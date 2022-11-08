News
‘Should Not Be Normalized’: Warnings Issued After Trump Calls Pelosi an ‘Animal’ on Eve of Election
History and political experts are issuing warnings after Donald Trump repeatedly called Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi an “animal” at a campaign rally during which he strongly suggested he will announce another run for president next week.
Marietje Schaake, the former President of the CyberPeace Institute (CPI), which advocates “for respect of laws and norms in cyberspace to ensure people’s rights and fundamental freedoms,” issued a strong warning.
“Dehumanizing and political violence are close neighbors,” said Schaake, columnist and former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from the Netherlands. “Trump is playing with fire and knows it, still chooses to call Pelosi (and gang members) an animal. It is appalling and should not be normalized.”
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough delivered a heartfelt yet stern warning, calling those who can’t find any sympathy for Pelosi after her 82-year old husband of nearly 60 years was “bashed in the brains” by an attacker who has spouted far right wing conspiracy theories and ideologies “sick.”
Scarborough also likened the dehumanization of Pelosi to “how Nazis turn people into, they dehumanize them.”
READ MORE: ‘Have They No Decency?’: GOP Slammed as Pelosi Reveals How She Learned Her Husband Was Brutally Bludgeoned in New Interview
“People have been lying about Nancy Pelosi and have been spreading, spreading just the most vile attacks against Nancy Pelosi for so long that she’s been turned – again, she’s been, you look at what I just said about how Nazis turn people into, they dehumanize them, and they dehumanize this woman who actually is a woman of great faith,” Scarborough said Tuesday on “Morning Joe.”
“And if you don’t like that, tough, I really want to say another word. I’ll just say ‘tough luck,’ because she has anybody that’s talked to her for more than five minutes knows. She is a Catholic of deep faith and and a kind warm and you may not like it may not like politics, it’s that we’re supposed to be a nation where Jefferson and Hamilton can hate each other’s politics, right? But she’s been dehumanized to such a point that I know you. I know you people. I know. I won’t say your names of course. But I know you’ve dehumanized Nancy Pelosi. You’re a good person. You live in a good, good neighborhood. You got a good family. You go to a good church, but you’ve dehumanized Nancy Pelosi so much that you can’t even feel sympathy. You can’t even relate to her having an 82-year old husband, who was beaten up, bashed in the brains, had to be rushed to emergency surgery in the middle of the night. And you have allowed politics to dehumanize her so much that you don’t feel any emotion for that.”
“And I just ask that you, you, you I ask it. However you got to that point. If you’re Christian, just you know, we should pray about that today. If you’re not that’s fine. I hope you can meditate on it. I hope you can think about it. Because that’s a real sickness. And that’s your sickness. Nancy Pelosi is not the one who’s sick. You’re the one who’s sick. If you don’t feel pain for her and her family.”
“Nancy Pelosi is not the one who’s sick. You’re the one who is sick if you don’t feel pain for her and her family,” —@joenbc on those who dehumanize the House Speaker pic.twitter.com/ZP0DmKE2Eq
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) November 8, 2022
CNN’s Jake Tapper, pointing to Anderson Cooper’s interview with Speaker Pelosi in which she reveals for the first time how she learned of the attack on her husband Paul, blasted Trump.
READ MORE: ‘Carefully, Precisely, Surgically’: Russian Oligarch Tied to Putin Admits to Interfering in US Elections
“While this interview was airing, with Speaker Pelosi sharing her heartbreak after an intruder looking for her broke into her house and attacked her husband, prompting a national conversation about dehumanizing rhetoric, Donald Trump called her an ‘animal’ to an Ohio rally.”
Political scientist Brian Klaas, an associate professor in global politics at University College London, warned: “Trump, just tonight, has called Pelosi ‘an animal,’ days after she was targeted in an assassination attempt and has suggested journalists who don’t reveal sources should be jailed, where, he implies, they will be raped. Do not vote for his disciples. This is a very dark path.”
(Klass is correct on Trump calling for journalists to be jailed, specifically, journalists involved in the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft decision striking down Roe v. Wade.)
Immediately after Trump’s speech Monday night MSNBC’s Medhi Hasan tweeted, “This morning on CNN, Kevin McCarthy said the best way to avoid violence is for *Biden* to tone down his language.”
“Tonight, Trump called Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was attacked 10 days ago, an ‘animal.’ Yes, an ‘animal.’ And it won’t even be a headline tomorrow morning.”
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, speaking on CNN Tuesday morning told viewers that calling Speaker Pelosi an “animal” is “a dehumanizing thing to say about somebody who is third in line for the presidency and whose husband was just attacked in in in a break-in attempt where she was the target. So, you know, highly motivated.”
“Yeah. Donald Trump has a very long history of demanding to be treated with some level of humanity while dehumanizing others,” Haberman continued, as Mediaite reported. “And this was no exception. But this was pretty striking given everything that we know that’s going on right now.”
Haberman added, “Trump’s idea of strength is violence.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
News
J6 Committee Interviews Driver of Trump’s SUV Who Was Present When He Allegedly ‘Lunged’ at the Steering Wheel
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has interviewed the driver of Donald Trump‘s presidential vehicle, presumably a Secret Service agent who was present when the then-president allegedly lunged at the steering wheel after the agent refused to take him to the Capitol.
During his speech on on January 6, 2021, barely hours before they attacked, Trump had directed his supporters to march “to the Capitol,” promising, “and I’ll be there with you.”
Trump reportedly knew some of his supporters were armed.
According to a top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump was desperate to be taken to the Capitol, but citing security reasons the driver refused.
“I’m the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” Cassidy Hutchinson, Meadow’s aide, testified she was told Trump had said, during a public televised hearing of the Select Committee in June.
“I’m the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” President Trump said before trying to take control of the steering wheel in his motorcade on Jan. 6, Hutchinson testifies.
Trump then motioned toward a Secret Service agent as if he wanted to choke him, Hutchinson says. pic.twitter.com/7kcpX1SsTe
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2022
“The President reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said ‘Sir; you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards [Secret Service agent] Bobby Engel,” Hutchinson said, as CNN reports.
READ MORE: Trump Ignores J6 Committee Deadline to Submit Documents – What He May Do Next Is an Ever Greater Insult to the Rule of Law
“Hutchinson said that Ornato told her this story of Trump being ‘irate’ back at his White House office later that day with Engel present. She said Engel ‘did not correct or disagree with any part of the story.'”
On June 28, after Hutchinson’s riving and damning testimony, New York Times’ Deputy managing editor Cliff Levy explained why Trump being so angry that he allegedly lunged at the steering wheel is so important.
Posting an image of the “historic” New York Times home page, Levy writes: “TRUMP TRIED TO LOOSEN SECURITY ON JAN. 6,” which was the paper’s lead story. “Knew Supporters Were Armed and Could Turn Violent • Lunged for Limo’s Steering Wheel in Attempt to Join Mob, Aide Says.”
TRUMP TRIED TO LOOSEN SECURITY ON JAN. 6
• Knew Supporters Were Armed and Could Turn Violent
• Lunged for Limo’s Steering Wheel in Attempt to Join Mob, Aide Says
— Historic @nytimes home screen pic.twitter.com/YMlsUQZkUs
— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) June 28, 2022
Trump, knowing his supporters were armed, wanted to personally lead a violent insurrection or coup, Hutchinson had said during her testimony in June.
Also on June 28, The Washington Post ran a headline that read: “Trump sought to lead armed mob to Capitol on Jan. 6, aide says.”
READ MORE: READ: J6 Committee Officially Issues Damning Subpoena to Trump – Two Weeks to Comply
Calling revelations from Hutchinson’s testimony “stunning” and “explosive,” The Post reported she told “Congress that [Trump] knew his supporters were carrying weapons, insisted on personally leading the armed mob to the Capitol, physically assailed the senior Secret Service agent who told him it was not possible, expressed support for the hanging of his own vice president, and mused about pardoning the rioters.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
News
‘Federal Intrusion’: DeSantis Administration Attempting to Block US DOJ From Election Monitoring in Florida Counties
A top official in the DeSantis administration is attempting to block the U.S. Dept. of Justice from monitoring elections in three Florida counties, calling it “federal intrusion.” Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who won election with a slim 0.4% of the vote in 2018, is running for re-election against Democrat and former Governor Charlie Crist.
On Florida Dept. of State letterhead, Brad McVay, the department’s general counsel, warned the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Civil Rights Division they would not be permitted inside polling places, The Washington Post reports.
“McVay said the Florida Secretary of State’s office — which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis oversees — would instead send its own monitors to those three counties, which are among the most Democratic-leaning counties in Florida,” the Post adds.
READ MORE: ‘Should Not Be Normalized’: Warnings Issued After Trump Calls Pelosi an ‘Animal’ on Eve of Election
“On Monday, the Justice Department announced that it would send federal monitors to 64 jurisdictions nationwide to monitor how elections are being conducted. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were all slated to receive federal monitors from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.”
In his letter to DOJ McVay claims that “the presence of federal law enforcement inside polling places would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election.”
“Department of Justice monitors are not permitted inside a polling place under Florida law,” McVay adds. Pointing to a Florida statute that “lists the people who ‘may enter any polling room or polling place,'” he says, “Department of Justice personnel are not included on the list.”
“Even if they could qualify as ‘law enforcement’ under section 102.031 (3)(a)6. of the Florida Statutes, absent some evidence concerning the need for federal intrusion, or some federal statute that preempts Florida law, the presence of federal law enforcement inside polling places would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election.”
The Post reports that “the Justice Department said in a news release announcing the monitoring locations that it has observed local election procedures nationwide since 1965.”
READ MORE: GOP Filing ‘Obscene’ Election Lawsuits Says Top Dem Lawyer Because ‘If Everyone Was Able to Vote’ Republicans Would Lose
But David Levine, an Elections Integrity Fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, writes: “Since the Voting Right Act of 1965, the Civil Rights of the DOJ has routinely monitored voting in jurisdictions throughout the country to ensure compliance with federal election laws.”
“For those opposing these efforts, the onus is on them to say why,” say Levine, who has a lengthy elections résumé, including being a county elections director.
“This a practice that has spanned both D and R presidential administrations,” Levine adds.
“Based on the threat environment, recent events, and reasons DOJ has historically monitored elections,” he says, calling the list of the 64 counties DOJ says it will monitor, “quite reasonable.”
News
Watch: Counterterrorism Expert Shares Alarming Example of How Fox News Amplifies GOP Extremism
A veteran counterterrorism officer warned the Republican Party has been radicalized in a way that destabilizes democracy, and he gave a chilling example of how Fox News amplifies extremism into the mainstream.
Marc Polymeropoulos, a former senior intelligence service officer at the CIA, followed up on his recent column outlining a strategy for GOP deradicalization on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he revealed how the conservative network twisted his words and launched a torrent of violent threats.
“There’s a demonization of political opponents and it’s particularly prevalent on the Republican side,” Polymeropoulos said. “You know, there’s a normalization of violence and violent rhetoric, and that has to change. You know, Michael [Steele] and I have talked about this on some previous programs that the only change, you know, the change has to come from within the Republican Party, and you know, in my career at CIA, I saw countries that have problems with radicalization, and the change always came from within, and that’s really important. You know, we can sit here and talk about this all we want, but until the Republican Party admits there’s a problem, you know, nothing will change, and look what happened last night with Donald Trump calling Nancy Pelosi an animal. I mean, I was horrified.”
“I wrote the piece for NBC, and 24 hours after that I was subject to all of this kind of crazy right-wing hate mail and rhetoric,” Polymeropoulos added. “You know, a different cable network wrote a piece that I was actually advocating for CIA terrorism measures to be used on conservatives.”
READ MORE: Trump rolled out a ‘sick’ new riff during his Monday night speech: former Ted Cruz spokeswoman
Host Joe Scarborough interrupted and asked for more details.
“Hold on a second,” Scarborough said. “What cable news network did that?”
“It was Fox, Fox came out with a piece that said I was advocating counterterrorism techniques to be used on conservatives,” Polymeropoulos said. “That’s not what I said at all. It was on Fox digital, and my phone blew up with hate mail which again, goes to show, affirms my point that the Republican Party is not ready to admit there’s a problem. It’s okay to admit that because violence is as you said before, against the foundation and principles we grow up with. They’re not ready, and the last 24 hours have shown it, certainly Donald Trump’s comments last night.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
