Watch: Bannon Surrenders in ‘We Build the Wall’ Alleged Fraud Case as Protestor Calls Him a ‘Two-Bit Grifter’

Steve Bannon, 68, the former CEO of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign who went on to be a chief White House strategist Thursday morning around 9 AM surrendered himself to New York State authorities for his role in the “We Build the Wall” alleged fraud case.

The criminal indictment is expected to say he defrauded Trump donors who gave millions of dollars in return for his promise of building a wall on the Southern border to keep undocumented immigrants out of the U.S.

Bannon exited an SUV and was met by reporters, cameras, and uniformed law enforcement offices as he made his way to the door of the Manhattan Supreme Court, where he was greeted by someone shouting, “Stop hurting America, you greasy, two-bit grifter!”

Steve Bannon has surrendered at the Manhattan DAs office — quite the scene #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/nkrSWJmK2Y — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) September 8, 2022

He stopped to spread his anti-immigration message, taking about the border and claiming his impending indictment is political and that he is being persecuted. Bannon was indicted on similar federal charges but pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

Bannon became well-known as the executive chairman of the far right wing website Breitbart, which he once bragged was home to the alt-right. He also served on the board of directors of the data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, which the Trump campaign used to win the White House.

“Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James are scheduled to speak at a press conference at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the indictment against Bannon,” CNBC adds. “Bannon in July was convicted in U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C., of two counts of contempt of Congress. That case stemmed from his refusal to testify before the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.”