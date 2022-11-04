COMMENTARY
‘Blasphemy’: DeSantis Slammed for ‘Heretical’ Re-Election Ode to Himself – ‘God Made a Fighter’
Christian nationalist Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pulling out all the stops, sending his wife in to submit his closing argument for re-election: God endorses me. DeSantis is running to keep his seat from former Florida Governor Charlie Crist, a Democrat.
It’s a not uncommon endorsement Republicans are making – or rather, making up. God isn’t going to issue a statement of denial or a cease and desist order. Anyone, even embattled GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, can do it – and they are. Walker this week told Georgians, “I’m a warrior for God.”
DeSantis’ campaign is a bit more polished.
Many may not be old enough to remember Paul Harvey, but many Florida voters are.
The DeSantis campaign, via DeSantis’ wife, Casey, just released a two-minute black-and-white ad, ripping off a wonderful ode the late ABC News Radio broadcaster Paul Harvey, who died in 2009 at the age of 90, once recorded.
If you have two minutes it’s worth listening to the beautiful, original recording by Harvey, “So God Made a Farmer.”
DeSantis’ ode to himself is less poetic, but it does enshrine his legacy as a Christian nationalist.
“On the eighth day, God looked down on his plant in paradise and said, ‘I need to protect her.’ So God made a fighter,” the DeSantis ad begins, clearly taking from the Paul Harvey classic.
“God said, ‘I need somebody willing to get up before dawn and kiss his family goodbye. travel thousands of miles for no other reason than to serve the people, to save their jobs, their livelihoods, their liberty, their happiness.’ So God made a fighter.”
“God said, ‘I need someone to be strong advocate for truth in the midst of hysteria. Someone who challenges conventional wisdom and isn’t afraid to defend what he knows to be right and just,’ so God made a fighter.”
“God said, ‘I need somebody who will take the arrows, stand firm in the wake of unrelenting attacks, look a mother in the eyes and tell her that her child will be in school. She can keep her job, go to church, eat dinner with friends and hold the hand of an aging parents taking their breath for the last time.’ So God made a fighter.”
“God said, ‘I need a family man. A man who would laugh and then sigh and then reply with smiling eyes when his daughter says she wants to spend her life doing what dad does.’ So God made a fighter.”
In 2013 Ram Trucks used the Paul Harvey ode to farmers in an elegant Super Bowl ad, but at least they credited the author. DeSantis did not.
I love you, Ron.
On behalf of millions of people, never stop fighting for freedom. pic.twitter.com/5wcopo041U
— Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) November 4, 2022
DeSantis is getting highly criticized for this last-ditch closing argument, just four days before the November 8 election.
“New DeSantis ad says DeSantis was created by God on the 8th day to protect freedom,” observed Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall.
Economist and frequent political commentator David Rothschild slammed DeSantis by responding with a quote from Exodus.
“”You shall have no other gods beside Me. You shall not make for yourself any graven image, nor any manner of likeness, of any thing that is heaven above … You shall not bow down to them, nor serve them, for I, the Lord Your God, am a jealous God …”
Florida Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who closely tracked DeSantis’ possibly unlawful shipping of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, was less eloquent but more specific in his response.
“God created this asshole on 8th day?” he asked.
“If Barack Obama had made an ad like this, evangelicals would have burnt down the country in a ragegasm,” wrote Lee Papa, better known as The Rude Pundit.
VICE News’ Paul Curst said, “I’m not an expert on Christian theology but I did go to Catholic school for a while and I don’t remember reading ‘God created the governor of Florida in order to save America from the libs’ in the Old Testament.”
“Correct me if I’m wrong, but is it not kinda heretical/blasphemous to suggest DeSantis is some kind of prophet sent specifically by God to save us?” asked MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan. “Is it also not weird that Republicans seem to need to create cults of personality around all their leaders? Idolatrous even?”
Rev. Ben Crosby, an Episcopal Church priest, asked: “Under the imaginary Christian nationalist republic that exists in the minds of some of these Twitter guys, would the creators and approvers of this ad be punished with jail time for blasphemy?”
Many others are labeling it “blasphemy.”
This is… Shocking. DeSantis claims he’s a fighter made by God to advance an agenda.
If you want to understand the blasphemy that is Christian Nationalism, watching this ad is a good place to start.
It’s horrifying. https://t.co/sE8UYpYozC
— Captain Renault 🇺🇦 (@NotClaudeRains) November 4, 2022
You know the Republican takeover of conservative Christianity is complete when their typical piety has transformed into shameless blasphemy.
“On the 8th day God looked down on his planned paradise and said I need a protector. So God made a fighter.”pic.twitter.com/iThMuk68FN
— Greg (@waltisfrozen) November 4, 2022
When I heard the audio, I thought it was a joke, but DeSantis LITERALLY put himself above Jesus, saying God created HIM (@RonDeSantisFL) first.#Blasphemy #Florida #AntiChrist https://t.co/tllBFBin5q
— Casey Marquis (@OnTheCaseMan) November 4, 2022
Pure MAGA secular messianism and antichrist religion. The sort of blasphemy that only the most pride-filled, dumbest, and most gullible Greatest Christians of All Time, completely in the grip of Dunning-Kruger Syndrome, could possibly fall for. https://t.co/mhxSyE2WjG
— Chezami (@chezami) November 4, 2022
Pretty sure inserting yourself to the creation myth is blasphemy.
Also, freedom my ass. Republicans want to send anyone who isn’t a straight Christian into the closet. https://t.co/3JOJoKr4J7
— The American Crisis (@PaineOfCrisis) November 4, 2022
Trump Ignores J6 Committee Deadline to Submit Documents – What He May Do Next Is an Ever Greater Insult to the Rule of Law
Donald Trump has let pass a 10 AM deadline from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, issued via a lawful subpoena ordering him to submit documents. But what he appears to have planned next is what could be seen as thumbing his nose at the Select Committee – and as an insult to, if not an attack on the rule of law.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell noted the missed deadline, but adds, “Trump and the committee has been viewing the deadline to be Friday in general, per sources familiar.”
Trump seems to have ignored the 10 AM deadline to submit documents to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, in response to its subpoena (below). https://t.co/OsLs2HUEcz pic.twitter.com/PjaBxFAWot
— David Badash (@davidbadash) November 4, 2022
“Expectation has been that Trump will either ask for more time or ignore the subpoena entirely, based on the reasoning that DOJ OLC (Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel] would likely find he has absolute immunity. But final decision is Trump’s, and there are warring factions on how he should respond,” Lowell adds.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, the popular MSNBC/NBC News legal contributor and podcaster, earlier Friday morning wrote: “Today, we find out how Trump intends to handle the J6C subpoena he received.”
“Failure to comply would put him in the same category as Steve Bannon, who was prosecuted, so some effort would be smart.”
Vance later confirmed, “the deadline was 10am. Nothing suggests Trump has turned over documents. Ball is in the committee’s court.”
But the Select Committee’s subpoena also has another date on it: November 14.
That’s the date Trump is legally required to appear before the Select Committee to testify.
Multiple news outlets Friday are reporting Trump intends to announce his third presidential run on November 14.
“Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November 14 as one possible announcement date,” CNN reports.
“Trump is expected to announce a third White House campaign soon after the midterms, possibly as soon as Nov. 14, according to people familiar with the planning,” The New York Times adds.
And Trump’s now expected November 14 announcement has been the lead story at the top of the hour much of the day.
None, it appears, have noted that he’s required to testify that day.
As the mainstream media focuses on reports Trump is planning to announce a 3rd run for President on Nov. 14, they all appear to have missed why he chose that day: He is legally required to testify before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack at 10 AM on November 14. pic.twitter.com/eMAaqJ6Rz1
— David Badash (@davidbadash) November 4, 2022
If he appears to testify he could be expected to hijack the news media with his presidential run announcement on Nov. 14, as he enters and exits the Committee’s offices, inciting his base even further against the Committee.
And if he doesn’t appear, ignoring the subpoena and the Committee, it’s an even greater insult to or attack on the rule of law.
Meanwhile, the Select Committee’s attached letter supporting its subpoena was damning.
In part, it accuses Trump of (below are direct quotes):
• Purposely and maliciously disseminating false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 presidential election in order to aid your effort to overturn the election and for purposes of soliciting contributions;
• Attempting to corrupt the Department of Justice, including by soliciting and enlisting Department officials to make false statements and aid your effort to overturn the presidential election;
• Without any evidentiary basis, illegally pressuring state officials and legislators to change the results of the election in their states;
• Orchestrating and overseeing an effort to obtain and transmit false electoral certificates to Congress and the National Archives;
• Despite knowing specifically that it was illegal, corruptly pressuring your own Vice President to unilaterally refuse to count electoral votes during Congress’s joint session on January 6th;
• Pressuring Members of Congress to object to valid slates of electors from several states;
• Filing false information, under oath, in federal court;
• Summoning tens of thousands of supporters to Washington and, knowing they were angry and some were armed, sending them to the Capitol;
• Sending a social media message to the nation at 2:24 p.m.-while knowing full well that the violent attack on the Capitol was occurring in which you incited further violence by publicly condemning your Vice President: and
• Refusing for hours to disband your rioting supporters by instructing them to leave the Capitol, while you watched the attack unfold on television.
Image via Shutterstock
Watch: Extremist Republicans Openly Attack Public Schools Teaching Science, Math, History and Social Studies to Kids
The Arizona Republican Party’s nominee for governor, Kari Lake, is telling supporters there’s no reason for schools to spend so much time teaching science, math, and history. If elected she would recreate public schools into factories producing young adults who can immediately enter the workforce without the benefit of understanding basic information necessary in a democratic society. In North Carolina, the dominionist Lt. Governor wants to ban the teaching of science and history in elementary schools. And a Fox News host this week claimed that social studies – classes that teach history, culture, geography, political science, philosophy, and psychology – is a fake subject, “made up by progressives.”
That Fox News host is Pete Hegseth, who Donald Trump, when he was president, wanted to nominate to head the Veterans Administration. Hegseth may be best-known, however, for once bragging on Fox News that he hadn’t washed his hands in over a decade.
“Germs are not a real thing,” Hegseth said. “I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.”
“Everything about the confines of my classroom was created by progressives 100 years ago,” Hegseth told a live audience this week. “You mentioned the rows. You mentioned that approach – the bell ringing. God being removed of course, lunch breaks, lunch breaks, different subjects, Social Studies.”
That’s when Hegseth got agitated.
“The idea we’re not going to study civics, history, philosophy, theology, we’re going to create psychology and social studies and split it all up as if we can dissect human nature and through a scientific method which they’ve invented.”.
“That’s right, create more perfectible human beings by controlling how they think and what they think, all created by progressives.”
Hegseth thinks taxpayer-funded public schools should teach everything through the “lens” of God, or, more specifically, his God
“Did you take social studies? I took social studies. The progressives made it up it – it’s, it’s a made-up conglomerate of subjects meant to silo the way that we think as opposed to basing all of wisdom in God’s wisdom, in His word, and it all makes sense, looking at it through that lens.”
Pete Hegseth: “I took social studies. The progressives made it up. It’s a made up conglomerate of subjects meant to silo the way that we think as opposed to basing all of wisdom in God’s wisdom” pic.twitter.com/ANxbNHd1K8
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 3, 2022
Social Studies, of course, includes civics and history, and philosophy. In fact, the National Council for the Social Studies offers a definition for social studies:
“Social studies is the integrated study of the social sciences and humanities to promote civic competence,” which Hegseth appears to object to.
“Within the school program, social studies provides coordinated, systematic study drawing upon such disciplines as anthropology, archaeology, economics, geography, history, law, philosophy, political science, psychology, religion, and sociology, as well as appropriate content from the humanities, mathematics, and natural sciences.”
“The primary purpose of social studies is to help young people develop the ability to make informed and reasoned decisions for the public good as citizens of a culturally diverse, democratic society in an interdependent world.”
Hegseth is not alone in wanting to reduce what children learn.
Republican Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor and a former TV news reporter whose entire education was in public schools, now thinks school children don’t need to learn as much as they are currently when it comes to science, math, and history.
“I believe we are at a prime opportunity to completely re-envision how our government schools are run, because everyone’s eyes are open,” Lake told supporters at an event while campaigning with far-right white Christian nationalist U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).
“And who says we have to have this many hours of science, this many of math and history? We can change that up,” said Lake about an entire state’s public school system that already has been “ranked worst across the 50 United States of America,” according to a report in Arizona’s KGUN 9 News.
“What does it mean to have a high school diploma? It should mean that you know some of the basics, and you also have some ability to go out and make a living. Our schools have our kids for 13 years from K through 12 and at the end of 13 years, we should have some competent adults going into the world who can make a living because there are jobs out there.”
Kari Lake suggested rolling back high school graduation requirements for science, math, and history.
Lake: “Who says we have to have this many hours of science, this many of math and history? We can change that up.” pic.twitter.com/WkNMcHGYom
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 2, 2022
Notice how Lake doesn’t say, “public schools,” but “government schools,” a term many on the right use to demonize public schools, expanding their belief that anything the government does is wrong, bad, or a waste of tax dollars.
Lake also sounds like she’s suggesting high school graduates are not able to get jobs because they have spent too much time learning about science, math, and history.
Then there’s far right Christian dominionist Republican Lt. Governor of North Carolina Mark Robinson, who is another extremist attacking education.
Robinson made national headlines after calling LGBTQ people “filth.”
In August MSNBC’s Ja’han Jones wrote that Robinson “may well be the most bigoted official in the United States with the least name recognition.”
Calling him “a full-on extremist,” Jones writes that Robinson And “reportedly has a new, ludicrous belief to share with the masses: Science and history shouldn’t be taught to students until they reach sixth grade.”
“First through fifth grades ‘don’t need to be teaching social studies,’ he wrote, according to local NBC affiliate WRAL-TV, which obtained an advanced copy of his upcoming book,” Jones adds, reporting that Robinson wrote: “We don’t need to be teaching science. We surely don’t need to be talking about equity and social justice.”
There’s more to Robinson’s extremist ideas on education.
Get rid of it. Or, specifically, Jones writes, Robinson has ” called for the elimination of the state’s board of education.”
“Robinson said flatly what most fact-averse conservatives won’t admit about their education crusade,” Jones continues. “They fear accurate history lessons that could inevitably lead to discussions about systemic disparities. And they fear discussions about science, which may undermine the fundamentalist Christian beliefs at the heart of the conservative movement.”
Jones sums up this entire approach to public education from the right.
“Robinson’s reported ideas about education showcase the logical endpoint of the Republican Party’s assault on lessons about social inequality: an eagerness to keep children stupid.”
Steve Schmidt Levels ‘Corrupt’ Fox News After Town Hall: ‘Rubbed JD Vance Like He Was Veal’
Lincoln Project founder and former board member Steve Schmidt excoriated Fox News and its owner, Rupert Murdoch overnight after the far-right wing cable network aired a town hall style debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and venture capitalist Republican J.D. Vance, both vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.
In a lengthy twitter thread Schmidt described the Fox News hosts as “propagandists,” and a “villainous cast of extremist liars.” He labeled Fox News “the most corrupt institution in the United States run by the most dangerous immigrant who was ever welcomed here,” referring to Rupert Murdoch. Fox News on Monday reported that Schmidt is now helping Ryan with his campaign.
Many have been praising Congressman Ryan after video of him at the Fox News event went viral. Two versions of the video each earned over 600,000 views in under 18 hours, including one posted by communications strategist Sawyer Hackett.
Pretty impressive to watch @TimRyan take a clearly stacked Fox audience from boo’s after he brought up January 6th—to loud applause after not backing down at all.
Not an easy thing to do. (via @atrupar)pic.twitter.com/pQPUyXSQPs
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) November 1, 2022
Talking about the January 6 insurrection Ryan, in the video, is met with boos from the Fox News audience, but as he continues to talk, he wins over the crowd.
How?
He asks them to be respectful and says, “I don’t care about your politics.” The boos came when he said 140 capital Police officers were attacked, and one was killed on Jan. 6. But then he told the audience that he sits on the House subcommittee that funds the Capitol Police. “These are my friends,” he told the audience.
“They were trying to stop the peaceful transition of the government,” Ryan continues, as the crowd grows silent. “What else were they doing there?”
“They’re going to kill Mike Pence. They want to kill Nancy Pelosi. Now somebody’s beaten up Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer. J.D. Vance raised money for the insurrectionists.”
“I don’t care what your politics are. Americans should say, ‘no,'” and that’s when the applause started — and when Fox News host Bret Baier cut him off to go to commercial.
Steve Schmidt, a veteran GOP political strategist whose work at The Lincoln Project, many would say, helped defeat Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, unleashed possibly one of his most prolific attacks.
“Tonight two Fox News anchors Bret Baier [and] Martha MacCallum delivered a clinic on dishonest journalistic hackery with their hostile, loaded and ludicrous badgering of Tim Ryan,” Schmidt charged. (Quotes altered to spell out Twitter handles for easier reading.)
“The two Fox News propagandists destroyed their credibility against any real world standard of fairness, probity or integrity. It was a joke. Both Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum rubbed and massaged J.D. Vance like he was Veal. A MAGA-ass kissing veal chop. It was breathtaking.”
“A significant portion of the Fox News crowd was radicalized,” Schmidt observed. “The angry man in the Under Armour hat behind Tim Ryan, which increasingly seems to be militia wear for the extremist movement, is a perfect avatar of the impact of Fox News in enraging and dividing people.”
“Then it happened. Tim Ryan told the truth about January 6th and what happened. The radical faction of the Fox News audience stoked, angered and incited by Rupert Murdoch and his villainous cast of extremist liars went crazy.”
“Big parts of the crowd objected to the assertion by Tim Ryan that the insurrection occurred at all,” Schmidt said.
“The radical faction of the crowd booed and hissed but Tim Ryan wouldn’t give an inch. He defended the wounded cops and condemned extremist political violence. In an instant he revealed himself as a ‘man in the arena’ fighting for the right.”
That’s when Schmidt blasted Baier.
“Bret Baier made no intervention at a moment of madness. Instead he exposed himself utterly in the worst ethical lapse of his career. It was astounding. He sat silent; his face frozen and disfigured by Botox injections, quizzically looking at Tim Ryan as if there was some question around what Tim Ryan was saying was real or not. He did not set the record straight on an indisputable matter of indisputable fact. Instead he held open the possibility that the booing crowd could be right with his silence and performative who knows look.”
You can read Schmidt’s full thread here, and watch the video above or at this link.
