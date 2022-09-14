BREAKING NEWS
LGBTQ Students in Civil Rights Case Against Religious University Chalk Up Win at Supreme Court – for Now
In a 5-4 decision Wednesday evening the U.S. Supreme Court opted to not block a state court’s ruling ordering a faith-based private university to recognize an LGBTQ students’ organization, but the order is quite likely temporary.
Yeshiva University, which has four campuses in New York City, was ordered by a state court to recognize Y.U. Pride Alliance, citing New York State anti-discrimination law.
Over the weekend Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who oversees the 2nd Circuit including courts in New York, Connecticut, and Vermont, blocked the state court’s ruling in what some call an administrative order. She did not refer the case to the full Court.
Wednesday evening, Justice Sotomayor, along with Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson voted to allow the lower court’s ruling to go into effect. That ruling requires Yeshiva University to recognize the LGBTQ students’ organization.
Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett dissented, with Justice Alito speaking the loudest.
“I doubt that Yeshiva’s return to state court will be fruitful, and I see no reason why we should not grant a stay at this time,” Alito wrote, according to the L.A. Times. “It is our duty to stand up for the Constitution even when doing so is controversial.”
But legal experts disagreed with Alito, as did the court’s more liberal justices, if not only on the merits, at least on the procedural aspects.
Some were aghast at Yeshiva’s aggressive process, making a beeline for the Supreme Court before having exhausted all remedies in the lower courts – something that was expected practice until what some say this activist court has not only allowed but invited.
“Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh join the three more liberal Justices in 5-4 ruling rejecting Yeshiva’s application to block a state trial court order — noting that Yeshiva still has the ability to pursue similar relief in the New York state courts,” Law professor Steve Vladeck noted.
Vladeck is also the author of the upcoming book, “The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic.”
Y.U. Pride Alliance attorney Katie Rosenfeld called the decision a “victory for Yeshiva University students who are simply seeking basic rights that are uncontested at peer universities,” Reuters reports. “At the end of the day, Yeshiva University students will have a club for peer support this year, and the sky is not going to fall down.”
But before LGBTQ and civil rights supporters start celebrating, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, agreeing with conservative writer David French, says, “Roberts and Kavanaugh will ultimately side with Yeshiva, but they refused to reward the school’s abuse of the shadow docket to hop over state courts.”
The far-right legal group Becket Fund for Religious Liberty is representing Yeshiva.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Senate Republicans to Introduce Nationwide Abortion Ban: Reports
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will lead Senate Republicans in a push to pass a nationwide ban on abortion in a press conference Tuesday, less than two months before the November midterms, according to multiple reports.
Despite wording in an apparent press release calling it a “late term” abortion ban, The Washington Post’s Caroline Kitchener says it is expected to call for a ban on all abortions at or after 15 weeks.
“Tomorrow, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser, and pro-life women leaders will join Senator Lindsey Graham(R-SC) at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol for the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” the press release from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America reads.
Medical experts are clear that fetuses cannot feel pain until at least 24 weeks.
The move to impose a nationwide abortion ban barely into the second trimester comes less than three months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year old landmark decision that said there is a constitutional right to abortion. Justices and Republicans insisted it was a states’ rights issue, but with this push to ban abortion before some women even know they’re pregnant it’s clear the states’ rights claim was a smokescreen.
Politico’s Alice Miranda Ollstein also reported on the expected announcement by Sen. Graham.
The Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, rescinding the civil right to abortion, and the Democrats’ promise to make the right to abortion a federal law, along with President Biden’s historic legislative successes, have moved projected control of the Senate back to the Democrats.
The South Carolina Post and Courier’s Caitlin Byrd adds, “At a DNC fundraiser earlier tonight in Boston, Biden said: ‘I want to codify Roe v Wade.'”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
DOJ Has Issued 40 Subpoenas and Executed Search Warrants on Top Trump Advisors in the Past Week: NYT
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has issued dozens of subpoenas, executed several search warrants, and seized the cell phones of top Trump advisors, including Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, over the past week as it expands its investigation into the January 6 insurrection and Trump and his associates’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
“Two top Trump advisers, Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, had their phones seized as evidence,” The New York Times reports in what it calls “a substantial escalation of a slow-simmer investigation two months before the midterm elections, coinciding with a separate inquiry into Mr. Trump’s hoarding of sensitive documents at his residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.”
“The Justice Department also executed search warrants to seize electronic devices from people involved in the so-called fake electors effort in swing states, including Mr. Epshteyn, a longtime Trump adviser, and Mr. Roman, a campaign strategist,” the Times adds.
Longtime Trump aide Dan Scavino, who rose from being a caddy to Trump’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, was also subpoenaed.
Bernie Kerik, the former NYPD police commissioner and convicted felon who was pardoned by Trump, “was issued a subpoena by prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington,” his lawyer told the Times. “The subpoenas seek information in connection with the plan to submit slates of electors pledged to Mr. Trump from swing states that were won by Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the 2020 election.”
Last week, after his arraignment on criminal fraud charges by New York State officials former top Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon, claiming political prosecution, had claimed 35 people had just been raided by the FBI.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trump Files Motion Opposing Gov’t Review of Over 100 Classified Documents He Now Suggests Are His and Not Classified
In a 21-page motion filed Monday morning attorneys for Donald Trump say they oppose the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s request a federal judge lift her stay to allow them to continue to review just the 100 or so classified and top secret documents it seized during the execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.
Rather than acknowledge the documents are the property of the U.S. Government, Trump’s attorneys falsely tell a federal district judge Trump appointed that it’s merely an issue of “storage” of items that belong to the former president.
“In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records,” the motion reads. It puts the words “classified records” in scare quotes, suggesting it is sticking with Trump’s previous claim he declassified all the documents, which too is reportedly false.
“Critically, the former President has sole discretion to classify a record as personal or Presidential,” the motion claims, which as Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes, “is just outright ‘false’ when you stick the word ‘former’ in it,” as former presidents have no legal authority to declassify anything.
The Washington Post adds Trump’s actor news are “suggesting that some of the documents in question may not be classified and that Trump may have the right to keep them in his possession.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
