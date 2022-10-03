January 6 police officer Michael Fanone calls Kevin McCarthy a “f**king weasel b**ch”

Michael Fanone — the police officer who was almost killed by ex-President Donald Trump’s followers during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — has referred to House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy a “f**king weasel b**ch.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Fanone noted that McCarthy “deflected his way through a meeting with Fanone and Jan. 6 casualty Brian Sicknick’s mother — the dead man’s mother … as he nixed any chance of a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission because of so-called political factors.”

Fanone said of McCarthy, “I think at night, when the lights are turned off, Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan have some pretty choice words to say about the fact that they have to hang on Kevin McCarthy’s wall.”

“They did some f**king above-average things. And they’ve got to adorn the wall of this f**king weasel b**ch named Kevin McCarthy, with his fake f**king spray-on tan, whose f**king claim to fame, at least in my eyes, is the fact that he amassed a collection of Donald Trump’s favorite-flavored Starburst, put them in a Mason jar, and presented them to f**king Donald Trump. What the f**k, dude?”

When asked to suggest Republican congress members to sit on the January 6 committee, McCarthy had initially suggested five people, including Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.). Both voted against certifying the 2020 election. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thought the men would undermine the committee’s mission.

After refusing to accept the men, McCarthy withdrew all of his nominees for the panel and said, “This panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth.”

The Rolling Stone article notes that, on January 6, 2021, Fanone was “pulled into the crowd, beaten with pipes and the pole of a Blue Lives Matter flag, tazed at the base of his skull, suffered a heart attack and a traumatic brain injury, and fended off attackers with pleas of ‘I got kids’ before losing consciousness for more than four minutes.”

Right-wing media has since claimed he is oversensitive and a “false flag liberal” while other random people have told him that they hope his children are raped and killed.

Fanone said of the Capitol, “F**k that place, and f**k the people inside it too.”