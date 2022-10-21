News
‘Bannon Should Be in Custody’: Legal Expert
A well-known legal exert, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, says former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon “should be in custody” after a U.S. District Court judge sentenced him to four months in prison.
Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress. At his sentencing hearing Friday U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee who clerked with Justice Clarence Thomas, sentenced Bannon but effectively stayed that sentence to give Bannon time to appeal.
The Dept. of Justice had asked Judge Nichols to sentence Bannon to six months and a fine of $200,000. Nichols handed down a four month sentence with a fine of just $6500.
Vance, a professor of law and MSNBC/NBC News legal contributor, seemed surprised that Bannon wasn’t sent to prison immediately.
“The Judge, predictably, given his demeanor during trial, has stayed Bannon’s sentence pending appeal,” Vance tweeted. “That’s only supposed to happen if he’s not a flight risk & there’s a ‘substantial’ issue. Bannon wants to argue he was entitled to present a reliance on advice of counsel defense.”
“The relevant statute, 18 U.S.C. 3143, which covers release of a defendant pending sentencing, provides: that the judge ‘shall’ remand a defendant to custody after sentencing, unless he finds by clear & convincing evidence that the defendant isn’t a flight risk,” she wrote on Twitter.
Vance pointed to a series of items in the law that in addition to not being a flight risk Bannon by law would have had to meet, including that “the appeal is not for purpose of delay and raises a substantial question of law or fact likely to result in” a reversal, an order for a new trial, or a sentence that does not include jail time.
” At trial, Judge Nichols,” she added, “seemed to regretfully conclude Bannon wasn’t entitled to a defense of relying on a lawyer’s advice, because, the law says he can’t. So calling that argument ‘substantial’ is awfully thin.”
“Bannon should be in custody like any other defendant would be,” Vance concluded.
Former federal prosecutor Michale J. Stern agrees.
“Bannon should have been taken into custody when he was given his 4 month sentence this morning,” he wrote on Twitter. “He should not be free on appeal.”
News
‘Who in the Hell Do They Think They Are?’: Biden Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz Over Loan Forgiveness (Video)
President Joe Biden attacked several Republicans who very publicly oppose his highly-popular student loan forgiveness program while privately accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars – in one case over two million dollars – in PPP loan forgiveness.
“I don’t want to hear it from MAGA Republicans, officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven, who now are attacking, attacking me for helping working class and middle class Americans,” President Biden said at an event at Delaware State University in Dover Friday afternoon.
“My team at the White House posted a video of this, folks, online. You should check it out,” Biden suggested.
“Marjorie Taylor Greene, she got over – she and her husband – got $180,000 in business loans forgiven from the PPP program. She said it’s ‘completely unfair for us to forgive student loans’ for working in middle class Americans.”
“Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida, said our plan was ‘reckless.’ Guess how much he got in that program? Forgiven?: $2,300,000,” Biden revealed, as the crowd booed.
This is not a joke,” the President continued. “Can’t make this stuff up.”
“Republican governors wrote me, wrote me a letter saying that this relief only helps the ‘elite few’ – y’all know you’re the ‘elite few’?” he mocked, as he tuned to some of the students on stage. I knew you’re really special but no, you’re the ‘elite few.'”
“I’m serious.”
“Ted Cruz, the great Senator from Texas,” Biden said, as the crowd booed. “He said it’s ‘for slackers, slackers who don’t deserve relief.'”
“Who in the hell do they think they are?”
Watch the President below or at this link.
Biden: I don’t want to hear it from Maga Republicans who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debts, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven. Marjorie Taylor Greene, she and her husband got over $180,000 in business loans pic.twitter.com/WS9TPXIB2x
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2022
News
‘Highly Sensitive Intelligence’: Trump Had Secret Documents on China and Iran’s Missile Program at Mar-a-Lago
Among the many top secret and classified documents Donald Trump unlawfully kept at his Mar-a-Lago residence were “highly sensitive intelligence” about Iran and China, which experts say could put the United States at risk if that information reached the wrong hands.
“The secret documents about Iran and China are considered among the most sensitive the FBI has recovered to date in its investigation of Trump and his aides for possible mishandling of classified information, obstruction and destruction of government records,” The Washington Post reports.
“Unauthorized disclosures of specific information in the documents would pose multiple risks, experts say,” The Post explains. “People aiding U.S. intelligence efforts could be endangered, and collection methods could be compromised. In addition, other countries or U.S. adversaries could retaliate against the United States for actions it has taken in secret.”
READ MORE: ‘This Is a Big Deal’: Legal Experts Say New Testimony Means ‘Trump Is the Target’ and DOJ ‘Heading Toward Indictment’
It could also “expose intelligence-gathering methods that the United States wants to keep hidden from the world.”
The former president, a proven serial liar, has denied any wrongdoing, and has said he can “declassify” anything “even by thinking about it,” which is false.
Trump has a history of sharing classified intelligence with parties considered to be unauthorized, or even enemies of the United States.
Early in his time in the White House, the day after he fired FBI Director Jim Comey, he shared classified information with top Russian officials, Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. inside the Oval Office, with no other Americans present.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
‘This Is a Big Deal’: Legal Experts Say New Testimony Means ‘Trump Is the Target’ and DOJ ‘Heading Toward Indictment’
Legal experts weighed in after CNN reported one of Donald Trump’s representatives before the National Records and Archives Administration testified before the federal grand jury investigating the document the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago.
“Kash Patel, a top adviser to former President Donald Trump who has been deeply involved in disputes over classified records Trump kept from his presidency, appeared recently before the federal grand jury looking into the handling of documents at Mar-a-Lago,” CNN reported, citing “sources familiar with the matter.”
Patel reportedly spent hours inside the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.
“He is one of a handful of advisers around Donald Trump after his presidency who could have legal risk related to the Mar-a-Lago situation, according to court records and the sources, though it’s unclear if he is a target of the Justice Department probe,” CNN noted. “He has claimed in media interviews he personally witnessed Trump declassifying records before he left the presidency, and has argued he should be able to release classified information.”
Legal experts said the report was a significant development in the Mar-a-Lago case, which has increasingly been referred to by the acronym MAL.
“Well we know what this is about: testing his story about the MAL docs having been declassified in some secret order. Prosecutors must have had a field day picking that story apart!” tweeted former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann.
Weissman, now a professor at NYU Law and MSNBC legal analyst, was the lead prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
“Shows Trump is target and DOJ is heading toward indictment,” Weissmann wrote.
Former Pentagon special counsel Ryan Goodman began a Twitter thread with, “this is a big deal.”
Goodman said he expected federal prosecutors to ask, “Were you acting as an agent of, or in concert with, Donald J. Trump when you described, repeatedly, Trump’s plan to publicly disseminate the documents? You have sometimes suggested you may have had access to MAL documents, that you knew their content. Did you?”
Goodman noted, “if the answer is yes, it will get Trump into a huge new problem for dissemination of national defense info.”
“Patel is the inner, inner circle for Trump when it comes to the MAL investigation,” he noted. “Note the location of that federal grand jury: The District of Columbia. Goes to where DOJ is most likely to bring an indictment (not in Florida).”
Goodman’s thread was noted by Harvard Law’s Laurence Tribe.
“A great thread: Trump’s indictment in D.C. — note the venue — is on its way . . .” Tribe predicted.
Former DOJ spokesperson Matthew Miller also noted the location of the grand jury.
“Safe to say we can retire the notion DOJ was only interested in getting the docs back and nothing more,” Miller wrote.
