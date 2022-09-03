News
Chaotic Condition of Stolen Files at Mar-a-Lago Will Come Back to Haunt Trump at Trial: Former Prosecutor
According to one former federal prosecutor, Donald Trump’s habit of intermixing stolen top secret files with magazine covers and personal items at his Mar-a-Lago resort will be presented as damning evidence at his trial should the DOJ indict him.
Speaking with CNN’s Boris Sanchez, ex-federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti stated that the condition in which the files were found will help prosecutors make their case against the former president.
“So you mentioned the folders with the classified markings being among the things that were recovered,” host Sanchez prompted. “What did you make of the fact that there were all sorts of random stuff in there, too, The magazines? The gifts? That was unexpected.”
“I think that’s right,” the attorney replied. “I think it goes to show, as I was mentioning a moment ago, Boris, it goes to show the way in which these documents were kept. It goes to show who was the possessor and owner of these documents.”
“The fact that they’re mixed in, let’s say with passports and mixed in with Time magazine covers, all will be shown in evidence at trial to show that the former president is the one who actually possessed these documents,” he asserted. “It wasn’t an aide off acting on their own without his authorization. It wasn’t something where he had no idea what was in his office.”
“He was personally handling these documents himself and he was the one who decided to keep them,” he concluded.
‘Jerked Around’: Bill Barr Destroys Trump, Says It’s ‘Unprecedented for a President to Take All This Classified Info’
Bill Barr, Donald Trump’s once-favorite attorney general, on Friday stunned Fox News hosts while destroying the former president’s legal lines of defense in his attack on the Dept. of Justice for executing a legal “search and seize” warrant on Mar-a-Lago .
Donald Trump had five attorneys general in four years – just two of them confirmed by the U.S. Senate – but his favorite AG, Bill Barr, resigned in the final weeks of the twice-impeached President’s only term, after being his primary source of defense. In the 20 months that have followed, Trump has attacked Barr, and Barr has fought back via his memoir in which he called the former president “detached from reality.”
The Daily Beast reports on Friday Barr told Fox News the U.S. Dept. of Justice was “being jerked around” by Trump, as the Fox News hosts tried to portray the former president as a victim of the DOJ’s “raid,” even asking why they didn’t serve Trump with a second subpoena after he refused to comply fully with the first.
Fox News’ Sandra Smith said to Barr, “looking at the unprecedented nature of a raid of a former president’s home like this,” some suggest “there was more room for the authorities to obtain these materials without raiding the president’s home while he was not even there. Do you think this type of this raid was was avoidable? Do you think a second subpoena for example could have been issued?”
Smith did not get the answer she expected.
“Well, I think whether the raid was reasonable under the circumstances, whether there is in fact a case to be made, and whether or not as a matter of prudential judgment, that case should be brought depend on two questions,” Barr said. “The character of those top secret documents and secret documents – how sensitive were they? – and second, how raw is the evidence of deceit and obstruction? Do they have really good evidence from people who were involved?”
Barr told Smith, “I personally think for them to have taken things to the current point they probably have pretty good evidence, but that’s speculation and until we see that, it’s hard to say.”
“Now let me just say, I think the driver on this from the beginning was was you know, loads of classified information sitting in Mar-a-Lago,” Barr said. “People say this was unprecedented, but it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club. Okay? And how long is the government going to try to get that back? You know, they jaw-bone for a year. They were deceived on the voluntary actions taken, they then went and got a subpoena. They were deceived on that, they feel, and the record the facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around.”
“And so how long, you know, how long do they wait?”
This was the second portion of the Barr interview, earlier he stunned his Fox News hosts when he informed them that the 13,000 items the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago are government property, and the former president’s call for a “special master” is unnecessary.
As NCRM previously reported, late Friday morning a federal judge unsealed the more detailed inventory list of what FBI agents seized from Mar-a-Lago on August 8. It shows 13,097 items were removed from Donald Trump’s residence/resort, among them over 100 classified documents including 31 documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” 54 documents marked “SECRET,” and 18 documents marked “TOP SECRET.”
Watch below or at this link.
Bill Barr: “I think the driver on this from the beginning was loads of classified information sitting in Mar-a-Lago. People say this was unprecedented, well it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, ok!” pic.twitter.com/A7fT59aKpD
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 2, 2022
Bill Barr Stuns Fox News by Declaring Seized Documents Still Belong to the Government, Special Master a ‘Red Herring’
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr appeared on Fox News Friday afternoon, and appeared to stun both hosts when he informed them that the 13,000 items the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago are government property, and the former president’s call for a “special master” is unnecessary.
“I think the whole idea of a special master is a bit of a red herring,” Barr said, stunning John Roberts who cocked his head in surprise upon hearing the Trump-aligned former AG break ranks.
“The only documents that have been taken – it seems to me that there’s a legitimate concern about keeping [them] away from the government and insulating the government from – would be documents relating to his private lawyer communications, him as an individual and his outside lawyers. If there’s stuff like that, fine, identify it,” Barr said, again going against a Trump team talking point.
The former president’s team has been arguing he should have more than just attorney-client privilege records returned, but also items for which he is claiming executive privilege, which he no longer has because he is no longer president.
“There doesn’t appear to be much of it, I’m not sure you need a special master to identify it,” Barr continued, causing host Sandra Smith to squint in apparent surprise or disagreement. “But what people are missing is that all the other documents taken – even if they claim to be executive privilege, either belong to the government because they’re government records – even if they’re classified, even if they’re subject to executive privilege, they still belong to the government and go to the Archives, and any other documents that were seized, like news clippings and other things that were in the boxes containing the classified information, those were seizable under the warrant because they show the conditions under which the classified information was being held.”
“So I think it’s a red herring. I think it would, you know, at this stage since they’ve already gone through the documents I think it’s a waste of time,” Barr concluded.
Late Friday morning a federal judge unsealed the more detailed inventory list of what FBI agents seized from Mar-a-Lago on August 8. It shows 13,097 items were removed from Donald Trump’s residence/resort, among them over 100 classified documents including 31 documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” 54 documents marked “SECRET,” and 18 documents marked “TOP SECRET.”
Watch below or at this link.
Bill Barr to Fox News: “Well, I think the whole idea of a special master is a bit of a red herring… at this stage, since they have already gone through the documents, I think it’s a waste of time.” pic.twitter.com/ta7sqgP57j
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 2, 2022
Former FBI Official Dismantles Trump Lawyer’s Latest ‘Idiotic Argument’ for Mar-a-Lago Obstruction
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday former U.S. attorney and FBI official Chuck Rosenberg scoffed at one of Donald Trump’s attorney’s attempts to dismiss his potentially criminal obstruction of the Department of Justice as nothing more serious than having an overdue library book.
Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Rosenberg first parted ways with former Judge Andrew Napolitano who claimed on Newsmax that he definitely expected Donald Trump to be indicted by the DOJ after the November midterms, with the former prosecutor saying there are no certainties.
He was then asked about Trump attorney Jim Trusty telling a Fox News host, “You know what’s really interesting in terms of the affidavit, that oil slick of an affidavit that we received in terms of all the redactions? It leaves out June third. It leaves out a day when DoJwas allowed to walk around Mar-a-Lago, look at the storage facility, and assess things. And the advice they came up with five days later was, ‘Hey, put a lock on the door please’.”
Trusty then added, “I mean that’s not the stuff of an urgent nuclear-based espionage-type investigation. That’s the stuff of an overdue library book, and people that are perhaps holding this president to a different standard than anyone else.”
READ MORE: Florida parents outraged after teacher tells kids that saying Trump lost the election is an example of media bias
According to Rosenberg, the Trump lawyer’s assertion was nothing less than “idiotic.”
“Chuck, I’m just curious,” host Brzezinski prompted. “When members of Trump’s team call this something like an overdue library book, establishing that they have whatever documents it is we’re talking about — once again — does it seem to you, though, it is just sort of a misunderstanding and, you know, Trump could have given them back and it is not a big deal?”
“It is a big deal,” the attorney shot back. “Calling it an overdue library book is nonsense, Mika. It is much, much more serious than that. Who will be charged and what they’ll be charged with is to be determined.”
“This is not an overdue library book,” he continued. “If I had an overdue library book and gave it to a Russian intelligence officer, it wouldn’t help him very much. If i have top secret, classified information from the United States government and gave it to a Russian intelligence officer, I could do grave damage to the national security of the United States.”
“So in no way is this like an overdue library book,” he added. “I think lawyers really do themselves and their clients a disservice when they make idiotic arguments; that was an idiotic argument.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
