Watch: Pelosi Will Not Seek Leadership Role, Will Remain in Congress She Says in Speech Praising American Democracy
In a riveting walk through her life beginning with the moment as a six-year old girl that she saw the U.S. Capitol for the first time, and intertwined with the growth of the Democratic Party under her leadership, Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised American democracy as she announced she will not seek a leadership role in the aftermath of Republicans having won a slim majority in the House of Representatives.
“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress, for me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” Speaker Pelosi announced. She will continue to serve in Congress.
Nancy Pelosi: “I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress.” pic.twitter.com/rnYKjYbiga
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 17, 2022
Historic address. @SpeakerPelosi announces she will not seek leadership in the next Congress. What a life of service. From #Baltimore to California to Washington, D.C. And good to see the extended standing ovation for the healing & recovery of Paul Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/RrDIoKqpxs
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) November 17, 2022
Her speech, reportedly crafted with the assistance of historian and presidential biographer John Meacham, Pelosi called the U.S. Capitol “a temple of our democracy, of our Constitution, of our highest ideals,” while warning that democracy must always be protected, a nod to the January 6 insurrection.
EARLIER: Pelosi Expected to Step Down From Leadership but Stay in Congress to Help Guide Dems as New Generation Takes Over: Report
“Democracy must be forever defended,” she said. “The people…gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) hails Democrats’ over-performance in the midterms:
“With these elections, the people stood in the breach and repelled the assault on democracy … and in doing so, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.” pic.twitter.com/j5N3bkpIY9
— The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2022
“This is the most beautiful building in the world because of what it represents,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi says during remarks on the House floor. “The Capitol is a temple of our democracy, of our Constitution, of our highest ideals.” https://t.co/dESbn66YOb pic.twitter.com/iQEjpWnN5Y
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 17, 2022
Her fifteen-plus minute speech earned a standing ovation from House Democrats, and some but not all Republicans, many of whom, it appeared, did not attend.
A standing ovation for @SpeakerPelosi as she concludes her remarks announcing she’ll be stepping down from party leadership in the House. pic.twitter.com/1ymaroz7cq
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 17, 2022
standing ovation mostly from one side of the aisle pic.twitter.com/wTxpHQ5AcT
— Azi™️ (@Azi) November 17, 2022
Earlier, Puck’s Tara Palmeri reported Pelosi would stay on in Congress effectively in an “emeritus” role, helping new leaders grow into their roles.
The GOP Ran on Gas and Grocery Prices. Their Top Priority After Taking the House? Hunter Biden’s Laptop.
For months it seemed all Americans heard from GOP members of Congress was how expensive it was for Republicans to fill up their tanks and grocery carts.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube complained about paying “$167 to fill up my truck today.”
$167 to fill up my truck today in Arcadia. Thanks Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/oQlOXvaXW0
— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) February 22, 2022
(Some alleged he had a Ford F450, with a 48 gallon tank – the photo shows 43 gallons.)
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who ended up voting against every bill Democrats put forth to combat these issues often complained about gas,
Gas prices reached another record high today.
And you still can’t find baby formula.
Joe Biden’s America.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 17, 2022
Rep. Jim Comer (R-KY) complained about inflation.
The last time #inflation was this high, I was at the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville, TN with my family😳! #Bidenflation #firepelosi pic.twitter.com/EK3I03ZSta
— James Comer (@JamesComer) February 10, 2022
READ MORE: Watch: Pelosi Will Not Seek Leadership Role, Will Remain in Congress She Says in Speech Praising American Democracy
In August he complained about the price of gas and groceries.
Democrats want you to believe they have inflation under control.
Gas is still 𝐔𝐏 44%
Energy utilities 𝐔𝐏 19%
Groceries 𝐔𝐏 13%
Americans won’t find any relief under economic policies pushed by the Biden Administration. Joined @MariaBartiromo to discuss this and more! pic.twitter.com/qdURqFzxmp
— Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 11, 2022
Today, Rep. Comer announced now that House Republicans are in the majority they will focus their time on investigating Hunter Biden and his laptop.
On Thursday, as rumors spread about Speaker Pelosi possibly stepping down from House Democratic leadership. Rep. Comer and his fellow Republicans were trying to get reporters interested in their plans to investigate Hunter Biden, who is not a government official.
House Republicans at press conference: “If we can keep it about Hunter Biden. This is kind of a big deal, we think.”
Reporter: What about the January 6 attack on the Capitol?
House Republicans: “We’re focused on a lot of investigations now. That wasn’t one of them.” pic.twitter.com/OKKJdH8R76
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 17, 2022
CNN makes it clear.
“After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings,” CNN reported Thursday afternoon.
“In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a President who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence,” Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, told reporters, claiming, “This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that’s where the committee will focus in this next Congress.”
But Comer’s own words make his claim that they’re focus on President Biden questionable.
“If we could keep it about Hunter Biden, this is kind of a big deal,” he interjected at a GOP press conference when a reporter asked him about the January 6 insurrection and the attack on the Capitol. He gestured in frustration, looked at his colleagues, and told the reporter to talk to Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
“We’re focused on a lot of investigations now, I’ve been very transparent with the media on it,” he said. “That wasn’t one of them.”
House Republicans at press conference: “If we can keep it about Hunter Biden. This is kind of a big deal, we think.”
Reporter: What about the January 6 attack on the Capitol?
House Republicans: “We’re focused on a lot of investigations now. That wasn’t one of them.” pic.twitter.com/OKKJdH8R76
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 17, 2022
Pelosi Expected to Step Down From Leadership but Stay in Congress to Help Guide Dems as New Generation Takes Over: Report
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will hand over the gavel in January, presumably to Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, but she’s not leaving Congress. Instead, she will help guide the new generation of leaders being elevated as she moves into an “emeritus” role.
That’s according to Puck’s Tara Palmeri, who reports that Speaker Pelosi, the “longtime Democratic leader, a fixture of the House for decades, will step back into a chairman-like role in the minority rather than retire immediately, giving her time to manage her succession and ensure the stability of her caucus through the forthcoming McCarthy era.”
Pelosi’s predecessors, like John Boehner and Paul Ryan most recently, left the House entirely when they had had enough. (Boehner resigned and left Congress in October 0f 2015, Run did not run for re-election for his House seat in 2018.) And while voters gave Republicans a slight majority, Pelosi believes she still has vital work to do for the American people and for her caucus.
RELATED – Watch Live: Speaker Pelosi to Make Announcement on Her Future After GOP Wins Slim House Majority
In what it turns out has been a well-crafted exit, Pelosi made the decision to relinquish her Speakership this weekend, Palmeri reports, enlisting the aid of noted historian and presidential biographer John Meacham to help her craft a speech.
“Sometime around noon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will walk out onto the House floor to take her final bow after 19 years as head of the Democratic caucus with a speech about passing the torch from one generation to the next, I’m told,” Palmeri writes. “But instead of riding high into retirement, as has long been assumed, or becoming ambassador to Italy—a diplomatic posting the White House has been holding open for her—Pelosi will announce that she plans to stay in Congress as a backbencher, roaming the halls in a sort of emeritus role and helping to guide Democrats through their turn in the minority.”
But as races were called for Republicans this week, Pelosi clarified her decisions.
READ MORE – ‘Only Red Line … Is Power’: McConnell Beats Scott After ‘Marathon’ Meetings for Future of Senate GOP Leadership
The “decision to stay on as a backbencher was only reached days ago. On Wednesday, the move was floated in the New York Times under the headline ‘Will Pelosi Stay or Will She Go? Perhaps a Little Bit of Both.’ By that point, I’m told, Pelosi had torn up the Meacham draft, repurposing the best pieces of it for her own handcrafted speech that threads the needle to account for her post-speakership, chairman-like role.”
Palmeri reveals what the future holds for other top Democrats as well.
“Pelosi spent the last 24 hours helping to clear the runway for Hakeem Jeffries, I’m told, while working out ways to make sure that Adam Schiff, one of her pets, is taken care of and is therefore not inclined to challenge Jeffries. Politico reported that he intends to focus on a run for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat. An orderly succession has always been Pelosi’s goal. ‘It may seem like she’s backbench but it’s really putting the throne in a different area,’ said a Pelosi insider. ‘She’ll never get off the throne.'”
But Speaker Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, pushed back vigorously against Palmer’s reporting late Thursday morning, tweeting, “I hate to break it to my favorite reporter but the Speaker took two versions of her speech home last night as has been reported. Anybody who tells you they know what she will do is a liar.”
An unusual back-and-forth ensued, with Palmeri saying, “You’re right Drew, her staff doesn’t know,” and Hammill shooting back, “And you don’t either.”
The Speaker’s speech is expected to begin at 12:10 PM ET, which you can watch live here.
Read Palmeri’s entire piece at Puck (subscription/registration required.)
This article has been updated to include Hammill’s and Palmer’s conversation and with this time and link to Pelosi’s speech.
Watch Live: Speaker Pelosi to Make Announcement on Her Future After GOP Wins Slim House Majority
At 9:00 AM ET Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off a meeting with the House Democratic Caucus to reveal her future plans after Republicans officially won the majority on Wednesday. Afterwards, she is expected to deliver remarks live sharing her decision.
“Pelosi took home two different speeches last night, one for each potential scenario, a source told us,” Punchbowl News reports.
UPDATE: Watch live below or at this link.
The Speaker “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters,” her Deputy Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, said late Wednesday night.
READ MORE: 37 Senators Just Voted Against a Bill Protecting Same-Sex and Interracial Marriages. All Were Republicans.
“This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states,” he added. “The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned.”
Minutes later Pelosi took to Twitter to applaud her Democratic members who “defied expectations.”
This year, @HouseDemocrats defied expectations with an excellent performance: running their races with courage, optimism and determination.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 17, 2022
Many see House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York as Pelosi’s logical successor for Democratic Minority Leader should she step down.
Speaker Pelosi, 82, won re-election in her home district with nearly 84% of the vote. She is the first woman Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and has held the gavel twice.
In 2018 she did announce she would step down after four years, and recently she told a reporter the violent and almost deadly attack on her husband in their San Franciso home by a madman bludgeoning his head with a hammer would influence her decision.
READ MORE: Trump Mocked After Reporter’s Video Appears to Show His ‘Captive’ Mar-a-Lago Audience Blocked From Exiting Speech
But Pelosi, one of the most effective and successful Speakers in U.S. history, accomplished almost the impossible: holding back what experts said would be a large GOP House majority. While all the races have not been declared, experts say Republicans will have about 222 seats, just four more than the 218 need for majority.
Many Americans were impressed with her expertise after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack released never-before seen footage of Pelosi on January 6, 2021, clearly in charge, calling for the National Guard and Defense Dept. to protect the Capitol and lawmakers.
She is also a massive fundraiser, taking in millions each year for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which supports Democratic House candidates. In 2018, for example, when some were questioning her leadership, CNN reported some Democrats “running for the House have shunned Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi – but they may have to thank her for their seats if they win this fall.”
“Through June, Pelosi had raised an eye-popping $83 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2018 election cycle, more than double the next closest Democrat.”
Over the past two decades she has brought in over $1 billion for House Democrats.
“Since assuming the party’s House leadership in 2002, she has brought in $1.25 billion for Democrats, according to a party tally,” The New York Times reported last month, “including $42.7 million in the third quarter of this year alone. Her haul so far this election cycle is $276 million, reaped at more than 400 events. Just this month, she has visited more than 20 cities.”
Watch live below or at this link.
