Activists Arrested After AIDS Funding Protest in Kevin McCarthy’s Office
A protest in Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)’s office over AIDS funding ended in arrests Monday morning.
Protesters from Housing Works and Health GAP held a sit-in in McCarthy’s office, according to video from Politico reporter Alice Miranda Ollstein. In the video, posted to X, activists sit on the floor, chanting, “Pass PEPFAR Now McCarthy.”
Seven activists were arrested for unlawful entry by Capitol Police, according to The Hill. They had occupied McCarthy’s office for about 10 to 15 minutes, the paper reported.
PEPFAR, or the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, was started by Republican President George W. Bush in 2003. However, current Republicans in Congress are blocking a reauthorization effort backed by President Joe Biden, over allegations from the Heritage Foundation that PEPFAR funding has gone to abortion providers. These claims are disputed by the Biden administration as well as AIDS charities working with PEPFAR.
“It’s just dumbfounding to me that the charge has been taken seriously,” Shepherd Smith, co-founder of the Children’s AIDS Fund International, told the Washington Post.
PEPFAR, which has a $7 billion budget, is due to expire on September 30, unless the reauthorization passes. While anti-abortion groups like the National Right to Life Committee and the Family Research Council are fighting the reauthorization of the AIDS funding bill, groups including Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign and UNICEF have called for its passing.
A number of Republicans who were involved with the original bill, including former Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen from Florida and former Senator Bill Frist from Tennessee are lobbying hard in favor of reauthorizing the bill, according to Politico.
“Allowing a significant lapse in the program would erode our international standing at a time when we are in a geopolitical competition with China and Russia,” Frist told the outlet. “Throughout our country’s history, no initiative has had a more profound impact or saved more lives around the world than PEPFAR.”
He also put to bed the abortion funding claims from critics.
“In response to assertions that PEPFAR supports abortion, I’ve seen no evidence to support that claim,” Frist said. “On the contrary, the program gives the children of HIV-positive mothers an opportunity for a life full of promise.”
Representative Chris Smith from New Jersey, who is leading the fight against PEPFAR, is in favor of a stop-gap bill providing one year of funding—instead of the five-year reauthorization—in order to keep the program until anti-abortion restrictions can be passed, according to Politico. He also said that the danger of PEPFAR lapsing is a “false narrative,” saying that the program could continue. PEPFAR briefly paused during 2013 and 2018, according to Politico, but was extended by the end of those years.
PEPFAR has been credited with saving 25 million people during its lifetime.
IRS to Focus on Tax-Dodging Millionaires Instead of ‘Working-Class Taxpayers’
The IRS announced that its enforcement system will change its focus from going after average and low-income taxpayers to millionaires and corporations who owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax debt.
The change follows a recent “top-to-bottom review of enforcement efforts,” the IRS said Friday. In addition to focusing on “high-income” cases of people earning more than $1 million a year with over $250,000 in tax debt, the agency said it was increasing safeguards for people receiving the Earned Income Tax Credit, one of the government’s largest antipoverty programs.
“This new compliance push makes good on the promise of the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure the IRS holds our wealthiest filers accountable to pay the full amount of what they owe,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “The years of underfunding that predated the Inflation Reduction Act led to the lowest audit rate of wealthy filers in our history.”
The Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, passed in August 2022, gave the agency $80 billion. Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, funding for the IRS had been cut repeatedly since 2010, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
During former President Donald Trump’s term, additional cuts were made, even over the objections of Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. During Trump’s administration, the number of IRS agents had been cut by a third from 2010 levels, according to a 2018 ProPublica investigation, with the number of auditors reaching levels not seen since the early 1950s.
Under the Trump administration, 36% of audits were towards people receiving the Earned Income Tax Credit, according to ProPublica. Most of of those receiving the credit earned under $20,000. Between 2011 and 2018, the number of audits for those earning over $500,000 a year dropped from 8% to 2.5% while audits of those earning under $25,000 only dropped from 1.2% to 0.7%.
“Republican budget cuts going back a decade have gutted the ability of the IRS to crack down on tax cheating by high earners,” Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) told the Associated Press in 2020. “The next Congress needs to get serious about making sure that corporations and the wealthy are paying a fair share, and rebuilding IRS enforcement is a big part of that job.”
The $80 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act is more than six times the IRS’ 2017 annual budget of $12 billion.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Potshot at Biden in September 11 Tribute
Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001. While most politicians are keeping partisanship out of it—even, uncharacteristically, Donald Trump—Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took the time to slam President Joe Biden in her tribute.
“Today, we remember the lives taken from us by the hands of Islamic terrorism 22 years ago. Americans are still dying and suffering from the toxic chemicals and dust they endured after the buildings fell. Let us also not forget the betrayal of everyone who died that fateful day by the Biden Administration who handed over weapons and ceded the territory we held in the Middle East to the Taliban, who works with Al-Qaeda, the very enemy we sought to defeat after decades of fighting and lost American lives,” Greene wrote on X, alongside a photo of firefighters lowering a flag to half-mast.
Today, we remember the lives taken from us by the hands of Islamic terrorism 22 years ago.
Americans are still dying and suffering from the toxic chemicals and dust they endured after the buildings fell.
Greene’s comment makes reference to the pullout of American forces in Afghanistan in 2021. Though Biden announced that the full withdrawal would happen by September 11, 2021—the 20th anniversary of 9/11—it was completed on August 30 of that year.
Though the withdrawal happened in Biden’s administration, the deal was brokered with the Taliban by former President Trump, and the Biden administration placed the blame on him in a 2023 report from the National Security Council, the Associated Press reported. Biden was “severely constrained” by Trump’s moves, according to the report. The report said that at the start of Biden’s term, “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.”
It’s not as simple as merely blaming Trump, however. Trump’s deal included a clause that would have allowed the U.S. to back out of the deal in the event that peace talks failed, according to the AP—which they did.
“If he thought the deal was bad, he could have renegotiated. He had plenty of opportunity to do that if he so desired,” Chris Miller, former acting defense secretary at the end of the Trump administration told the AP. Biden countered by saying that had he gone back on the agreement, he would have had to send more troops to Afghanistan, which ran counter to Biden and Trump’s shared goal of pulling out of the country.
“The choice I had to make, as your president, was either to follow through on that agreement or be prepared to go back to fighting the Taliban in the middle of the spring fighting season,” Biden said at the time.
While Greene’s tribute to those lost in the September 11 attacks was partisan, tributes from her fellow Republicans stayed neutral.
“In the weeks that followed, we weren’t black or white; gay or straight; Democrat or Republican. We were all American. In the face of tragedy, we found unity. In the face of despair, we found renewed hope. Even as we pray that no calamity like it ever happens again, we can still long to be reunited once again as one nation under God,” Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted on X.
Even Trump kept things nonpartisan in a video posted to his social media platform, Truth Social.
“No one who lived through the horror of the September 11 terrorist attacks can ever forget the agony and the anguish of that terrible day. It was a terrible day. The images of dark plumes of smoke billowing over Lower Manhattan, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania—it was a beautiful field—are seared into our minds forever, we will never forget.
“Today on the solemn anniversary of those monstrous attacks, we remember the 2,977 precious souls who were savagely taken from us on that morning 22 years ago. Leaving a void that can never be filled—can never be filled. No matter what happens, it can never be filled. We will say a prayer for each of the beautiful families left behind whose pain is beyond comprehension. What they’ve gone through is not even believable.
“We honor the firefighters, the great New York PD—police department—what great people they are. They are so great. And the Port Authority officers, the Virginia, DC and Pentagon police and the military service members and other first responders—actually, all over the country—they acted with supreme heroism and they went to the site of the most heinous crime. They would leave other states far away and go to the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, they go to Pennsylvania. When many cases gave their lives in the line of duty. God bless the memory of all of those who perished in the 9/11 attacks, we will never ever forget. Never forget you, we love you. God bless their families and God bless America. Thank you,” Trump said.
U.S.’ Largest Strike By Active Workers in a Quarter Century Could Start This Week
As many as 146,000 auto workers could go on strike this week—the largest strike by active employees in 25 years in the United States. Though the strike in Hollywood by actors and writers is larger than the potential UAW strike—with over 170,000 walking the picket lines—many of those were not working on projects when the strike hit, CNN reported.
United Auto Workers are in negotiations with American auto manufacturers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis over a new four-year contract, according to CNN. The contracts run out Thursday night. Nearly all members, 97%, voted to authorize a strike, according to WXYZ-TV.
The UAW is asking for a 20% raise, plus four cost-of-living raises each year of 5% for a total of a 46% increase in wages over the life of the contract. Ford and GM countered with a 10% raise. Stellantis is offering a 14.5% raise. The union also wants to restore pensions for new workers; pensions were given up in the 2007 negotiations when the auto industry was in a downturn, according to CNN. A four-day workweek and limits on forced overtime have also been requested.
On August 31, the UAW filed complaints to the National Labor Relations Board accusing GM and Stellantis of not responding to the union’s proposals, according to CNBC. Ford was not named in the complaints; though the UAW was critical of the company’s counterproposal, Ford was the only one of the three to respond by that time. GM and Stellantis denied the allegations.
“This is a claim with no basis in fact, and we are disappointed to learn that [UAW leader Shawn] Fain is more focused on filing frivolous legal charges than on actual bargaining,” Stellantis told CNBC at the time. “We will vigorously defend this charge when the time comes, but right now we are more focused on continuing to bargain in good faith for a new agreement. We will not allow Mr. Fain’s tactics to distract us from that important work to secure the future for our employees.”
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN Monday that he didn’t think the strike would happen, echoing what President Joe Biden said on Labor Day.
“The auto companies and the unions are working from a position of strength,” Adeyemo told the network. “When I was last in government during the financial crisis they were in a very different position. Today they’re talking about how they can distribute profits…in order to make sure their companies can continue to grow. We look forward to them reaching a resolution.”
However, many analysts are more pessimistic that an agreement will be reached. Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations in Buffalo, told CNN that while he expects a deal will ultimately be reached, he believes a strike is imminent.
“I think there’s a 99% chance of a strike,” he said.
If a strike happens, it could cost the three companies $5 billion over 10 days, the Anderson Economic Group told CNN.
Featured image by Joe Brusky/Flickr.
