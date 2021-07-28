Connect with us

IT'S CALLED 'SCIENCE' KEVIN

Pelosi Slams McCarthy Over Mask Mandate Opposition: ‘He’s Such a Moron’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is increasingly growing tired of Republican Minority leader Kevin McCarthy’s antics and attempts to impede the work of the House.

Tuesday night, following CDC’s updated guidance that masks should be worn by both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in high-transmission areas of the country, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress ordered masks be worn in the House when people are in groups.

McCarthy immediately lashed out on Twitter, falsely claiming the decision to bring back the mask mandate is anti-science, which is false.

When asked about McCarthy’s claim, Pelosi told reporters the Minority Leader is a “moron.”

 

