Trump Suggests It’s Corruption for DOJ to Not Release Information Regardless of How It Could Influence an Election
Donald Trump is suggesting it is corruption for the Dept. of Justice to not release information related to possible criminal activity regardless of how it would influence an election, and is blasting the “corrupt” FBI for refusing to release anything about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.
According to Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight, Trump “probably” won the 2016 presidential election because then-FBI Director Jim Comey announced to Congress he was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails 13 days before Election Day, with early voting already in full swing.
The U.S. Dept. of Justice is currently engaged in at least two criminal investigations into Donald Trump (there are actually four major criminal investigations into the former president), the January 6 insurrection and his theft of more than 100 classified and top secret documents along with over 11,000 other federal government documents, and his refusal to return them even after a grand jury subpoena.
READ MORE: Federal Judge Gives Trump His ‘Special Master’
But in a fit of rage-posting on his own social media platform, Trump attacked the FBI and DOJ late Monday morning.
“The fired FBI Agent, it was just reported was given the Laptop from Hell 11 days before the Presidential Election,” Trump alleges on Truth Social, referring to Hunter Biden’s laptop. “He would NOT reveal it to anyone, knowing it would knock Biden out of the race – wouldn’t even be close. The Election was RIGGED, the FBI is corrupt!!!”
Trump is ignoring the fact the Dept. of Justice has an “unwritten” rule barring any announcements that could intentionally influence the outcome 60 days before an election. Also, even if any of that were true, it takes months or even years for an investigation to reach the point where DOJ decides whether or not to prosecute, as Trump full-well knows.
READ MORE: Chaotic Condition of Stolen Files at Mar-a-Lago Will Come Back to Haunt Trump at Trial: Former Prosecutor
That unwritten rule, which is more of a guideline than a rule, is in the news today after a top former Dept. of Justice Inspector General insisted that DOJ must continue its investigation into Donald Trump and his theft of national secrets.
Pointing to this New York Times report that says Attorney General Merrick Garland is debating whether or not to indict Trump, and if he chooses to do so, whether or not to do so before the November election.
Were the Attorney General to follow Trump’s apparent demand, Americans would learn the full scope of what DOJ has on him.
Instead, earlier Monday, a Trump-appointed federal judge just granted his request for a “special master,” and ordered DOJ to stop its review of all documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.
Republicans Have a ‘GOP Problem’ — Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania: Former Lawmaker
Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Labor Day morning, former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) said the Republicans’ chances of taking control of the Senate are quickly slipping away because of terrible candidates in three key states as well as internal turmoil among the party’s leadership over massive amounts of money that have been spent ineffectively by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).
Speaking with host Jonathan Lemire, a bemused Jolly noted Scott has put the party behind the eight-ball which has his fellow senators furious with him.
Add to that, three of the candidates handpicked to be the nominees for Senate seats — two currently being held by Republicans — are floundering as the money runs out, he pointed out.
According to a report from the New York Times, “By the end of July, the committee [NRSC] had collected a record $181.5 million — but had already spent more than 95 percent of what it had brought in. The Republican group entered August with just $23.2 million on hand, less than half of what the Senate Democratic committee had ahead of the final intense phase of the midterm elections.”
IN OTHER NEWS: DOJ could begin process of drafting Trump indictments before the midterms
“Florida Senator Rick Scott greenlit massive spending on digital ads, not to promote candidates for Senate but to discover small contributors. while it initially brought in large amounts of donations,” host Lemire explained. “It’s since stopped and by the end of July, the committee collected a record amount of money but spent nearly all of it; entering August with $23 million on hand and they’re raising less before the digital spending campaign. David, let me get your reaction to this. It’s not going to help Republican candidates, many of whom already staring up at their Democratic opponents in the polls.”
“It is a bit of a Washington parlor game,” the former House member explained. “The head of the congressional committees or the senatorial committees for the parties can make or break a career. I’d much rather be [Rep] Sean Patrick Maloney leading the DCC than Rick Scott leading the NRSC.”
“He is about to hit a brick wall in the senate,” he continued. “Complete mismanagement there. I think what we’re seeing nationally is, where Republicans thought November would be favorable, they realize now they are in a challenging environment with that Dobbs decision that stripped abortion rights. Donald Trump is back in the picture, which is not good for republicans.”
“Then the Republican Senate Committee, in particular, has what I call a GOP problem: Georgia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania,” he quipped. “They have terrible candidates. Now, we’re learning the top of the Senatorial committee, Rick Scott, terribly mismanaged the finances that should be there to support their candidates. A terrible, terrible moment for Rick Scott; somebody who is dying to find a lane to the presidency. That line, if it’d not already closed, let me tell you, it is closed for the next five to ten years now.”
Watch video below or at this link.
Chaotic Condition of Stolen Files at Mar-a-Lago Will Come Back to Haunt Trump at Trial: Former Prosecutor
According to one former federal prosecutor, Donald Trump’s habit of intermixing stolen top secret files with magazine covers and personal items at his Mar-a-Lago resort will be presented as damning evidence at his trial should the DOJ indict him.
Speaking with CNN’s Boris Sanchez, ex-federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti stated that the condition in which the files were found will help prosecutors make their case against the former president.
“So you mentioned the folders with the classified markings being among the things that were recovered,” host Sanchez prompted. “What did you make of the fact that there were all sorts of random stuff in there, too, The magazines? The gifts? That was unexpected.”
“I think that’s right,” the attorney replied. “I think it goes to show, as I was mentioning a moment ago, Boris, it goes to show the way in which these documents were kept. It goes to show who was the possessor and owner of these documents.”
RELATED: Trump and consequences: His own unforced errors will mean indictment
“The fact that they’re mixed in, let’s say with passports and mixed in with Time magazine covers, all will be shown in evidence at trial to show that the former president is the one who actually possessed these documents,” he asserted. “It wasn’t an aide off acting on their own without his authorization. It wasn’t something where he had no idea what was in his office.”
“He was personally handling these documents himself and he was the one who decided to keep them,” he concluded.
‘Jerked Around’: Bill Barr Destroys Trump, Says It’s ‘Unprecedented for a President to Take All This Classified Info’
Bill Barr, Donald Trump’s once-favorite attorney general, on Friday stunned Fox News hosts while destroying the former president’s legal lines of defense in his attack on the Dept. of Justice for executing a legal “search and seize” warrant on Mar-a-Lago .
Donald Trump had five attorneys general in four years – just two of them confirmed by the U.S. Senate – but his favorite AG, Bill Barr, resigned in the final weeks of the twice-impeached President’s only term, after being his primary source of defense. In the 20 months that have followed, Trump has attacked Barr, and Barr has fought back via his memoir in which he called the former president “detached from reality.”
The Daily Beast reports on Friday Barr told Fox News the U.S. Dept. of Justice was “being jerked around” by Trump, as the Fox News hosts tried to portray the former president as a victim of the DOJ’s “raid,” even asking why they didn’t serve Trump with a second subpoena after he refused to comply fully with the first.
RELATED: Bill Barr Stuns Fox News by Declaring Seized Documents Still Belong to the Government, Special Master a ‘Red Herring’
Fox News’ Sandra Smith said to Barr, “looking at the unprecedented nature of a raid of a former president’s home like this,” some suggest “there was more room for the authorities to obtain these materials without raiding the president’s home while he was not even there. Do you think this type of this raid was was avoidable? Do you think a second subpoena for example could have been issued?”
Smith did not get the answer she expected.
“Well, I think whether the raid was reasonable under the circumstances, whether there is in fact a case to be made, and whether or not as a matter of prudential judgment, that case should be brought depend on two questions,” Barr said. “The character of those top secret documents and secret documents – how sensitive were they? – and second, how raw is the evidence of deceit and obstruction? Do they have really good evidence from people who were involved?”
Barr told Smith, “I personally think for them to have taken things to the current point they probably have pretty good evidence, but that’s speculation and until we see that, it’s hard to say.”
READ MORE: ‘Unfathomably Dangerous’: Former Federal Prosecutor on Trump’s Empty Folders Warns ‘Things Just Went From Bad to Worse’
“Now let me just say, I think the driver on this from the beginning was was you know, loads of classified information sitting in Mar-a-Lago,” Barr said. “People say this was unprecedented, but it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club. Okay? And how long is the government going to try to get that back? You know, they jaw-bone for a year. They were deceived on the voluntary actions taken, they then went and got a subpoena. They were deceived on that, they feel, and the record the facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around.”
“And so how long, you know, how long do they wait?”
This was the second portion of the Barr interview, earlier he stunned his Fox News hosts when he informed them that the 13,000 items the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago are government property, and the former president’s call for a “special master” is unnecessary.
As NCRM previously reported, late Friday morning a federal judge unsealed the more detailed inventory list of what FBI agents seized from Mar-a-Lago on August 8. It shows 13,097 items were removed from Donald Trump’s residence/resort, among them over 100 classified documents including 31 documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” 54 documents marked “SECRET,” and 18 documents marked “TOP SECRET.”
Watch below or at this link.
Bill Barr: “I think the driver on this from the beginning was loads of classified information sitting in Mar-a-Lago. People say this was unprecedented, well it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, ok!” pic.twitter.com/A7fT59aKpD
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 2, 2022
