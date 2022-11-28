RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Lowest Common Denominator’: Trump Refuses to Denounce White Supremacist He Dined With Despite Advisers’ Urgings
It’s been nearly a week since Donald Trump had dinner at his home at Mar-a-Lago with antisemite and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and yet he continues to refuse to denounce him or his extremist views.
“The former US president was urged publicly and privately to denounce Fuentes in the aftermath of the dinner,” The Guardian reports Monday.
Multiple advisers have urged Trump to denounce Fuentes, who has a long history of promoting white supremacism, but he has been “rejecting” their advice “over fears he might alienate a section of his base, two people familiar with the situation said.”
READ MORE: Trump Complains the ‘Fake News Went Crazy’ With Coverage of His 2-Hour Meeting With Notorious Racist He Won’t Condemn
Fuentes, according to Trump, came to dinner at the behest of Kanye West, the former president’s invited dinner guest. He says the disgraced artist did not tell him in advance he was bringing “friends.” In addition to Fuentes, those friends reportedly include Milo Yiannopoulos, who has advocated for older men having sex with young teen boys, and Trump 2016 aide Karen Giorno, who was reportedly involved in a pay-for-pardon scheme.
West has also been increasingly viewed as antisemitic, especially after threatening to “go death con 3 on Jewish people.” That remark “conveyed a clear violence to many who saw it,” The Times of Israel reported last month.
Trump has a long history of refusing to denounce white supremacists and white nationalists. His refusal to denounce former KKK leader David Duke, when still a presidential candidate in 2016, has become an infamously defining moment for Trump.
“I don’t know anything about David Duke,” Trump told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“I don’t know anything about what you’re even talking about with ‘white supremacy’ or ‘white supremacists,’” Trump insisted. “I know nothing about white supremacists.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Watch: Chasten Buttigieg Says Tucker Carlson Is Focusing on ‘Hate’ After Host’s Latest Anti-Gay Attack on His Husband
“I have to look at the group,” Trump continued, when asked he would condemn white supremacists and say he does not want their vote. “You wouldn’t want me to condemn a group that I know nothing about?”
That’s extremely similar to Trump’s initial response when news broke he had dined with Fuentes.
Trump on his Truth Social platform described the white supremacist as someone “whom I had never met and knew nothing about.”
On MSNBC Monday morning, Politico’s Jonathan Lemire noted, “this strain of white nationalism is becoming more central to what today’s Republican Party is about.” He added that Trump is “trying to play to the lowest common denominator to try and keep some supporters in check.”
Fuentes is not just a white supremacist, a white Christian nationalist, a Holocaust “denier,” and a supporter of authoritarianism – along with holding other extremist views. He is a political commentator who has a large following and is seen as the head of a white supremacist movement. Fuentes is also the founder of the annual America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), a white nationalism alternative to the already extremist Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC.
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) last year warned Fuentes is “a white supremacist leader and organizer and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP.”
But ADL also notes Fuentes “promoted election fraud narratives and encouraged his adherents to participate in nationwide “Stop the Steal” protests,” and “served as an organizer and speaker at many ‘Stop the Steal’ protests,” which may be yet another reason Trump has refused to denounce him.
Watch: NBC Reporter Urges ‘Come to Jesus Moment’ for Media in Wake of Colorado Springs Anti-LGBTQ Mass Shooting
NBC News’ senior reporter Ben Collins is calling for media outlets to have a “come to Jesus moment” – a dose of reality in order to make a major change – in the wake of the Colorado Springs hate crime mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub, Club Q, that left five people dead. A clip of his segment is going viral, with many agreeing the media needs to do a better job.
On MSNBC Tuesday morning, Collins, who covers what he calls the “dystopia beat,” meaning extremism, noted he’s been reporting on far-right extremism and its attacks on the LGBTQ community for months, apparently suggesting his articles were a warning.
“I do you want to say though, am I doing something wrong here?” Collins asked rhetorically, as if to suggest another anti-LGBTQ mass shooting hate crime had only been a matter of time.
READ MORE: Iraq Vet Took Down Club Q Gunman by Grabbing Handle on His Armor and a ‘Drag Dancer Stomped on Him With Her High Heels’
“Here are some headlines that I wrote the last six months,” he said, reading them off.
“‘Fueled by parents far right machine anti-LGBTQ threats shut down trans rights and drag events.’ Remember,” Collins said after his voice initially appeared to crack, “there was a drag event happening to Colorado,” at Club Q the night of the mass shooting.
“‘Anti-trans stalkers at Kiwi Farms,’ which is an anti-trans website that stalks people, ‘are chasing one victim around the world. Their list of targets is growing,’ – that was a couple months ago,” Collins added.
“‘Doctors under threat from far right activists for providing trans care.’ ‘Boston Children’s Hospital faces bomb threat after right-wing harassment campaign’ – there were three of those bomb threats. ‘FBI charges Massachusetts woman with Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threats’ – so they found one of the people. ‘At least 20 Republican politicians have claimed that schools are making accommodations for students who identify as cats.’ That was before the midterms.”
READ MORE: ‘This Ad Is Hate’: CNN Guest Shreds Herschel Walker for Anti-Transgender Ad Hours After Club Q Mass Shooting
“Here are three more from my colleagues in the last three weeks,” Collins continued, reading those headlines. “‘As election nears some conservative groups have ramped up anti-trans campaign ads.’ ‘Far right figures appear to be testing Twitter’s boundaries for anti-LGBTQ speech.’ ‘GOP senator targets Tiktok influencer with anti-transgender taunt.'”
After reading the headlines, Collins posed the question important for all journalists.
“And I’m just wondering, what could I have done different? Seriously, as reporters what can we do different? Because there are five dead people in a strip mall – because that was the only place they felt safe, as gay or trans people in this town in Colorado Springs.”
“And I am trying to thread this needle here. I’m trying to say that this is happening. This targeted stuff has real life impacts,” he continued.
READ MORE: Anti-LGBTQ Congressman for Colorado Springs Deluged With Angry Responses Over Club Q Tweet That Doesn’t Say Gay
“And I’m going to fail by the way, I’m going to freak out because it’s happening. Because I wake up and I see that there are five dead bodies. But I think we have to have a come to Jesus moment here, as reporters. Are we more afraid of being on Breitbart for saying that trans people deserve to be alive? Or are we more afraid of the dead people? Because I’m more afraid of the dead people. I don’t want to wake up on a Sunday and see that all these headlines came to fruition.”
On Twitter Collins says this is “an inflection point in this country right now, specifically for reporters.”
I talked this morning about an inflection point in this country right now, specifically for reporters:
What are you more afraid of? Being on Breitbart for saying that trans people deserve to be alive?
Or are you more afraid of waking up to the news of more dead people? pic.twitter.com/1B4FqNrZSQ
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 22, 2022
Saying, “Thank you, Ben Collins,” Shannon Minter, the Legal Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), commented: “Reporters & media outlets have a responsibility not to lend fuel to dangerous political attacks on vulnerable minorities—including by stories like recent pieces by Reuters & the NYT that deliberately stoke fears & misconceptions about transgender kids.”
Watch the Collins’ clip above, the full MSNBC segment below, or both at this link.
Anti-LGBTQ Congressman for Colorado Springs Deluged With Angry Responses Over Club Q Tweet That Doesn’t Say Gay
Sunday afternoon U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) posted a tweet about the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in his district and didn’t mention anything about the victims or that it was a crime of hate. He’s received so many angry responses he turned off responses.
Congressman Lamborn, first elected in 2006 after serving eight years in the state Senate, has a long history of anti-LGBTQ actions and a few racist ones as well.
“I am saddened to hear of the senseless loss of life in the shooting last night. Law enforcement and first responders are to be commended for their rapid response. All people should pray for the victims and their families,” Rep. Lamborn tweeted. He posted the exact same message to Facebook, and received similarly angry responses. Lamborn also issued the exact same statement as a press release.
READ MORE: Who Are The 33 House Republicans Sponsoring the Vigilante Federal ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?
Nothing in his tweet mentioned it was (even at that time) likely an anti-LGBTQ attack, nothing about the name of the nightclub, no support for the LGBTQ community in his district or across the country. Not even any mention that the patrons and not police were the ones who subdued the gunman.
His tweet doesn’t even mention it was a mass shooting and that it took place in his district. It was a tweet so generic it could be used for any shooting that takes place any night of the week anywhere in the country.
Many of the responses noted that Congressman Lamborn recently voted against a House bill to protect marriages of same-sex couples should the Supreme Court strike down rulings like Obergefell. Others noted he once called for PBS to be defunded after of a gay cartoon character’s wedding.
Rep. Lamborn, who represents Colorado Springs, once tried to defund PBS because of a gay wedding plot on the children’s TV show Arthur https://t.co/Qzi8H7MVpZ
— Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) November 20, 2022
Michael Aaron, the publisher and editor of QSaltLake Magazine tweeted that Rep. Lamborn “co-sponsored the natl anti-drag story hour bill, sponsored a bill to defund PBS over a gay rat wedding, voted against Respect for Marriage bill, opposes gun control.”
Lamborn indeed is a co-sponsor of the “Stop the Sexualization of Children” bill, which falsely characterizes drag queen story hours across the country as “sexually-oriented events.”
READ MORE: Hate Crime and Murder Charges Filed Against Club Q Suspect in Anti-LGBTQ Mass Shooting
Lamborn has a long anti-LGBTQ history. In 2012 ThinkProgress published a report on “The 7 Most Anti-Gay U.S. Representatives.” Lamborn made the list.
“Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO), a third-term Republican who came under fire for racially insensitive comments that associating with President Obama was like “touching a tar-baby.”
Earlier this year Lamborn was chastised by Jewish leaders for an inaccurate and insensitive tweet about Easter and Passover.
See some of the responses below or at this link.
You need to look inward and stop spreading hate. pic.twitter.com/q6pMp2cJDV
— Thee Nikki 💛🐝 (@NikkiBrinksCO) November 20, 2022
You contribute to the climate that leads people to commit senseless acts like this. Your anti-lgbtq bigotry inspires these people, which makes the whole ‘thoughts and prayers’ even more hollow than all the other times you have no more to offer.
— link122 (@link12213) November 20, 2022
Your words mean nothing—specifically because both your words and deeds gives permission for bigots to target LGBTQ+ people. Your own hatred is the cause for these deadly attacks.
— David Lytle (@davitydave) November 20, 2022
good try doug! it was actually 2 customers of the club that stopped the shooter. also pretty cool that even lauren boebert directly says she’s praying for the victims and you can’t manage that. what do you represent exactly? cause it’s obviously not the people in colorado springs
— the blasto (rat very fied) 🐀 (@blastomisty) November 20, 2022
Over and over again you try to prevent the LGBTQ+ community from having rights, dignity and safety. Your words are pathetically hallow. pic.twitter.com/aw6BIMJyjO
— Jess P. (@Jessnj4554) November 20, 2022
‘Blood on Your Hands’: Critics Blast Boebert for Spreading Anti-LGBTQ Hate and Lies After Club Q Mass Shooting
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is being highly criticized for her role in spreading anti-LGBTQ hate and lies after this weekend’s horrific anti-LGBTQ mass shooting in her home state of Colorado, which left dead five patrons of a nightclub that caters to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community, and another 25 injured.
Without mentioning any details, including that this was apparently a targeted attack on the LGBTQ community, Sunday morning Congresswoman Boebert tweeted: “The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”
Among those criticizing the Republican Colorado gun-toting Congresswoman were U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chasten Buttigieg, husband of the Secretary of Transportation, to name just a few.
READ MORE: ‘Coward’ Lauren Boebert Blasted for Turning Charity Event Into QAnon Pedophile Conspiracy Attack Against Biden
“Not only is Boebert blindly pro-gun, she has also spread vicious, dangerous lies that LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. are ‘grooming’ children,” Rolling Stone reports. “A report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Human Rights Campaign found that Boebert was the third most influential Twitter account in the U.S. that spread the harmful and false ‘groomer narrative.’ Her GOP colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, was ranked number one. Meanwhile, hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people have been rising in areas of the U.S. and internationally. Experts have been warning that increases in anti-LGBTQ hate speech online can be seen as calls to action for extremists and extremist groups.”
Rep. Boebert won re-election by just 554 votes only after her Democratic challenger conceded to avoid spending taxpayer funds for a recount.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted Boebert, tweeting, “you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws. You don’t get to ‘thoughts and prayers’ your way out of this. Look inward and change.”
The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill posted screenshots of Boebert’s attacks on the LGBTQ community.
This you? https://t.co/y7NX7RPeaP pic.twitter.com/gxnvf6ECv2
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 20, 2022
Journalist and SiriusXM Progress host Michelangelo Signorile focused on Congresswoman Boebert and her allies Sunday evening.
“MAGA out in force, apoplectic at being told lord and savior Trump, & his henchman — DESantis, Kari Lake, Matt Walsh, Boebert, Greg Abbott, on & on — are responsible for inspiring the shooter at the Q nightclub in Colorado Springs,” he tweeted. “They’re furious, because they’re all guilty.”
READ MORE: ‘Undermined Masculinity and Femininity’: Boebert Serves Up False Claims Against Democrats and Same-Sex Marriage Bill
Chasten Buttigieg put the blame at Boebert’s feet, tweeting: “You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward.”
Kate Kendell, the former Executive Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) had just three words for Boebert: “You did this.”
Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims of Pennsylvania responded to Boebert’s tweet, saying: “If you think for even one single moment that the entire nation, and all of the LGBTQ+ people in this country, don’t know that you, your rhetoric, your bigotry, and your hatred incited this attack, think again. You are an accomplice to these murders.”
Many accused Boebert of having blood on her hands.
“Lauren Boebert pushes the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric which encouraged the tragic violence in Colorado Springs last night,” tweeted Democratic strategist Jack Cocchiarella. “Boebert has blood on her hands.”
Colorado Democratic state Rep Brianna Titone urged Boebert to “resign,” tweeting: “Thanks for the ‘thoughts and prayers’ but that does nothing to offset the damage that you directly did to incite these kinds of attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. You spreading tropes and insults contributed to the hatred for us. There’s blood on your hands.”
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel, attorney, and former administrative law judge Moe Davis told Boebert, “Thoughts and prayers can’t wash the blood off your hands when violence explodes after you chose to strike the match and light the fuse. There’s nothing patriotic or American about domestic terrorism or those who enable it.”
Progressive communications strategist Dante Atkins: “Boebert, DeSantis, and the entire right wing have been fomenting anti-gay violence, specifically at drag shows, for years. The blood is on their hands. They may as well have loaded the guns themselves.”
READ MORE: 38 House Democrats Sign Letter Demanding Boebert Be Stripped of Committee Assignments for ‘Weaponizing Bigotry’
Equality California political director Tom Temprano did not hold back his rage, tweeting screenshots of some of her anti-LGBTQ posts and a very strong response.
Fuck you @laurenboebert and fuck your prayers. You have our community’s blood on your hands. https://t.co/15ZlFfFvsY pic.twitter.com/1kZit9eugz
— Tom Temprano (@tomtemprano) November 20, 2022
