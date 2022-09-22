Mike Lindell’s New Attorney Alan Dershowitz Is Suing DOJ Demanding ‘Special Master’ to Return His Cell Phone

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell‘s new attorney, Alan Dershowitz, is suing the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get his cell phone back, and he wants a “special master” appointed, just like Donald Trump has.

Lindell “is under U.S. federal investigation for identity theft and for conspiring to damage a protected computer connected to a suspected voting equipment security breach in Colorado,” Reuters reports. The warrant was approved “based on probable cause that Lindell and other possible co-conspirators may have violated federal laws prohibiting identity fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and causing intentional damage a protected computer.”

The 20-page suit is signed by not only Dershowitz, who is not licensed to practice in Minnesota, where the suit was filed but also three other attorneys.

“What we’re seeking is what President Trump got in the Mar-a-Lago case, the appointment of a special investigator to look into this – or return of the cell phone,” Dershowitz tells Lindell in an interview with his client on Lindell’s streaming video site Lindell TV.

Mike Lindell's new attorney Alan Dershowitz says he is filing a motion to have a Special Master appointed to his case just like Trump had for the MAL search.

In today’s 18-page motion for a temporary restraining order Lindell’s attorneys, including Dershowitz, claim “electronic records of speech and communication—text messages, call histories, email communications, and other contents of Mr. Lindell’s phone … are targeted for seizure because the Government believes they may contain speech about efforts to uncover election fraud.”

“The good faith efforts of Mr. Lindell and those associated with him to criticize the government or take action to determine whether election laws were violated are protected by the First Amendment,” Lindell’s attorneys also claim.

“The seizure of Mr. Lindell’s cell phone has also had severe adverse effects on My Pillow, Inc., his other businesses, and his personal health,” his lawyers state.

Late last week Lindell compared the FBI legally obtaining a search warrant to seize the cell phone of someone reportedly under federal investigation for numerous crimes, to the “Gestapo in Nazi Germany.”

Lindell says he has hired Alan Dershowitz, et al, and they are suing DOJ and the FBI: "We're not gonna be the Gestapo like in Nazi Germany .. We're gonna go places where no man has gone before!"

