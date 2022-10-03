'#MORONMCCARTHY'
January 6 police officer Michael Fanone calls Kevin McCarthy a “f**king weasel b**ch”
Michael Fanone — the police officer who was almost killed by ex-President Donald Trump’s followers during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — has referred to House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy a “f**king weasel b**ch.”
In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Fanone noted that McCarthy “deflected his way through a meeting with Fanone and Jan. 6 casualty Brian Sicknick’s mother — the dead man’s mother … as he nixed any chance of a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission because of so-called political factors.”
Fanone said of McCarthy, “I think at night, when the lights are turned off, Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan have some pretty choice words to say about the fact that they have to hang on Kevin McCarthy’s wall.”
“They did some f**king above-average things. And they’ve got to adorn the wall of this f**king weasel b**ch named Kevin McCarthy, with his fake f**king spray-on tan, whose f**king claim to fame, at least in my eyes, is the fact that he amassed a collection of Donald Trump’s favorite-flavored Starburst, put them in a Mason jar, and presented them to f**king Donald Trump. What the f**k, dude?”
When asked to suggest Republican congress members to sit on the January 6 committee, McCarthy had initially suggested five people, including Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.). Both voted against certifying the 2020 election. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thought the men would undermine the committee’s mission.
After refusing to accept the men, McCarthy withdrew all of his nominees for the panel and said, “This panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth.”
The Rolling Stone article notes that, on January 6, 2021, Fanone was “pulled into the crowd, beaten with pipes and the pole of a Blue Lives Matter flag, tazed at the base of his skull, suffered a heart attack and a traumatic brain injury, and fended off attackers with pleas of ‘I got kids’ before losing consciousness for more than four minutes.”
Right-wing media has since claimed he is oversensitive and a “false flag liberal” while other random people have told him that they hope his children are raped and killed.
Fanone said of the Capitol, “F**k that place, and f**k the people inside it too.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'#MORONMCCARTHY'
‘Absolutely Immature’ Kevin McCarthy Mocked and Berated for Mask ‘Mandate’ Meltdown
Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday had a meltdown on the House floor, attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she called him a “moron” for his opposition to the new congressional mask requirements.
At one point during his speech on Wednesday McCarthy sneered that Democrats “wanna mandate, they wanna impose, they wanna tell you when you can go to school, when you can eat – you know what they’re going to do if you walk into this building without a mask? They’re gonna charge you $500. Why? ‘Cause they got the power to do it.”
While railing against the House’s mask mandate, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) shamelessly says of Democrats:
“They wanna mandate, they wanna impose, they wanna tell you when you can go to school, when you can eat.” pic.twitter.com/c0MBqRmQt1
— The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2021
This is how McCarthy bragged about what he was about to do:
I’m headed to the House floor to call out President Biden and Speaker Pelosi for their indecision, ignorance, and incompetence.
? A CDC that can’t make up its mind
? An administration that doesn’t follow the science
? Politicians who abuse their powerhttps://t.co/5zXyrK785h
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 28, 2021
In speaking with reporters McCarthy claimed the new CDC guidance was based on a study out of India that was not “per-reviewed,” he said, meaning not “peer-reviewed.” (NCRM found nothing to substantiate his charges.) He also attacked Speaker Pelosi by saying, in his own unique style, “Do as your say but not as she does.”
There is tremendous outrage to be seen in the responses to McCarthy’s remarks today, but perhaps none greater that Congressman Tim Ryan, who blasted McCarthy as “immature and appalling.”
Ryan: Just stop with this craziness. We’re trying to be safe. We’re trying to protect our family members.. and the minority leader mocks that pic.twitter.com/4yVmj0N8e0
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2021
Here’s how some other are responding:
Kevin McCarthy cares more about protecting insurrectionists than he does about protecting police — or the hundreds of thousands about to die from COVID.
This is only part of what makes him #MoronMcCarthy.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) July 28, 2021
But of course the Rs want to tell us when and how we can vote, what we can do with our bodies…I could go on.
— Jocelyn?? (@JoceH) July 28, 2021
As opposed to mandating what a woman has to do with her pregnancy
— TheSheaKitten (@SheaKitten) July 28, 2021
He means public schools with specific start and end times? WOW, that’s unimaginable. I’ve heard that at some schools they even ring bells telling you to go to your next class.
— ?? Merrily vaccinated and not into coups!?? (@MerrillLynched) July 28, 2021
This man is frightened.
— Seytom (@Seytom1) July 28, 2021
“They wanna mandate, they wanna impose, they wanna tell women when to have children, that they can’t take birth control, that people of color can’t vote”
— Samantha Sanderson (@SamSanderson123) July 28, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Thinly-Veiled Incitement to Violence and Overt Racism’: Trump’s Truth Social Post Sparks Outrage
- News1 day ago
Florida’s Rubio Challenged Over His Past Opposition to Disaster Relief — and Gets Fact-Checked
- '#MORONMCCARTHY'13 hours ago
January 6 police officer Michael Fanone calls Kevin McCarthy a “f**king weasel b**ch”
- 'APPARENTLY INEBRIATED'7 hours ago
Supreme Court refuses to protect Mike Lindell from a billion dollar defamation lawsuit
- News9 hours ago
Matt Gaetz demands hurricane aid for Florida after voting against it
- 'BRUTAL'7 hours ago
Russia is torturing civilians in camps around eastern Ukraine
- 'ABSOLUTE MASTERCLASS'4 hours ago
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s office “dysfunctional” with child porn and shady political dealings