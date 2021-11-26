News
Howard Stern for President? Talk Show Host Hints It’s Possible
Radio host Howard Stern, 67, told his Howard Stern Show producer that he thinks the U.S. is “…turning into a third-world country because of the f**king morons we have living here. It’s a sad commentary on my country.”
The discussion arose after the show’s producer Chris Wilding recalled traveling for vacation in Panama and the COVID-19 travel restrictions he met along the way.
Stern added, “This is my country. I’ve got too many morons living here. We could be past a lot of this COVID business” if everyone just got vaccinated.
“Oh, I could clean it up in two seconds,” Stern said. “Just the way [President Joseph] Biden got us out of Afghanistan. That quick I’m going to clean things up. Boom. Right away.”
Howard Stern for President 2024? Weirder things have been known to happen.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Award Congressional Gold Medal to Rittenhouse
A new bill was introduced Tuesday by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal for “protecting the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020.”
Rittenhouse was acquitted last week of all charges, including intentional homicide, stemming from a fatal shooting that involved two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A third protester sustained injuries from the incident.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor Congress can award an individual or institution, but it’s unlikely to go anywhere as there are currently zero co-sponsors.
“Kyle Rittenhouse deserves to be remembered as a hero who defended his community, protected businesses, and acted lawfully in the face of lawlessness. I’m proud to file this legislation to award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal,” Greene said in a statement.
Not to be outdone, a spokesperson for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who has offered Rittenhouse an internship with his office, told The Washington Post in response to Greene’s bill, “We are concerned that awarding Kyle with a Congressional Gold Medal will give him a big head during the internship with our office.”
BAD PRESIDENT
Trump Swipes at Mark Zuckerberg Asking for White House Goodies: ‘He Didn’t Do Too Well’
Former President Donald J. Trump mocked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and “big tech” during an interview on Tuesday when he appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity.
Trump meandered throughout the interview and went off on a tangent claiming he did “big things” when discussing the 2020 election. Trump said Zuckerberg visited the White House “trying to get goodies,” but that “he didn’t do too well.”
Trump added, “So I thought that he was concerned we were doing things. We were doing things. Had we had a second term, we would have had that much, really, pretty much under control. We had some incredible things planned for big tech.”
Watch the video below.
CRIME
Guilty: All 3 Men Convicted of Murder in the Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Jurors found Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their co-defendant William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. all guilty of murder Wednesday for the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was killed while jogging through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement that she is “…grateful the jury has found the three men responsible for the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of their crimes. I am hopeful that this verdict gives Mr. Arbery’s family, and people across America, some level of comfort in knowing that these men are being held accountable for taking the life of an innocent young man.”
The federal trial will occur in February and additional sentencing is possible, including life in prison.
CNN legal analyst Laura Coates explained, “The absence of a viable claim of self-defense” bolstered the prosecution’s case against Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who were found guilty of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.
“Even when Travis McMichael took the stand and said, ‘No, he never threatened me. No, I don’t recall him trying to take the gun. No, he never shouted at me.’ How could you possibly make a case at that point for self-defense?” Coates said after the verdict was read.
Coates added, “Travis McMichael pulled the trigger. That is not in dispute.The other two men aided and abetted hunting this man down … These are three people who, for all intents and purposes, are laymen. The prosecution did a phenomenal job ensuring that the jurors saw that each of these men were culpable and that there was no self-defense claim.”
The trial jury consisted of 11 White jurors and one Black juror.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
Pastor Tells Congregation ‘The Best Person to Rape Is Your Wife’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Cover-Up Artist’ Jim Jordan Blasted After Revealing He Had COVID and Didn’t Inform the Public
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
School Board Members Blast Parents for Applauding ‘Racist’ Trump Supporter Saying Kids Should ‘Grow a Pair’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM23 hours ago
GOP Lawmakers – Including ‘Stop the Steal’ Attendee – Call for ‘Decertification’ of Trump’s Election Loss
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Prager Cries Unvaccinated Are ‘Most Hated Group Since Slavery’ After Claiming Gay Men Weren’t Treated Like ‘Pariahs’
- News2 days ago
Expert Warns: ‘It’s Going to Be Very Hard to Unravel’ Militant Groups’ Links to Trump
- CRIME1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Award Congressional Gold Medal to Rittenhouse
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Swipes at Mark Zuckerberg Asking for White House Goodies: ‘He Didn’t Do Too Well’