Trump Suggests It’s Corruption for DOJ to Not Release Information Regardless of How It Could Influence an Election

Donald Trump is suggesting it is corruption for the Dept. of Justice to not release information related to possible criminal activity regardless of how it would influence an election, and is blasting the “corrupt” FBI for refusing to release anything about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

According to Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight, Trump “probably” won the 2016 presidential election because then-FBI Director Jim Comey announced to Congress he was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails 13 days before Election Day, with early voting already in full swing.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice is currently engaged in at least two criminal investigations into Donald Trump (there are actually four major criminal investigations into the former president), the January 6 insurrection and his theft of more than 100 classified and top secret documents along with over 11,000 other federal government documents, and his refusal to return them even after a grand jury subpoena.

But in a fit of rage-posting on his own social media platform, Trump attacked the FBI and DOJ late Monday morning.

“The fired FBI Agent, it was just reported was given the Laptop from Hell 11 days before the Presidential Election,” Trump alleges on Truth Social, referring to Hunter Biden’s laptop. “He would NOT reveal it to anyone, knowing it would knock Biden out of the race – wouldn’t even be close. The Election was RIGGED, the FBI is corrupt!!!”

Trump is ignoring the fact the Dept. of Justice has an “unwritten” rule barring any announcements that could intentionally influence the outcome 60 days before an election. Also, even if any of that were true, it takes months or even years for an investigation to reach the point where DOJ decides whether or not to prosecute, as Trump full-well knows.

That unwritten rule, which is more of a guideline than a rule, is in the news today after a top former Dept. of Justice Inspector General insisted that DOJ must continue its investigation into Donald Trump and his theft of national secrets.

Pointing to this New York Times report that says Attorney General Merrick Garland is debating whether or not to indict Trump, and if he chooses to do so, whether or not to do so before the November election.

Were the Attorney General to follow Trump’s apparent demand, Americans would learn the full scope of what DOJ has on him.

Instead, earlier Monday, a Trump-appointed federal judge just granted his request for a “special master,” and ordered DOJ to stop its review of all documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.