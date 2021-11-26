Howard Stern for President? Talk Show Host Hints It’s Possible

Radio host Howard Stern, 67, told his Howard Stern Show producer that he thinks the U.S. is “…turning into a third-world country because of the f**king morons we have living here. It’s a sad commentary on my country.”

The discussion arose after the show’s producer Chris Wilding recalled traveling for vacation in Panama and the COVID-19 travel restrictions he met along the way.

Stern added, “This is my country. I’ve got too many morons living here. We could be past a lot of this COVID business” if everyone just got vaccinated.

“Oh, I could clean it up in two seconds,” Stern said. “Just the way [President Joseph] Biden got us out of Afghanistan. That quick I’m going to clean things up. Boom. Right away.”

Howard Stern for President 2024? Weirder things have been known to happen.