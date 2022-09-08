News
DOJ Warns Judge Empty Classified Folders Seized at Mar-a-Lago May Indicate Documents Already ‘Compromised’
The U.S. Dept. of Justice Thursday afternoon is urging U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to impose a partial stay against her own ruling allowing Donald Trump the “special master” his legal team requested, warning that the dozens of empty folders that once held classified documents could indicate they have already been “compromised.”
Judge Cannon, who was nominated by Donald Trump in 2020, ordered a complete halt of any investigation that included the items seized during the search warrant execution on Mar-a-Lago on August 8, including the 100 or more classified documents.
The DOJ, represented by United States Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez and Counterintelligence and Export Control Section Chief Jay Bratt say in their 21-page motion that unless granted the requested stay “the government and the public would suffer irreparable harm.”
READ MORE: Watch: Lincoln Project ‘Double Dog Dares’ Trump to Sue After He Threatens Them Over Ad Saying He Waged ‘Biggest Scam’
Referring to “the empty folders with ‘classified’ banners’ that were among the seized materials,” DOJ says the “FBI would be chiefly responsible for investigating what materials may have once been stored in these folders and whether they may have been lost or compromised,” which it calls “steps that…may require the use of grand jury subpoenas, search warrants, and other criminal investigative tools and could lead to evidence that would also be highly relevant to advancing the criminal investigation.”
They add, “in order to assess the full scope of potential harms to national security resulting from the improper retention of the classified records, the government must assess the likelihood that improperly stored classified information may have been accessed by others and compromised.”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti calls it “a savvy move by DOJ.”
National security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler observes, “ implicit to this comment is there’s not a ready innocent explanation to 90 empty folders. They’re not the unfoldered docs returned in January.”
DOJ has also filed a notice of appeal.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Dems on Top Michigan Court Block GOP ‘Game of Gotcha’ Attempt to Remove Abortion Measure From Nov. Ballot
Like many state courts, judges on the Michigan State Supreme Court are elected. In 2018 and 2020 Democrats were able to win more seats on the state’s highest court, giving them a 4-3 majority.
On Thursday those efforts paid off.
Democratic Supreme Court justices blocked efforts by Republicans to remove two important measures from the November ballot: abortion and voting rights after Republicans tried to turn a technicality into the disenfranchisement of more than 750,000 Michiganders who signed petitions to get abortion on the ballot.
“Last week, the [abortion] question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment’s spacing and formatting would be confusing to voters,” NPR reports.
The Supreme Court ordered the Board of Canvassers to include the questions on the November ballot, allowing voters in The Great Lake State to have the opportunity to expand voting rights and enshrine the right to choose into the state’s constitution.
READ MORE: Justice Alito’s Secret Speech ‘Spiking the Ball’ on Revoking Abortion Seen as Worsening Court’s ‘Credibility Crisis’
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack called GOP efforts to derail the abortion measure from getting on the ballot “a game of gotcha gone very bad.”
“Seven hundred fifty three thousand and seven hundred fifty nine Michiganders signed this proposal-more than have ever signed any proposal in Michigan’s history,” the Chief Justice wrote. “The challengers have not produced a single signer who claims to have been confused by the limited-spacing sections in the full text portion of the proposal. Yet two members of the Board of State Canvassers would prevent the people of Michigan from voting on the proposal because they believe that the decreased spacing makes the text no longer ‘[t]he full text,'” she charged, as University of Michigan law professor of Law Leah Litman noted.
“That is, even though there is no dispute that every word appears and appears legibly and in the correct order, and there is no evidence that anyone was confused about the text, two members of the Board of State Canvassers with the power to do so would keep the petition from the voters for what they purport to be a technical violation of the statute. They would disenfranchise millions of Michiganders not because they believe the many thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposal were confused by it, but because they think they have identified a technicality that allows them to do so, a game of gotcha gone very bad.”
University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker called the Chief Justice’s opinion “a pretty big judicial smackdown.”
Image by Do512 via Flickr and a CC license
News
Watch: Lincoln Project ‘Double Dog Dares’ Trump to Sue After He Threatens Them Over Ad Saying He Waged ‘Biggest Scam’
Donald Trump is threatening another lawsuit, this time against Fox News and The Lincoln Project, over its new ad calling his MAGA supporters “suckers” while alleging he engaged in “fraud” by waging the “biggest scam in political history.” The Lincoln Project is fighting back, daring him to do so – and in a profanity-laced video calls the former president a “threat to democracy,” and says he won’t.
“Dear MAGA,” the Lincoln Project’s ad begins, “We have some bad news. No, not that he lost,” referring to Trump. “Not that your little coup attempt failed, and its planners and the attackers are going to jail.”
“No. The really bad news is why Trump told you he lost. Why he set it up way before the 2020 election. It wasn’t voter fraud, but it was fraud,” the ad charges. “Trump told you the election was stolen to rip you off, to sucker you, to take your hard-earned money and shovel it into his pockets.”
READ MORE: Watch: Michelle Obama Takes a Few Swipes at Donald Trump – ‘We Hold an Inauguration to Ensure a Peaceful Transition of Power’
“He spent it on himself – not to take back the White House. It was the biggest scam in political history. Every dollar you sent him paid to keep his shaky business empire and lavish lifestyle going. It was a sucker’s game all along. And you know who the sucker is? It’s you.”
This is the ad that pissed off Trump this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ee8edHICu3
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2022
On his allegedly troubled Truth Social platform Trump lashed out.
“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News,” he posted. “I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.”
Joe Biden got even more, winning the 2020 election with 7 million more votes than Trump, 51.3% of the vote, and a 306-232 Electoral College sweep.
Trump also lashed out at former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan – by spelling his name wrong. Ryan still sits on the board of Directors of Fox News’ parent company.
READ MORE: Watch: Bannon Surrenders in ‘We Build the Wall’ Alleged Fraud Case as Protestor Calls Him a ‘Two-Bit Grifter’
“The Paul Ryun run Fox only has high standards for ‘Trump’ ads, but not for anyone else,” Trump complained. “The Perverts should not be allowed to ‘false advertise,’ and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!”
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson Thursday morning said on Twitter, “Mark Meadows (at either Trump’s or Jared’s orders) pushed Bill Barr and DOJ to attack @ProjectLincoln and its principals.”
“So spare me your ‘How DARE the DOJ execute a legal search warrant looking for stolen classified documents’ fauxrage,” he added.
Later, Wilson posted a two-minute video saying, “come at me,” and, “I double dog dare you,” along with some profane language.
“Hey folks,” Wilson begins, “wanted to say ‘hi’ really quickly, and to just give Donald Trump a message since you threatened to sue the Lincoln project this morning: Go for it. Go for it, bitch. Come at me. I can’t wait.”
“We’re delighted by the thought you were trying to sue us Donald. Do it. Do it. I double dog dare you.”
“You’re not going to sue anybody, Donald. You’re not going to do shit. You’re not going to do a God damn thing. You are weak. You are impotent. You are flabby. You are sitting there in the bridal suite at Mar-a-Lago or the bridal suite at Bedminster, grinding your gears wondering why The Lincoln project, no matter how many times you tried to kill us, keeps coming at you.”
“You know why? We’re here in this fight for the long haul. Because you are a threat to democracy. You are a threat to America. You are a threat to the Republic. You are a threat to the Constitution. You are a thief of classified documents. You are a traitor to this country. You tried to overthrow this government and the system of our of our peaceful transition of power. And fuck you. We’re here. You’re not. We will keep kicking your ass every single day. If you want to try to sue us, Donald, go for it. Throw down. Let’s go. We can’t wait.”
Watch below or at this link.
Donald Trump is “Truthing” that he’s going to sue @ProjectLincoln.
I have words for him. pic.twitter.com/0Cnyu5xQ3W
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 8, 2022
News
‘Lock Him Up’: Nuclear, Government, and Legal Experts Call for Trump to Be Indicted
Should Donald Trump be indicted for his retention and refusal to return highly classified documents and documents that “detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them?”
That’s how The Washington Post described its bombshell revelation Tuesday night, reporting that FBI agents found a “document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities,” at Mar-a-Lago when it seized over 100 classified documents last month.
“Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs,” the Post explained.
Nuclear, government, and legal experts agree: Donald Trump should be indicted, especially given the top secret nature of the documents and what’s at stake with nuclear weapons.
READ MORE: ‘Doesn’t Give a Damn’: Rubio Slammed for Being More Angry About Leak Than Trump Holding Foreign Gov’t Nuclear Secrets
“The man stole nuclear secrets and should be in prison,” wrote attorney Walter Shaub, the former Director of the U. S. Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday.
Jon Wolfsthal served as Special Assistant to President Barack Obama for National Security Affairs including serving as his nuclear advisor and as senior director for arms control and nonproliferation at the National Security Council, where he set nuclear policy. Wolfsthal even worked for the United States Department of Energy as an on-site monitor in North Korea.
“I worked in the US Government on nuclear weapon issues for 11 years,” says Wolfsthal, now a senior policy advisor at Global Zero, which works for a nuclear-free world. “If anyone I worked with or I took any one of these documents home, we would be in prison. Trump must be indicted or the entire classification system will be at risk.”
READ MORE: ‘Asinine and Absurd’: Trump Wants to Conduct the First U.S. Nuclear Test Explosion Since 1992
Global Zero’s Managing Partner Derek Johnson in a statement sent to NCRM, painted a picture of what’s at stake.
“That an ousted president could run off with highly sensitive documents, in clear violation of federal law, is stunning — but the fact that these secrets are about weapons that can kill hundreds of millions of people is orders of magnitude more consequential. Americans should be demanding an investigation: How could this happen, and why were there no safeguards in place to prevent it?”
Johnson warns, “the man who carted off state secrets on a foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities is the same one who had absolute authority to launch a nuclear attack at any time — and is doing everything he can to regain that power.”
“This isn’t solely about Donald Trump: it’s an indictment of the inherent flaws and fragility of the nuclear system. Nuclear risks require an unattainable level of perfection and control. If the system to manage those risks is inadequate in the United States — and it’s impossible to conclude otherwise — the same is true in every nuclear-armed nation. The world we live in is simply too dangerous and unpredictable for nuclear weapons; the case for abolishing them makes itself.”
On Twitter Tuesday night Johnson served up a less serious response, writing: “I have a security clearance as high as Donald Trump’s, which is to say, none at all. I’d already be in prison if the government discovered I had top secret documents about nuclear weapons.”
Attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the Trump University case for the Manhattan DA’s Office, says, “Yes, Trump stole nuclear secrets. And US defense intel so sensitive that the president was one of the only people to know about it. Indict him. Try him. Convict him. Lock him up.”
An expert in government and media, David Rothkopf has an opinion piece in The Daily Beast Wednesday that says, “contrary to the measured pace of the [DOJ’s] investigation to date, when documents like these are stolen the issue must shift from caution and deference to a former president to swift containment of what could be a grievous national security breach. It is time for action and the severest penalties the law allows.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Flickr
Trending
- News2 days ago
Susan Collins Slams Schumer as Dems Move to Codify Same-Sex Marriage Protections Into Law
- News2 days ago
Politico’s New Owner Asked His Top Executives to ‘Pray’ For Trump to Be Re-Elected: Report
- 'NOW THAT’S A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT'1 day ago
‘Doesn’t Give a Damn’: Rubio Slammed for Being More Angry About Leak Than Trump Holding Foreign Gov’t Nuclear Secrets
- News8 hours ago
Watch: Lincoln Project ‘Double Dog Dares’ Trump to Sue After He Threatens Them Over Ad Saying He Waged ‘Biggest Scam’
- News2 days ago
Trump-Loving Cop Undermined Legitimate Probe Into Death of DNC Staffer Seth Rich: Report
- News2 days ago
‘I Was Waiting Peter’: Karine Jean-Pierre Calls Doocy’s Claim ‘Ridiculous’ as He Presses About ‘MAGA Republicans’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Ted Cruz Says He’s Opposed to Same-Sex Marriage Bill for ‘Religious Liberty’ Reasons
- News2 days ago
‘It’s Not Going to Bite’: Legal Experts Slam Trump Judge for Refusing Top GOP Legal Experts’ Filing