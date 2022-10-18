BREAKING NEWS
Bill Barr’s Final Hail Mary John Durham Again Loses in Court
The special counsel investigating the origins of the investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia suffered yet another loss in court on Tuesday when Igor Danchenko was found not guilty on all four counts of lying to the FBI.
“The verdict in federal court in Alexandria, Va., is another blow for special counsel John Durham, who has now lost both cases that have gone to trial as part of his nearly 3½-year investigation,” The Washington Post reports. “Durham, who was asked by Attorney General William P. Barr in 2019 to review the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign in 2016, is sure to face renewed pressure to wrap up his work following the verdict.”
Durham began his review in 2019 at the behest of then-Attorney General William Barr. He was appointed special counsel by Barr fifteen days before the 2020 election.
“Trump predicted Durham would uncover ‘the crime of the century’ inside the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies that investigated his campaign’s links to Russia,” the newspaper reported. “But so far, no one charged by the special counsel has gone to prison, and only one government employee has pleaded guilty to a criminal offense. In both trials this year, Durham argued that people deceived FBI agents, not that investigators corruptly targeted Trump.”
IN OTHER NEWS: ’Bungling missteps’ by Trump in Mar-a-Lago case were revealed by special master: expert
Trump has continued to insist his Trump ties were a “hoax” despite Durham’s failure to back up his claims in court.
“Durham, a longtime federal prosecutor who was U.S. attorney in Connecticut during the Trump administration, personally argued much of the government’s case against Danchenko,” the newspaper reported. “The trial could be Durham’s last. A grand jury that the special counsel had been using in Alexandria is now inactive, people familiar with the matter have told The Washington Post, though the status of a similar panel in D.C. was not immediately clear.”
Read the full report.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Val Demings vs. Marco Rubio US Senate Debate
Just started: debate between Democratic Rep. Val Demings and Republican Senator Marco Rubio for the seat Rubio now holds from Florida.
Watch live:
UPDATE:
WFLA’s “poll” of viewers says Congresswoman Demings won by 12 points, which they call “close.”
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Biden Delivers Speech Promising to Sign Abortion Rights Bill Into Law
President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon will deliver a speech building on his months of pro-choice advocacy, promising to sign into law legislation codifying Roe v. Wade – protecting the right to abortion – if Democrats retain control of the House and Senate after the November midterm elections.
The New York Times reports Biden “is expected to pledge on Tuesday that the first bill he would send to Congress next year if Democrats retain House control and expand their Senate majority would be to codify abortion rights across the country, according to a Democratic official.”
“The commitment comes as the White House and Democratic candidates have been increasingly focused on protecting abortion access before the midterm elections next month, seeking to broaden support among women and independent voters. Mr. Biden said this summer that he supported ending the filibuster to protect a woman’s right to an abortion and a broader constitutional right to privacy,” The Times notes.
READ MORE: Biden: ‘I Believe I Can Beat Donald Trump Again’ (Video)
The President, the White House and Democrats across the board have been working to protect reproductive rights, which the Kaiser Family Foundation last weeks reported “abortion continues to grow as a motivating issue for voters, especially among Democrats and those living in states where abortion is now illegal, the latest KFF Health Tracking Poll finds.”
“Half (50%) of voters now say the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade has made them more motivated to vote in this year’s elections, up from 43% in July shortly after the Court’s decision and from 37% in a similar question in May, prior to the decision. About two thirds of Democrats (69%), and half of independents (49%), cite the Court’s decision as a motivator, as do a third of Republicans (32%).”
The Times disagrees, claiming “it is not clear if the issue [of abortion] is resonating with voters.”
President Biden will deliver his speech at the Howard Theater in Washington, D.C. It is on his public schedule for 12:15 PM ET.
Watch live below or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS
DOJ Wants Bannon to Get 6 Months in Jail for Contempt of Congress: ‘Bad-Faith Strategy of Defiance’
Far right-wing activist Steve Bannon, the man who helped Donald Trump get into the White House and later served as one of his top advisors, should spend the next six months in jail, and be fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for being found guilty of contempt of Congress, the U.S. Dept. of Justice says.
“For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress, the Defendant should be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment—the top end of the Sentencing Guidelines’ range—and fined $200,000—based on his insistence on paying the maximum fine rather than cooperate with the Probation Office’s routine pre-sentencing financial investigation,” DOJ prosecutors said in its court filing, ABC News reports.
“From the moment that the Defendant, Stephen K. Bannon, accepted service of a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, he has pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt,” prosecutors added. “The Committee sought documents and testimony from the Defendant relevant to a matter of national importance: the circumstances that led to a violent attack on the Capitol and disruption of the peaceful transfer of power. In response, the Defendant flouted the Committee’s authority and ignored the subpoena’s demands.”
READ MORE: ‘Steve Bannon Has Been Indicted for Stealing More Than $15 Million’ New York AG Says in Scathing Allegation
When he was found guilty in July, Bannon, described himself as “we,” and alluded to a “war.”
“We may have lost a battle here today, but we’re not going to lose this war,” he said. “[The jury] came to their conclusion about what was put on in the in that courtroom. But listen, in the closing argument, the prosecutor missed one very important phrase, right? ‘I stand with Trump and the Constitution, and I will never back off that, ever.'”
In August Bannon threatened Attorney General Merrick Garland would be the one in prison.
“The FBI is a Gestapo, the Justice Department – Merrick Garland, you’re going to go to prison, brother,” Bannon declared. “We’re going to be so relentless when we take power this year on your impeachment, but then after your impeachment to file criminal charges against you, you people are pure and entire scum. Okay?”
RELATED: Watch: Steve Bannon Says Trump’s MAGA Movement Will Take Power ‘This Year’ and Then Merrick Garland Will ‘Go to Prison’
Aside from not explaining what Garland could be charged with, Bannon did not state how he was going to “take power this year.”
In June, Bannon was called “American Rasputin” and “a threat to democracy,” by The Atlantic‘s Jennifer Senior, who says he is “attempting to insert a lit bomb into the mouth of American democracy.”
