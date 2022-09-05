News
‘Almost Impossibly Stupid’: George Conway Slams Trump-Appointed Judge’s Opinion on Special Master
The Trump-appointed federal district judge who on Monday granted the former president his request for a “special master” is facing criticism from many legal experts, among them, George Conway.
Conway is the attorney who Donald Trump was considering to be U.S. Solicitor General but asked to have his name withdrawn. He may be best known for successfully arguing a case before the U.S. Supreme Court and obtaining a unanimous 8-0 verdict, being an anti-Trump conservative activist, and being married to former Trump White House Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.
“The opinion is almost impossibly stupid,” Conway tweeted Monday afternoon, referring to Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision for a special master. .
READ MORE: Trump Suggests It's Corruption for DOJ to Not Release Information Regardless of How It Could Influence an Election
He pointed to an observation made by attorney Eric Columbus, who served at DOJ, DHS, and as a special counsel in the House and Senate.
“Judge Cannon noted 11th circuit precedent,” Columbus wrote, “that an indictment can constitute irreparable injury.”
Conway responded, saying, “But if he’s indicted, it would be for possessing and retaining documents he wasn’t entitled to possess and retain, and that therefore were … properly seized!!”
That cause him to conclude, apparently exasperated, “The opinion is almost impossibly stupid.”
Alabama attorney Michael J. Evans, CEO at American Legal Alliance weighed in, adding, simply, “I agree with George.”
Conway also retweeted law professor Steve Vladeck’s tweet that laments, “So much for the hope that Judge Cannon was bending over backwards to look like she was accommodating Trump. This is twisting the law into a pretzel in ways that are as unsupported in precedent as they are unlikely to be followed in any future cases. Just a sad day for the courts.”
News
Trump Suggests It’s Corruption for DOJ to Not Release Information Regardless of How It Could Influence an Election
Donald Trump is suggesting it is corruption for the Dept. of Justice to not release information related to possible criminal activity regardless of how it would influence an election, and is blasting the “corrupt” FBI for refusing to release anything about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.
According to Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight, Trump “probably” won the 2016 presidential election because then-FBI Director Jim Comey announced to Congress he was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails 13 days before Election Day, with early voting already in full swing.
The U.S. Dept. of Justice is currently engaged in at least two criminal investigations into Donald Trump (there are actually four major criminal investigations into the former president), the January 6 insurrection and his theft of more than 100 classified and top secret documents along with over 11,000 other federal government documents, and his refusal to return them even after a grand jury subpoena.
READ MORE: Federal Judge Gives Trump His 'Special Master'
But in a fit of rage-posting on his own social media platform, Trump attacked the FBI and DOJ late Monday morning.
“The fired FBI Agent, it was just reported was given the Laptop from Hell 11 days before the Presidential Election,” Trump alleges on Truth Social, referring to Hunter Biden’s laptop. “He would NOT reveal it to anyone, knowing it would knock Biden out of the race – wouldn’t even be close. The Election was RIGGED, the FBI is corrupt!!!”
Trump is ignoring the fact the Dept. of Justice has an “unwritten” rule barring any announcements that could intentionally influence the outcome 60 days before an election. Also, even if any of that were true, it takes months or even years for an investigation to reach the point where DOJ decides whether or not to prosecute, as Trump full-well knows.
READ MORE: Chaotic Condition of Stolen Files at Mar-a-Lago Will Come Back to Haunt Trump at Trial: Former Prosecutor
That unwritten rule, which is more of a guideline than a rule, is in the news today after a top former Dept. of Justice Inspector General insisted that DOJ must continue its investigation into Donald Trump and his theft of national secrets.
Pointing to this New York Times report that says Attorney General Merrick Garland is debating whether or not to indict Trump, and if he chooses to do so, whether or not to do so before the November election.
Were the Attorney General to follow Trump’s apparent demand, Americans would learn the full scope of what DOJ has on him.
Instead, earlier Monday, a Trump-appointed federal judge just granted his request for a “special master,” and ordered DOJ to stop its review of all documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.
News
Republicans Have a ‘GOP Problem’ — Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania: Former Lawmaker
Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Labor Day morning, former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) said the Republicans’ chances of taking control of the Senate are quickly slipping away because of terrible candidates in three key states as well as internal turmoil among the party’s leadership over massive amounts of money that have been spent ineffectively by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).
Speaking with host Jonathan Lemire, a bemused Jolly noted Scott has put the party behind the eight-ball which has his fellow senators furious with him.
Add to that, three of the candidates handpicked to be the nominees for Senate seats — two currently being held by Republicans — are floundering as the money runs out, he pointed out.
According to a report from the New York Times, “By the end of July, the committee [NRSC] had collected a record $181.5 million — but had already spent more than 95 percent of what it had brought in. The Republican group entered August with just $23.2 million on hand, less than half of what the Senate Democratic committee had ahead of the final intense phase of the midterm elections.”
IN OTHER NEWS: DOJ could begin process of drafting Trump indictments before the midterms
“Florida Senator Rick Scott greenlit massive spending on digital ads, not to promote candidates for Senate but to discover small contributors. while it initially brought in large amounts of donations,” host Lemire explained. “It’s since stopped and by the end of July, the committee collected a record amount of money but spent nearly all of it; entering August with $23 million on hand and they’re raising less before the digital spending campaign. David, let me get your reaction to this. It’s not going to help Republican candidates, many of whom already staring up at their Democratic opponents in the polls.”
“It is a bit of a Washington parlor game,” the former House member explained. “The head of the congressional committees or the senatorial committees for the parties can make or break a career. I’d much rather be [Rep] Sean Patrick Maloney leading the DCC than Rick Scott leading the NRSC.”
“He is about to hit a brick wall in the senate,” he continued. “Complete mismanagement there. I think what we’re seeing nationally is, where Republicans thought November would be favorable, they realize now they are in a challenging environment with that Dobbs decision that stripped abortion rights. Donald Trump is back in the picture, which is not good for republicans.”
“Then the Republican Senate Committee, in particular, has what I call a GOP problem: Georgia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania,” he quipped. “They have terrible candidates. Now, we’re learning the top of the Senatorial committee, Rick Scott, terribly mismanaged the finances that should be there to support their candidates. A terrible, terrible moment for Rick Scott; somebody who is dying to find a lane to the presidency. That line, if it’d not already closed, let me tell you, it is closed for the next five to ten years now.”
Watch video below or at this link.
News
Chaotic Condition of Stolen Files at Mar-a-Lago Will Come Back to Haunt Trump at Trial: Former Prosecutor
According to one former federal prosecutor, Donald Trump’s habit of intermixing stolen top secret files with magazine covers and personal items at his Mar-a-Lago resort will be presented as damning evidence at his trial should the DOJ indict him.
Speaking with CNN’s Boris Sanchez, ex-federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti stated that the condition in which the files were found will help prosecutors make their case against the former president.
“So you mentioned the folders with the classified markings being among the things that were recovered,” host Sanchez prompted. “What did you make of the fact that there were all sorts of random stuff in there, too, The magazines? The gifts? That was unexpected.”
“I think that’s right,” the attorney replied. “I think it goes to show, as I was mentioning a moment ago, Boris, it goes to show the way in which these documents were kept. It goes to show who was the possessor and owner of these documents.”
RELATED: Trump and consequences: His own unforced errors will mean indictment
“The fact that they’re mixed in, let’s say with passports and mixed in with Time magazine covers, all will be shown in evidence at trial to show that the former president is the one who actually possessed these documents,” he asserted. “It wasn’t an aide off acting on their own without his authorization. It wasn’t something where he had no idea what was in his office.”
“He was personally handling these documents himself and he was the one who decided to keep them,” he concluded.
