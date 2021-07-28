‘Absolutely Immature’ Kevin McCarthy Mocked and Berated for Mask ‘Mandate’ Meltdown

Connect with us

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday had a meltdown on the House floor, attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she called him a “moron” for his opposition to the new congressional mask requirements.

At one point during his speech on Wednesday McCarthy sneered that Democrats “wanna mandate, they wanna impose, they wanna tell you when you can go to school, when you can eat – you know what they’re going to do if you walk into this building without a mask? They’re gonna charge you $500. Why? ‘Cause they got the power to do it.”

This is how McCarthy bragged about what he was about to do:

In speaking with reporters McCarthy claimed the new CDC guidance was based on a study out of India that was not “per-reviewed,” he said,  meaning not “peer-reviewed.” (NCRM found nothing to substantiate his charges.) He also attacked Speaker Pelosi by saying, in his own unique style, “Do as your say but not as she does.”

There is tremendous outrage to be seen in the responses to McCarthy’s remarks today, but perhaps none greater that Congressman Tim Ryan, who blasted McCarthy as “immature and appalling.”

Here’s how some other are responding:

 

