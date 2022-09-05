Federal Judge Gives Trump His ‘Special Master’

In a rare nationwide primetime address Thursday evening President Joe Biden will issue a strong warning about anti-democracy forces working to “take this country backwards” to “an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love,” He will say if we “defend” democracy there is an “incredible future that lies in front of us if only we choose it.”

President Biden will speak at 8 PM ET on what the White House is calling “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation,” which was the President’s successful 2020 campaign message.

Biden will speak from “the place where it all began,” Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, “to speak plainly to the nation about the threats we face,” the White House says. “About the power we have in our own hands to meet those threats. And about the incredible future that lies in front of us if only we choose it.”

He will warn that “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

And as he so often does, the President is expected to paint an honest but optimistic portrait of an America that he says is within our reach if Americans choose to “protect” and defend” democracy.

“For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us,” Biden is expected to tell the American people.

In recent weeks, as Biden has been able to achieve key parts of his agenda, his approval rating has skyrocketed to 44 percent, making the President more popular than Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, or Ronald Reagan at this point in their presidencies.

President Biden has racked up big wins on longtime Democratic goals, including taxing corporations and the ultra-wealthy, signing into law the biggest climate change bill in history, making huge inroads on reducing drug prices, working to get what is now a massive reduction in gas prices and stabilization of inflation, helping millions of veterans access care for toxin-based cancers, signing the first major gun control law in decades, maintaining and even reducing historically low unemployment while overseeing historic job and wage growth, signing the first major infrastructure bill in decades, getting America’s first Black woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court, removing the leader of al Qaeda, strengthening and expanding NATO while supporting Ukraine after Russia attacked the sovereign nation, and forgiving the student loan debt of 20 million Americans.

Watch live below or at this link: