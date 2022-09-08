BREAKING NEWS
‘Steve Bannon Has Been Indicted for Stealing More Than $15 Million’ New York AG Says in Scathing Allegation
Former top Trump advisor, strategist, and campaign CEO Steve Bannon was indicted Thursday after turning himself in at the Manhattan Supreme Court.
New York Attorney General Letitia James posted a scathing rebuke of the far-right-wing activist who once helmed the extremist Breitbart website and sat on the board of directors of the now-defunct data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, which the Trump campaign used to win the White House.
“After an investigation by my office and @ManhattanDA, Steve Bannon has been indicted for stealing more than $15 million from thousands of Americans for his sham effort to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. No matter how powerful you are, no one is above the law,” James said on Twitter.
“Steve Bannon and ‘We Build the Wall’ took advantage of Americans to line their own pockets and then laundered the money to further hide this scheme. They lied to Americans and stole their hard-earned money,” she charged.
“In New York, we have zero tolerance for corruption or abuses of power,” James continued. “There cannot be one set of rules for everyday people and another for the powerful — we all must play by the same rules and obey the law.”
In a concurrent press release James added: “A New York State Supreme Court grand jury indictment charged Mr. Bannon and We Build the Wall with two counts of Money Laundering in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony, one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a Class E Felony, and one count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Mr. Bannon is scheduled to be arraigned today before State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan at 2:15 p.m.”
“Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors’ political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated. Mr. Bannon lied to his donors to enrich himself and his friends. We will continue to take on fraudulent behavior in every corner of society, including white collar criminals, because no one is above the law.”
Despite Bannon’s alleged scheme to target and defraud millions from thousands of MAGA Trump voters, the far right is still defending him. Charlie Kirk, one of the most intimately-tied voices of the far right and religious right, called Bannon’s indictment “anarcho-tyranny.”
DOJ Appeals Trump Judge’s Special Master Ruling: ‘Irreparably Harm the Government and the Public’
The U.S. Dept. of Justice on Thursday filed a notice of appeal against U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon‘s ruling allowing Donald Trump the “special master” his legal team requested. The order also halted DOJ from taking any investigative steps in conjunction with the 13,000 items, including more than 100 classified documents federal agents seized during the August 8 search warrant execution of Mar-a-Lago.
“The Justice Department also argued that a former president cannot assert executive privilege after he leaves office, and that it is not possible for one part of the executive branch to assert privilege to shield documents from another part,” The Washington Post reports, but notes that the “appeals process could take longer than any document review by the special master.”
CBS News Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane adds that DOJ has also asked the court, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, to stay Judge Cannons decision.
A reading of the DOJ’s petition shows the requested stay applies only to the 100 or so classified documents.
Judge Cannon’s “order would irreparably harm the government and the public by unnecessarily requiring the government to share highly classified materials with a special master,” DOJ states.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Watch: Bannon Surrenders in ‘We Build the Wall’ Alleged Fraud Case as Protestor Calls Him a ‘Two-Bit Grifter’
Steve Bannon, 68, the former CEO of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign who went on to be a chief White House strategist Thursday morning around 9 AM surrendered himself to New York State authorities for his role in the “We Build the Wall” alleged fraud case.
The criminal indictment is expected to say he defrauded Trump donors who gave millions of dollars in return for his promise of building a wall on the Southern border to keep undocumented immigrants out of the U.S.
Bannon exited an SUV and was met by reporters, cameras, and uniformed law enforcement offices as he made his way to the door of the Manhattan Supreme Court, where he was greeted by someone shouting, “Stop hurting America, you greasy, two-bit grifter!”
Steve Bannon has surrendered at the Manhattan DAs office — quite the scene #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/nkrSWJmK2Y
— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) September 8, 2022
He stopped to spread his anti-immigration message, taking about the border and claiming his impending indictment is political and that he is being persecuted. Bannon was indicted on similar federal charges but pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.
READ MORE: Watch: Steve Bannon Says Trump’s MAGA Movement Will Take Power ‘This Year’ and Then Merrick Garland Will ‘Go to Prison’
Bannon became well-known as the executive chairman of the far right wing website Breitbart, which he once bragged was home to the alt-right. He also served on the board of directors of the data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, which the Trump campaign used to win the White House.
“Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James are scheduled to speak at a press conference at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the indictment against Bannon,” CNBC adds. “Bannon in July was convicted in U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C., of two counts of contempt of Congress. That case stemmed from his refusal to testify before the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.”
Breaking: Steve Bannon to surrender to face NY indictment pic.twitter.com/nR05CEU9gk
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 8, 2022
Federal Judge Gives Trump His ‘Special Master’
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Donald Trump in November of 2020, has granted the former president his request for a “special master” to review the more than 11,000 documents the FBI seized when executing a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago August 8.
“In addition to granting the appointment of a special master, Cannon enjoined the government from reviewing and using the seized materials for ‘investigative purposes’ until the special master’s review is complete or a separate court order is given, though she did not pause the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s review at this time,” LawFare reports.
The special master, an “independent third party will examine ‘the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege,’ Cannon wrote in an order issued in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida,” CNBC reports.
Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu and other legal experts have stated appointing a special master is inappropriate. Wu calls it “a completely unnecessary obstacle to holding the former president accountable.”
He adds that Judge Cannon “has no business trying to oversee a federal criminal investigation.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
