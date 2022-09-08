BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Bannon Surrenders in ‘We Build the Wall’ Alleged Fraud Case as Protestor Calls Him a ‘Two-Bit Grifter’
Steve Bannon, 68, the former CEO of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign who went on to be a chief White House strategist Thursday morning around 9 AM surrendered himself to New York State authorities for his role in the “We Build the Wall” alleged fraud case.
The criminal indictment is expected to say he defrauded Trump donors who gave millions of dollars in return for his promise of building a wall on the Southern border to keep undocumented immigrants out of the U.S.
Bannon exited an SUV and was met by reporters, cameras, and uniformed law enforcement offices as he made his way to the door of the Manhattan Supreme Court, where he was greeted by someone shouting, “Stop hurting America, you greasy, two-bit grifter!”
Steve Bannon has surrendered at the Manhattan DAs office — quite the scene #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/nkrSWJmK2Y
— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) September 8, 2022
He stopped to spread his anti-immigration message, taking about the border and claiming his impending indictment is political and that he is being persecuted. Bannon was indicted on similar federal charges but pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.
READ MORE: Watch: Steve Bannon Says Trump’s MAGA Movement Will Take Power ‘This Year’ and Then Merrick Garland Will ‘Go to Prison’
Bannon became well-known as the executive chairman of the far right wing website Breitbart, which he once bragged was home to the alt-right. He also served on the board of directors of the data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, which the Trump campaign used to win the White House.
“Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James are scheduled to speak at a press conference at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the indictment against Bannon,” CNBC adds. “Bannon in July was convicted in U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C., of two counts of contempt of Congress. That case stemmed from his refusal to testify before the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.”
Breaking: Steve Bannon to surrender to face NY indictment pic.twitter.com/nR05CEU9gk
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 8, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Federal Judge Gives Trump His ‘Special Master’
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Donald Trump in November of 2020, has granted the former president his request for a “special master” to review the more than 11,000 documents the FBI seized when executing a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago August 8.
“In addition to granting the appointment of a special master, Cannon enjoined the government from reviewing and using the seized materials for ‘investigative purposes’ until the special master’s review is complete or a separate court order is given, though she did not pause the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s review at this time,” LawFare reports.
The special master, an “independent third party will examine ‘the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege,’ Cannon wrote in an order issued in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida,” CNBC reports.
Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu and other legal experts have stated appointing a special master is inappropriate. Wu calls it “a completely unnecessary obstacle to holding the former president accountable.”
He adds that Judge Cannon “has no business trying to oversee a federal criminal investigation.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Unseals Detailed Inventory of 13,000 Items FBI Seized From Mar-a-Lago: ‘43 Empty Folders with Classified Banners’
A federal judge has unsealed the more detailed inventory list of what federal agents seized from Mar-a-Lago on August 8. It shows 13,097 items were removed from Donald Trump’s residence/resort, among them over 100 classified documents including 31 documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” 54 documents marked “SECRET,” and 18 documents marked “TOP SECRET.”
Also listed are “43 Empty Folders with ‘CLASSIFIED’ Banners,” and “28 Empty Folders Labeled ‘Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.'”
Top national security attorney Brad Moss tweeted, “Very first question the FBI would ask the person who had in their home office 43 empty folders with classified banners is ‘where did the documents from those folders go????'”
The list includes categories but not specific details of what the items are, obviously to protect the classified nature of the documents, and it appears structured by how the items were packed, so rather than total quantities it lists items in each carton or “Item.”
READ MORE: Former FBI Official Dismantles Trump Lawyer’s Latest ‘Idiotic Argument’ for Mar-a-Lago Obstruction
For example, “Item #5-Documents from Office,” includes “396 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” and “Item #6-Documents from Office” includes another “640 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney, who posted a screenshot and the list online, observes the list “shows in more detail how items marked as highly classified records were commingled with personal items like clothes, books and news articles.”
JUST IN: The court has unsealed the more detailed inventory of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. It’s not very enlightening except it shows in more detail how items marked as highly classified records were commingled with personal items like clothes, books and news articles pic.twitter.com/lxIbumL9xe
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 2, 2022
Indeed, “Item #10-Box/container from Storage Room” includes 30 Magazines/Newspapers/Press Articles and Other Printed Media dated between 10/2008- 12/2019,” “11 US Government Documents with CONFIDENTIAL Classification markings,” “21 US Government Documents with SECRET Classification Markings,” “3 Articles of Clothing/Gift Items,” 1 Book,” and “255 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”
Some of the largest items include “795 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” another “1841 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” “1406 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” and “1603 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
January 6 Committee ‘May Have the Goods’ on Newt Gingrich After Suggesting He Was ‘Involved’ in Fake Elector Scheme
Longtime Republican disruptor Newt Gingrich, Senior Advisor to then-President Donald Trump Jared Kushner, and longtime campaign advisor Jason Miller conducted an email discussion about posting ads falsely disputing the results of the 2020 election, according to a letter sent to Gingrich by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“The goal is to arouse the country’s anger,” Gingrich said in one email, the Committee states in its letter which asks him to testify voluntarily and preserve all related documents.
The Committee says it also has evidence Gingrich was “involved in the fake elector scheme.”
Even in the hours after the violent but failed January 6 coup, the Committee says Gingrich “continued to push efforts to overturn te election results,” and emailed Mark Meadows at 10:42 PM.
Attorney and Professor of Law Anthony Michael Kreis says it “sounds like the January 6th Committee may have the goods on Newt Gingrich orchestrating part of a broader conspiring to solicit election fraud and/or commit unlawful interference with election administration under Georgia law.”
In nits letter the Committee writes it “has obtained information indicating that you have knowledge about former President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and we write to seek your voluntary cooperation. Some of the information that we have obtained includes email messages that you exchanged with senior advisors to President Trump and others, including Jared Kushner and Jason Miller, in which you provided detailed input into television advertisements that repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.”
“These advertising efforts were not designed to encourage voting for a particular candidate. Instead, these efforts attempted to cast doubt on the outcome of the election after voting had already taken place.,” the Committee’s letter to Gingrich reads. “They encouraged members of the public to contact their state officials and pressure them to challenge and overturn the results of the election. To that end, these advertisements were intentionally aired in the days leading up to December 14, 2020, the day electors from each state met to cast their votes for president and vice president,” the Committee adds.
“Among the numerous emails you exchanged regarding purported election fraud, you wrote on December 8, 2020, urging Donald Trump’s campaign to air advertisements promoting the false narrative that election workers had smuggled suitcases containing fake ballots at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This email shows that you provided line edits to the scripts used to produce television advertisements and suggested that the advertisements include a ‘call-to-action’ of pressuring state officials. You specifically pushed for national advertisements to include false allegations about what you called the ‘suitcase scandal.'”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Susan Collins Slams Schumer as Dems Move to Codify Same-Sex Marriage Protections Into Law
- News2 days ago
Politico’s New Owner Asked His Top Executives to ‘Pray’ For Trump to Be Re-Elected: Report
- News3 days ago
‘Almost Impossibly Stupid’: George Conway Slams Trump-Appointed Judge’s Opinion on Special Master
- CRIME3 days ago
‘Nothing’ Should Stop DOJ From Investigating Trump – Not Even 60 Day ‘Unwritten Rule’ Says Former Inspector General
- CRIME3 days ago
‘Just for Trump’: Legal Experts Blast Judge for ‘Special Exception’ That Puts Former President ‘Above the Law’
- News2 days ago
Trump-Loving Cop Undermined Legitimate Probe Into Death of DNC Staffer Seth Rich: Report
- News2 days ago
‘I Was Waiting Peter’: Karine Jean-Pierre Calls Doocy’s Claim ‘Ridiculous’ as He Presses About ‘MAGA Republicans’
- 'NOW THAT’S A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT'22 hours ago
‘Doesn’t Give a Damn’: Rubio Slammed for Being More Angry About Leak Than Trump Holding Foreign Gov’t Nuclear Secrets