News
Trump Unleashes Fury on DeSantis After Murdoch News Empire Embraces Florida Governor, Kicks Ex-President to the Curb
Donald Trump, the de facto head of the Republican Party, just essentially declared war on Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis, who won re-election Tuesday in a strong showing, is presumed to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He would be battling Trump, whose top advisors say will announce his third run for the White House next week.
But all three Murdoch-owned outlets in the U.S. – Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post – have attacked Trump this week, blaming him directly for Republicans’ historically poor performance in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Yes, Rupert Murdoch has turned on Trump. It’s been years in the making. A quick thead: pic.twitter.com/oX6ZYSd4jF
— Sarah Ellison (@sarahellison) November 10, 2022
Fox News is embracing DeSantis.
Ron DeSantis is the new Republican Party leader https://t.co/21fJaCHJ8Q
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2022
On his Truth Social platform, Trump Thursday evening unleashed a series of rants attacking “Governor Ron DeSanctimonious,” ironically just hours after his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, specifically urged the two men to get along. “We’re all on the same team” she said on Fox News.
READ MORE: ‘Excellent Chance’ Democrats Get 50 Seat Majority Before Georgia Runoff Says Top Nonpartisan Elections Analyst
Trump also made a startling claim in his lengthy attack.
He says after the 2018 election, when ballots were being counted in Florida, he sent in the FBI and U.S Attorneys, “and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win.”
Trump begins his attack by calling the midterms a “success,” which would be true if he were a Democrat; President Biden had the best midterm performance in 40 years.
Trump blasts the Murdoch outlets, saying NewsCorp, their parent company, “is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations, who didn’t have to close up his State, but did, unlike other Republican Governors, whose overall numbers for a Republican, were just average—middle of the pack—including COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!”
He then suggests he made DeSantis into a star.
“Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017—he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers. Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would Endorse him, he could win. I didn’t know Adam so I said, ‘Let’s give it a shot, Ron.’ When I Endorsed him, it was as though, to use a bad term, a nuclear weapon went off.”
“I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart. I was all in for Ron, and he beat Gillum,” Trump says.
Here’s where his claim about directing the Dept. of Justice to stop “ballot theft” comes. Just days after the 2018 election, The New York Times reported there were several small claims of irregularities, but “experts say that no credible allegations of fraud have surfaced.”
Trump continued: “after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen.”
Ordinarily the President does not direct the Dept. of Justice, the FBI, or U.S. Attorneys to take any action.
“And now, Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!” Trump cried. “The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future.’ Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Fraud’: Legal Expert Stunned After Trump Appears to Admit He Used DOJ to Interfere in Florida’s 2018 Election
Many were stunned Thursday evening when Donald Trump appeared to admit to engaging in what one noted legal expert called “fraud” during the 2018 election in Florida, in a massive rant he posted to his Truth Social platform.
“I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen,” Trump wrote, referring to Ron DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial win.
Trump had unleashed his anger at Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican governor refused to say he would not run against the former president.
In one of a series of 10 posts, Trump states:
“…I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart. I was all in for Ron, and he beat [Democrat Andrew] Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen…”
READ MORE: Trump Unleashes Fury on DeSantis After Murdoch News Empire Embraces Florida Governor, Kicks Ex-President to the Curb
Andrew Weissman, the well known former General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, tweeted, “last I checked Trump’s sending in FBI and DOJ to interfere with election tabulation would be, well, fraud.”
Weissman is also a DOJ veteran of 20 years, and, among other roles, served as chief of the Criminal Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, and served on the 2017 special counsel team headed by Robert Mueller.
NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins via Twitter asked, “Am I losing my mind? Is this not a gigantic deal? He’s either casually admitting to using federal agents to interfere in a state election or lying about it for some equally inexplicable reason, right? Am I reading this wrong or is this a five-alarmer for the DOJ?”
The Rachel Maddow Show’s Maddow Blog retweeted Collins’ original tweet.
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) November 11, 2022
Politico’s Eric Geller also retweeted Collins’ tweet, adding: “Merrick Garland, call your office.”
Journalist Marcy Wheeler tweets, “Trump APPEARS to claim that he used DOJ resources to help DeSantis win in 2018.”
News
Former Trump Press Secretary McEnany Promoting Pence and DeSantis: ‘We Are All on the Same Team’
Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is promoting former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, and her former boss Donald Trump, declaring “we are all on the same team” – a point of view not shared by any of the three men she named.
“The final factor I think, was abortion that certainly did motivate the left,” McEnany said in her Fox News gig Thursday, discussing Tuesday’s election results that highly favored Democrats.
“But I would agree with former Vice President Pence,” she continued. “He says that ‘the rule of law matters’ and the rule of law was not right in Roe – we saw even RBG criticized that, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Laurence Tribe and he said that Roe v. Wade in overturning it ‘was profoundly more important than any short term politics,'” she said, quoting Pence.
(Tribe, the noted, now retired, Harvard law professor, objected to be cited in Justice Alito’s decision overturning Roe.)
READ MORE: Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to Keynote Anti-LGBTQ Dominionist Event
“The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law. And it is far more enormous than any slight margin in the House could have been,” she declared, suggesting that depriving women of bodily autonomy is even.more important, at least to Republicans, than gaining a majority in the House of Representatives.
“So we’ve got to look the long game – abortion’s going to go away,” she declared, despite every indication that that is not going to happen unless Republicans can take both the House, Senate, and the White House.
“We’ve got to be smart. Let’s not have infighting in our party. I would like to see us get back to Reagan’s 11th commandment: ‘Thou shalt not attack a fellow Republican.'”
“We are all on the same team – got to be on the same team going to Georgia. Would love to see DeSantis and Trump on a stage together if they choose to go that would be very helpful for the party,” McEnany said, appearing to bend to what some say is Rupert and or Lachlan Murdoch’s apparent decree that Trump is to be downplayed and DeSantis is to be elevated.
Watch below or at this link.
Kayleigh: The final factor I think was abortion.. The victory over the summer is the victory for the rule of law. It’s more enormous than a slight margin in the house. We have to look at the long game. Abortion will go away. pic.twitter.com/fwVGuYq8kv
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 10, 2022
News
‘We Are on the Right Path’: Biden Takes Victory Lap Over ‘Unabashedly Good’ Economic News
President Joe Biden followed up his news-making press conference Wednesday afternoon with a different victory lap Thursday morning, on what is being called “unabashedly good news” on the inflation front.
“Dow surges 1,000 points in biggest rally since 2020 after a lighter-than-expected inflation report,” is Thursday morning’s headline at CNBC.
“Inflation cools much more than expected in October,” CNN Business reports. “The Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% for the year ending in October, a much slower pace of increase than the 8% economists had expected and the lowest annual inflation reading since January.”
Biden, not one to brag, did decide to ride the wave of good news this week, tying his tweets into remarks he made at his press conference yesterday.
A reporter had asked the President, “What in the next two years do you intend to do differently to change people’s opinion of the direction of the country, particularly as you contemplate a run for President in 2024?”
READ MORE: ‘Excellent Chance’ Democrats Get 50 Seat Majority Before Georgia Runoff Says Top Nonpartisan Elections Analyst
Biden, in his usual frank manner, replied, “Nothing,” adding, “because they’re just finding out what we’re doing. The more they know about what we’re doing, the more support there is.”
“Do you know anybody who wants us to get rid of the change we made on prescription drug prices and raise prices again? Do you know anybody who wants us to walk away from building those roads and bridges and — and the Internet and so on?” Biden asked. “I don’t — I don’t know any.”
Moments later he added: “I want to build a country from the middle out and the bottom up. And that way, everybody does fine. I’m tired of trickle-down. Not a whole lot trickles down when you trickle down to hardworking folks.”
On Thursday he continued that approach in his response to the economic news.
“Today’s inflation report shows my plan is working and folks are starting to see progress,” Biden tweeted. “It’s been a hard 2 years recovering from where we were in early 2021. But our economy is open, new jobs are being created, and soon my plan to reduce drug and energy costs goes into effect.”
READ MORE: Watch: President Biden Holds Press Conference After Historic Midterm Election
That part about jobs being created was a bigger factor than many have discussed, according to The Intercept’s Ryan Grim, who pointed to their interview with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York Democratic Congresswoman told The Intercept on Wednesday, “I think we learned an economic lesson, which is that full employment is politically stronger than inflation, as opposed to when we were in the situation under Obama, where they tried the other tack and unemployment was punished much more severely. And so I think we learned that economic message on employment.”
President Biden continued his victory lap.
“Americans are paying $1.20 less a gallon of gas than this summer, getting a much-needed break at the grocery store ahead of the holidays. And millions are saving on health insurance thanks to my legislation,” he said.
And he doubled down on his remarks Wednesday, also tweeting, “We are on the right path, and we need to keep moving forward to build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”
“I will work with anyone to provide more breathing room for American families. And I will oppose any effort to undo my agenda or to make inflation worse.”
Meanwhile, economists are more than pleased at today’s news on the inflation front.
Harvard economics professor Jason Furman called the Consumer Price Index report on inflation “a pleasant surprise.”
READ MORE: ‘Absolute Disaster’: Veteran Conservative Pundit Warns Republicans’ Midterms Performance Is ‘Searing Indictment’ of GOP
“This is a very encouraging inflation report,” said popular University of Michigan School of Economics Professor Justin Wolfers, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution. “There’s a good chance that inflation has peaked, and is now turning down.”
He also responded to Forman, tweeting, “Even Jason sees today’s CPI report as unabashedly good news.”
Trending
- News2 days ago
Watch: Reporter Schools Kari Lake as She’s Accused of Spreading Election Disinformation
- News3 days ago
‘Should Not Be Normalized’: Warnings Issued After Trump Calls Pelosi an ‘Animal’ on Eve of Election
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Absolute Disaster’: Veteran Conservative Pundit Warns Republicans’ Midterms Performance Is ‘Searing Indictment’ of GOP
- News2 days ago
‘How Is This Not a Red Wave?’: Frustrated Fox & Friends Hosts Struggle to Understand Election Results
- 'DEMOCRATS PROBABLY FEEL REASONABLY GOOD ABOUT THAT'15 hours ago
‘Excellent Chance’ Democrats Get 50 Seat Majority Before Georgia Runoff Says Top Nonpartisan Elections Analyst
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Not Many Signs of a Red Wave at This Point’: Election Experts Say There’s Lots of Good News for Democrats
- News3 days ago
Watch: Counterterrorism Expert Shares Alarming Example of How Fox News Amplifies GOP Extremism
- News3 days ago
‘Federal Intrusion’: DeSantis Administration Attempting to Block US DOJ From Election Monitoring in Florida Counties