate Democrats Expected to Pass Bipartisan Bill Codifying Same-Sex Marriage Rights Amid Some GOP Objections: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Coup-Plotters Reunion’: Experts Warn After Group Including Ginni Thomas Calls for House, Senate Leadership Elections Delay
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Straight From the Fascist Playbook’: Political Experts Pan Trump’s ‘Low Energy’ Third Presidential Run Announcement
- News1 day ago
‘Wildly Inaccurate’: Fact Checker Rips Apart Trump’s ‘Absurd’ Lies During 2024 Announcement
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Katie Hobbs Projected Winner as Kari Lake Launches Election Denial Attacks
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Franklin Graham’s Extremely False Claims About the Senate’s Same-Sex Marriage Protection Bill Are Riling Up His Base
- News3 days ago
‘Ego’: DOJ Reportedly Believes Trump Took Hundreds of Classified Docs and Thousands of Other Items as ‘Mementos’