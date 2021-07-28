'#MORONMCCARTHY'
‘Absolutely Immature’ Kevin McCarthy Mocked and Berated for Mask ‘Mandate’ Meltdown
Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday had a meltdown on the House floor, attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she called him a “moron” for his opposition to the new congressional mask requirements.
At one point during his speech on Wednesday McCarthy sneered that Democrats “wanna mandate, they wanna impose, they wanna tell you when you can go to school, when you can eat – you know what they’re going to do if you walk into this building without a mask? They’re gonna charge you $500. Why? ‘Cause they got the power to do it.”
While railing against the House’s mask mandate, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) shamelessly says of Democrats:
“They wanna mandate, they wanna impose, they wanna tell you when you can go to school, when you can eat.” pic.twitter.com/c0MBqRmQt1
— The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2021
This is how McCarthy bragged about what he was about to do:
I’m headed to the House floor to call out President Biden and Speaker Pelosi for their indecision, ignorance, and incompetence.
→ A CDC that can’t make up its mind
→ An administration that doesn’t follow the science
→ Politicians who abuse their powerhttps://t.co/5zXyrK785h
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 28, 2021
In speaking with reporters McCarthy claimed the new CDC guidance was based on a study out of India that was not “per-reviewed,” he said, meaning not “peer-reviewed.” (NCRM found nothing to substantiate his charges.) He also attacked Speaker Pelosi by saying, in his own unique style, “Do as your say but not as she does.”
There is tremendous outrage to be seen in the responses to McCarthy’s remarks today, but perhaps none greater that Congressman Tim Ryan, who blasted McCarthy as “immature and appalling.”
Ryan: Just stop with this craziness. We’re trying to be safe. We’re trying to protect our family members.. and the minority leader mocks that pic.twitter.com/4yVmj0N8e0
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2021
Here’s how some other are responding:
Kevin McCarthy cares more about protecting insurrectionists than he does about protecting police — or the hundreds of thousands about to die from COVID.
This is only part of what makes him #MoronMcCarthy.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) July 28, 2021
But of course the Rs want to tell us when and how we can vote, what we can do with our bodies…I could go on.
— Jocelyn🇺🇸 (@JoceH) July 28, 2021
As opposed to mandating what a woman has to do with her pregnancy
— TheSheaKitten (@SheaKitten) July 28, 2021
He means public schools with specific start and end times? WOW, that’s unimaginable. I’ve heard that at some schools they even ring bells telling you to go to your next class.
— ⭐️ Merrily vaccinated and not into coups!⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) July 28, 2021
This man is frightened.
— Seytom (@Seytom1) July 28, 2021
“They wanna mandate, they wanna impose, they wanna tell women when to have children, that they can’t take birth control, that people of color can’t vote”
— Samantha Sanderson (@SamSanderson123) July 28, 2021
