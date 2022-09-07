Watch: Michelle Obama Takes a Few Swipes at Donald Trump – ‘We Hold an Inauguration to Ensure a Peaceful Transition of Power’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, visiting the White House Wednesday for the unveiling of her official portrait and that of former President Barack Obama, took several swipes at the man who succeeded her husband in the Oval Office and staged an insurrection and a failed coup to try to extend his term.

“But even if it’s all still a bit awkward for me, I do recognize why moments like these are important,” the former First Lady told supporters packed in the East Room about being back in the White House. “Why all of this is absolutely necessary.”

“Traditions like this matter, not just for those of us who hold these positions but for everyone participating in and watching our democracy. You see the people, they make their voices heard with their vote. We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power,” she said, obviously criticizing Donald Trump.

“Those of us lucky enough to serve, work, as Barack said, as hard as we can for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” she added, again targeted Trump.

“And once our time is up, we move on,” Obama continued, apparently again throwing a dig at Donald Trump who has yet to do so.

“And all that remains in this hallowed place are good efforts. And these portraits, portraits that connect our history to the present day. Portraits that hang here as history continues to be made.”

Trump infamously refused to invite the Obamas back to the White House, hold the usual official unveiling, or even allow their official portraits to be hanged in the White House. It is the first time the often bipartisan tradition has been broken in decades since it began, NBC News noted last year.

“So for me, this day is not just about what has happened. It’s also about what could happen, because a girl like me, she was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolly Madison. She was never supposed to live in this house and she definitely wasn’t supposed to serve as First Lady.”

Watch: