News
Former Trump Press Secretary McEnany Promoting Pence and DeSantis: ‘We Are All on the Same Team’
Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is promoting former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, and her former boss Donald Trump, declaring “we are all on the same team” – a point of view not shared by any of the three men she named.
“The final factor I think, was abortion that certainly did motivate the left,” McEnany said in her Fox News gig Thursday, discussing Tuesday’s election results that highly favored Democrats.
“But I would agree with former Vice President Pence,” she continued. “He says that ‘the rule of law matters’ and the rule of law was not right in Roe – we saw even RBG criticized that, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Laurence Tribe and he said that Roe v. Wade in overturning it ‘was profoundly more important than any short term politics,'” she said, quoting Pence.
(Tribe, the noted, now retired, Harvard law professor, objected to be cited in Justice Alito’s decision overturning Roe.)
READ MORE: Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to Keynote Anti-LGBTQ Dominionist Event
“The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law. And it is far more enormous than any slight margin in the House could have been,” she declared, suggesting that depriving women of bodily autonomy is even.more important, at least to Republicans, than gaining a majority in the House of Representatives.
“So we’ve got to look the long game – abortion’s going to go away,” she declared, despite every indication that that is not going to happen unless Republicans can take both the House, Senate, and the White House.
“We’ve got to be smart. Let’s not have infighting in our party. I would like to see us get back to Reagan’s 11th commandment: ‘Thou shalt not attack a fellow Republican.'”
“We are all on the same team – got to be on the same team going to Georgia. Would love to see DeSantis and Trump on a stage together if they choose to go that would be very helpful for the party,” McEnany said, appearing to bend to what some say is Rupert and or Lachlan Murdoch’s apparent decree that Trump is to be downplayed and DeSantis is to be elevated.
Watch below or at this link.
Kayleigh: The final factor I think was abortion.. The victory over the summer is the victory for the rule of law. It’s more enormous than a slight margin in the house. We have to look at the long game. Abortion will go away. pic.twitter.com/fwVGuYq8kv
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 10, 2022
News
‘We Are on the Right Path’: Biden Takes Victory Lap Over ‘Unabashedly Good’ Economic News
President Joe Biden followed up his news-making press conference Wednesday afternoon with a different victory lap Thursday morning, on what is being called “unabashedly good news” on the inflation front.
“Dow surges 1,000 points in biggest rally since 2020 after a lighter-than-expected inflation report,” is Thursday morning’s headline at CNBC.
“Inflation cools much more than expected in October,” CNN Business reports. “The Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% for the year ending in October, a much slower pace of increase than the 8% economists had expected and the lowest annual inflation reading since January.”
Biden, not one to brag, did decide to ride the wave of good news this week, tying his tweets into remarks he made at his press conference yesterday.
A reporter had asked the President, “What in the next two years do you intend to do differently to change people’s opinion of the direction of the country, particularly as you contemplate a run for President in 2024?”
READ MORE: ‘Excellent Chance’ Democrats Get 50 Seat Majority Before Georgia Runoff Says Top Nonpartisan Elections Analyst
Biden, in his usual frank manner, replied, “Nothing,” adding, “because they’re just finding out what we’re doing. The more they know about what we’re doing, the more support there is.”
“Do you know anybody who wants us to get rid of the change we made on prescription drug prices and raise prices again? Do you know anybody who wants us to walk away from building those roads and bridges and — and the Internet and so on?” Biden asked. “I don’t — I don’t know any.”
Moments later he added: “I want to build a country from the middle out and the bottom up. And that way, everybody does fine. I’m tired of trickle-down. Not a whole lot trickles down when you trickle down to hardworking folks.”
On Thursday he continued that approach in his response to the economic news.
“Today’s inflation report shows my plan is working and folks are starting to see progress,” Biden tweeted. “It’s been a hard 2 years recovering from where we were in early 2021. But our economy is open, new jobs are being created, and soon my plan to reduce drug and energy costs goes into effect.”
READ MORE: Watch: President Biden Holds Press Conference After Historic Midterm Election
That part about jobs being created was a bigger factor than many have discussed, according to The Intercept’s Ryan Grim, who pointed to their interview with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York Democratic Congresswoman told The Intercept on Wednesday, “I think we learned an economic lesson, which is that full employment is politically stronger than inflation, as opposed to when we were in the situation under Obama, where they tried the other tack and unemployment was punished much more severely. And so I think we learned that economic message on employment.”
President Biden continued his victory lap.
“Americans are paying $1.20 less a gallon of gas than this summer, getting a much-needed break at the grocery store ahead of the holidays. And millions are saving on health insurance thanks to my legislation,” he said.
And he doubled down on his remarks Wednesday, also tweeting, “We are on the right path, and we need to keep moving forward to build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”
“I will work with anyone to provide more breathing room for American families. And I will oppose any effort to undo my agenda or to make inflation worse.”
Meanwhile, economists are more than pleased at today’s news on the inflation front.
Harvard economics professor Jason Furman called the Consumer Price Index report on inflation “a pleasant surprise.”
READ MORE: ‘Absolute Disaster’: Veteran Conservative Pundit Warns Republicans’ Midterms Performance Is ‘Searing Indictment’ of GOP
“This is a very encouraging inflation report,” said popular University of Michigan School of Economics Professor Justin Wolfers, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution. “There’s a good chance that inflation has peaked, and is now turning down.”
He also responded to Forman, tweeting, “Even Jason sees today’s CPI report as unabashedly good news.”
News
‘Schadenfreude Bubble Bath’: Morning Joe Says Right-Wing Extremism Cost GOP Everything in Michigan
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said right-wing extremism had cost Republicans dearly in several states they could have won, especially in Michigan, and he was soaking in a “schadenfreude bubble bath.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was re-elected, and Democrats kept the secretary of state and attorney general offices and, for the first time in four decades, gained majorities in both chambers of Michigan’s state legislature, and the “Morning Joe” host said that was a direct response to the extreme views offered by the GOP alternatives in Tuesday’s midterm election.
“Most Americans, they support the Mississippi [abortion] law, which is 15 weeks — that’s where most Americans are, but where Gretchen Whitmer’s opponent was, was again, literally talking about a 14-year-old rape victim who was raped by an uncle being a perfect example of why that girl and her family and her pastor and her doctor and her mental health counselor should have no say in what she does,” Scarborough said. “The extremism led — I won’t even call it the Michigan miracle, because it was just a response to the crazy weirdos, freaks and insurrectionists in Michigan, and caused a political revolution.”
“Again, let’s say this, in an off year election that historically should have been horrible for them, with inflation incredibly high, which should have been horrible for them, with fears over crime rising and yet in all of that, they won everything in Michigan, one of the biggest states in America,” he added.
READ MORE: ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!’ Trump posts late-night rant about media after his hand-picked candidates crash and burn
Whitmer faced an assassination plot two years ago over her coronavirus policies, armed extremists stormed the state legislature to protest health mandates, some of the high-profile GOP candidates tried to overturn Donald Trump’s election loss in Michigan, and Scarborough said all of those factors contributed to the Democratic sweep.
“They’re bringing AR-15s inside the legislature,” he said. “Memo to Republicans: You bring AR-15s inside of legislatures and you scream at law enforcement officers, doesn’t go well, right?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Top Fox News Host Makes Stunning Admission: Americans Didn’t Vote on the Issues ‘We Thought They Were Voting On’
On Wednesday, after Democrats performed beyond most expectations in the midterm elections and better than either party has in decades when its president is in the White House, Fox News‘ “Judge” Jeanine Pirro openly admitted she was stunned that voters didn’t vote on issues Fox News has been promoting to attack the left: the economy, inflation, and crime.
“I think what, what is, what is really disturbing, though, is the fact that most of the country thinks we’re headed in the wrong direction and the fact – 75 percent, some said 80% – and yet, so many people voted on issues that weren’t the issues we thought they were voting on,” Pirro said on “The Five.”
“We thought it was all about the economy, inflation, and crime,” she continued, listing the issues Fox News has been pushing for months.
READ MORE: ‘Absolute Disaster’: Veteran Conservative Pundit Warns Republicans’ Midterms Performance Is ‘Searing Indictment’ of GOP
“But,” she realized, “it was a lot about abortion. It was a lot about the threat to democracy. And even in spite of that, I think Republicans did very well, and I think Kevin McCarthy is to be saluted for, you know, a mission that he’s been on for many years.”
Jeanine: so many people voted on issues that weren’t the issues we thought they were voting on. We thought it was about the economy, inflation crime.. pic.twitter.com/mElmLhgyPr
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022
Republicans did not do well when the average number of House seats the party out of power gains in the midterms is 26.
As Washington Post columnist Monica Hesse last month noted, as have many, many others, “abortion access is an economic issue.”
On Monday, Pirro mocked Democrats for wanting to protect democracy – a key part of President Biden’s focus.
“We have brand new Fox News voter analysis that’s on the side of your screen right now showing how voters feel about the number of key issues. Wow. Now, could all the fear mongering over democracy dying tomorrow backfire on the Democrats? Former Obama adviser Van Jones is ripping his own party for wasting precious time trying to stoke voter fears instead of focusing on what people care about,” she declared.
READ MORE: ‘Knives Are Out’: McCarthy Launches Bid for Speaker Despite Majority Not Assured, Predictions of ‘Spectacular S-Show’
Also on Monday, Pirro mocked President Biden “for accusing voters of ‘aligning with fascists’,” before playing a clip of a CNN Democratic strategist saying, “I think the President’s closing message last night about democracy is on the ballot, again, is frustrating to to people like me who, you know, don’t want to see half the voters in America alienated or saying we’re being accused of aligning with fascists because they’re voting for their pocketbook. That’s just not where we want to be.”
But as it turns out, President Biden was correct. Americans voted for the party that cares about protecting democracy, the right to abortion, and recognize that those are also economic issues.
Watch Monday’s Fox News segment with Pirro below or watch both videos at this link.
