BREAKING NEWS
Federal Judge Gives Trump His ‘Special Master’
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Donald Trump in November of 2020, has granted the former president his request for a “special master” to review the more than 11,000 documents the FBI seized when executing a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago August 8.
“In addition to granting the appointment of a special master, Cannon enjoined the government from reviewing and using the seized materials for ‘investigative purposes’ until the special master’s review is complete or a separate court order is given, though she did not pause the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s review at this time,” LawFare reports.
The special master, an “independent third party will examine ‘the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege,’ Cannon wrote in an order issued in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida,” CNBC reports.
Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu and other legal experts have stated appointing a special master is inappropriate. Wu calls it “a completely unnecessary obstacle to holding the former president accountable.”
He adds that Judge Cannon “has no business trying to oversee a federal criminal investigation.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Unseals Detailed Inventory of 13,000 Items FBI Seized From Mar-a-Lago: ‘43 Empty Folders with Classified Banners’
A federal judge has unsealed the more detailed inventory list of what federal agents seized from Mar-a-Lago on August 8. It shows 13,097 items were removed from Donald Trump’s residence/resort, among them over 100 classified documents including 31 documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” 54 documents marked “SECRET,” and 18 documents marked “TOP SECRET.”
Also listed are “43 Empty Folders with ‘CLASSIFIED’ Banners,” and “28 Empty Folders Labeled ‘Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.'”
Top national security attorney Brad Moss tweeted, “Very first question the FBI would ask the person who had in their home office 43 empty folders with classified banners is ‘where did the documents from those folders go????'”
The list includes categories but not specific details of what the items are, obviously to protect the classified nature of the documents, and it appears structured by how the items were packed, so rather than total quantities it lists items in each carton or “Item.”
READ MORE: Former FBI Official Dismantles Trump Lawyer’s Latest ‘Idiotic Argument’ for Mar-a-Lago Obstruction
For example, “Item #5-Documents from Office,” includes “396 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” and “Item #6-Documents from Office” includes another “640 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney, who posted a screenshot and the list online, observes the list “shows in more detail how items marked as highly classified records were commingled with personal items like clothes, books and news articles.”
JUST IN: The court has unsealed the more detailed inventory of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. It’s not very enlightening except it shows in more detail how items marked as highly classified records were commingled with personal items like clothes, books and news articles pic.twitter.com/lxIbumL9xe
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 2, 2022
Indeed, “Item #10-Box/container from Storage Room” includes 30 Magazines/Newspapers/Press Articles and Other Printed Media dated between 10/2008- 12/2019,” “11 US Government Documents with CONFIDENTIAL Classification markings,” “21 US Government Documents with SECRET Classification Markings,” “3 Articles of Clothing/Gift Items,” 1 Book,” and “255 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”
Some of the largest items include “795 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” another “1841 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” “1406 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” and “1603 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
January 6 Committee ‘May Have the Goods’ on Newt Gingrich After Suggesting He Was ‘Involved’ in Fake Elector Scheme
Longtime Republican disruptor Newt Gingrich, Senior Advisor to then-President Donald Trump Jared Kushner, and longtime campaign advisor Jason Miller conducted an email discussion about posting ads falsely disputing the results of the 2020 election, according to a letter sent to Gingrich by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“The goal is to arouse the country’s anger,” Gingrich said in one email, the Committee states in its letter which asks him to testify voluntarily and preserve all related documents.
The Committee says it also has evidence Gingrich was “involved in the fake elector scheme.”
Even in the hours after the violent but failed January 6 coup, the Committee says Gingrich “continued to push efforts to overturn te election results,” and emailed Mark Meadows at 10:42 PM.
Attorney and Professor of Law Anthony Michael Kreis says it “sounds like the January 6th Committee may have the goods on Newt Gingrich orchestrating part of a broader conspiring to solicit election fraud and/or commit unlawful interference with election administration under Georgia law.”
In nits letter the Committee writes it “has obtained information indicating that you have knowledge about former President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and we write to seek your voluntary cooperation. Some of the information that we have obtained includes email messages that you exchanged with senior advisors to President Trump and others, including Jared Kushner and Jason Miller, in which you provided detailed input into television advertisements that repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.”
“These advertising efforts were not designed to encourage voting for a particular candidate. Instead, these efforts attempted to cast doubt on the outcome of the election after voting had already taken place.,” the Committee’s letter to Gingrich reads. “They encouraged members of the public to contact their state officials and pressure them to challenge and overturn the results of the election. To that end, these advertisements were intentionally aired in the days leading up to December 14, 2020, the day electors from each state met to cast their votes for president and vice president,” the Committee adds.
“Among the numerous emails you exchanged regarding purported election fraud, you wrote on December 8, 2020, urging Donald Trump’s campaign to air advertisements promoting the false narrative that election workers had smuggled suitcases containing fake ballots at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This email shows that you provided line edits to the scripts used to produce television advertisements and suggested that the advertisements include a ‘call-to-action’ of pressuring state officials. You specifically pushed for national advertisements to include false allegations about what you called the ‘suitcase scandal.'”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Biden to Warn America in Nationwide Primetime Address ‘MAGA Forces Determined to Take Country Backwards’
In a rare nationwide primetime address Thursday evening President Joe Biden will issue a strong warning about anti-democracy forces working to “take this country backwards” to “an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love,” He will say if we “defend” democracy there is an “incredible future that lies in front of us if only we choose it.”
President Biden will speak at 8 PM ET on what the White House is calling “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation,” which was the President’s successful 2020 campaign message.
Biden will speak from “the place where it all began,” Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, “to speak plainly to the nation about the threats we face,” the White House says. “About the power we have in our own hands to meet those threats. And about the incredible future that lies in front of us if only we choose it.”
READ MORE: Watch: White House Names and Shames ‘Extreme’ MAGA Republicans for Promotion of Violent Rhetoric
He will warn that “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”
And as he so often does, the President is expected to paint an honest but optimistic portrait of an America that he says is within our reach if Americans choose to “protect” and defend” democracy.
“For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us,” Biden is expected to tell the American people.
In recent weeks, as Biden has been able to achieve key parts of his agenda, his approval rating has skyrocketed to 44 percent, making the President more popular than Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, or Ronald Reagan at this point in their presidencies.
President Biden has racked up big wins on longtime Democratic goals, including taxing corporations and the ultra-wealthy, signing into law the biggest climate change bill in history, making huge inroads on reducing drug prices, working to get what is now a massive reduction in gas prices and stabilization of inflation, helping millions of veterans access care for toxin-based cancers, signing the first major gun control law in decades, maintaining and even reducing historically low unemployment while overseeing historic job and wage growth, signing the first major infrastructure bill in decades, getting America’s first Black woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court, removing the leader of al Qaeda, strengthening and expanding NATO while supporting Ukraine after Russia attacked the sovereign nation, and forgiving the student loan debt of 20 million Americans.
Watch live below or at this link:
Trending
- News3 days ago
Bill Barr Stuns Fox News by Declaring Seized Documents Still Belong to the Government, Special Master a ‘Red Herring’
- CRIME3 days ago
‘Disingenuous Grandstanding’: McCarthy Mocked for Trying to Bully Merrick Garland With Powers He Does Not Have
- News3 days ago
‘Jerked Around’: Bill Barr Destroys Trump, Says It’s ‘Unprecedented for a President to Take All This Classified Info’
- News2 days ago
Chaotic Condition of Stolen Files at Mar-a-Lago Will Come Back to Haunt Trump at Trial: Former Prosecutor
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Dramatic, Sad Music’ Plays as Trump Paints Dystopian Picture of America During 2 Hour Speech
- News3 hours ago
Republicans Have a ‘GOP Problem’ — Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania: Former Lawmaker
- CRIME1 hour ago
‘Nothing’ Should Stop DOJ From Investigating Trump – Not Even 60 Day ‘Unwritten Rule’ Says Former Inspector General
- BREAKING NEWS11 mins ago
Federal Judge Gives Trump His ‘Special Master’