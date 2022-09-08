Watch: Lincoln Project ‘Double Dog Dares’ Trump to Sue After He Threatens Them Over Ad Saying He Waged ‘Biggest Scam’

Donald Trump is threatening another lawsuit, this time against Fox News and The Lincoln Project, over its new ad calling his MAGA supporters “suckers” while alleging he engaged in “fraud” by waging the “biggest scam in political history.” The Lincoln Project is fighting back, daring him to do so – and in a profanity-laced video calls the former president a “threat to democracy,” and says he won’t.

“Dear MAGA,” the Lincoln Project’s ad begins, “We have some bad news. No, not that he lost,” referring to Trump. “Not that your little coup attempt failed, and its planners and the attackers are going to jail.”

“No. The really bad news is why Trump told you he lost. Why he set it up way before the 2020 election. It wasn’t voter fraud, but it was fraud,” the ad charges. “Trump told you the election was stolen to rip you off, to sucker you, to take your hard-earned money and shovel it into his pockets.”

“He spent it on himself – not to take back the White House. It was the biggest scam in political history. Every dollar you sent him paid to keep his shaky business empire and lavish lifestyle going. It was a sucker’s game all along. And you know who the sucker is? It’s you.”

This is the ad that pissed off Trump this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ee8edHICu3 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2022

On his allegedly troubled Truth Social platform Trump lashed out.

“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News,” he posted. “I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.”

Joe Biden got even more, winning the 2020 election with 7 million more votes than Trump, 51.3% of the vote, and a 306-232 Electoral College sweep.

Trump also lashed out at former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan – by spelling his name wrong. Ryan still sits on the board of Directors of Fox News’ parent company.

“The Paul Ryun run Fox only has high standards for ‘Trump’ ads, but not for anyone else,” Trump complained. “The Perverts should not be allowed to ‘false advertise,’ and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!”

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson Thursday morning said on Twitter, “Mark Meadows (at either Trump’s or Jared’s orders) pushed Bill Barr and DOJ to attack @ProjectLincoln and its principals.”

“So spare me your ‘How DARE the DOJ execute a legal search warrant looking for stolen classified documents’ fauxrage,” he added.

Later, Wilson posted a two-minute video saying, “come at me,” and, “I double dog dare you,” along with some profane language.

“Hey folks,” Wilson begins, “wanted to say ‘hi’ really quickly, and to just give Donald Trump a message since you threatened to sue the Lincoln project this morning: Go for it. Go for it, bitch. Come at me. I can’t wait.”

We’re delighted by the thought you were trying to sue us Donald. Do it. Do it. I double dog dare you.”

“You’re not going to sue anybody, Donald. You’re not going to do shit. You’re not going to do a God damn thing. You are weak. You are impotent. You are flabby. You are sitting there in the bridal suite at Mar-a-Lago or the bridal suite at Bedminster, grinding your gears wondering why The Lincoln project, no matter how many times you tried to kill us, keeps coming at you.”

“You know why? We’re here in this fight for the long haul. Because you are a threat to democracy. You are a threat to America. You are a threat to the Republic. You are a threat to the Constitution. You are a thief of classified documents. You are a traitor to this country. You tried to overthrow this government and the system of our of our peaceful transition of power. And fuck you. We’re here. You’re not. We will keep kicking your ass every single day. If you want to try to sue us, Donald, go for it. Throw down. Let’s go. We can’t wait.”

Watch below or at this link.