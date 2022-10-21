‘Who in the Hell Do They Think They Are?’: Biden Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz Over Loan Forgiveness (Video)

President Joe Biden attacked several Republicans who very publicly oppose his highly-popular student loan forgiveness program while privately accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars – in one case over two million dollars – in PPP loan forgiveness.

“I don’t want to hear it from MAGA Republicans, officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven, who now are attacking, attacking me for helping working class and middle class Americans,” President Biden said at an event at Delaware State University in Dover Friday afternoon.

“My team at the White House posted a video of this, folks, online. You should check it out,” Biden suggested.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, she got over – she and her husband – got $180,000 in business loans forgiven from the PPP program. She said it’s ‘completely unfair for us to forgive student loans’ for working in middle class Americans.”

“Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida, said our plan was ‘reckless.’ Guess how much he got in that program? Forgiven?: $2,300,000,” Biden revealed, as the crowd booed.

This is not a joke,” the President continued. “Can’t make this stuff up.”

“Republican governors wrote me, wrote me a letter saying that this relief only helps the ‘elite few’ – y’all know you’re the ‘elite few’?” he mocked, as he tuned to some of the students on stage. I knew you’re really special but no, you’re the ‘elite few.'”

“I’m serious.”

“Ted Cruz, the great Senator from Texas,” Biden said, as the crowd booed. “He said it’s ‘for slackers, slackers who don’t deserve relief.'”

“Who in the hell do they think they are?”

Watch the President below or at this link.