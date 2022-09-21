CRIME
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Under DOJ Investigation for Identity Theft – We Know Because He Posted the Search Warrant: Report
Mike Lindell, the far right extremist and conspiracy theorist who is also CEO of My Pillow is suing the U.S. Dept. of Justice in an attempt to get his cell phone returned after federal agents, he says, executed a search and seizure warrant on him at an Indiana Hardee’s fast food restaurant drive-thru on his way back from a duck hunting trip. Lindell’s attorneys posted a copy of the warrant. Lindell is reportedly under investigation for identity theft, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and other potential crimes.
Lindell, a top Trump ally and advisor who is now financially supporting a fascist white supremacist and Christian nationalist, “is under U.S. federal investigation for identity theft and for conspiring to damage a protected computer connected to a suspected voting equipment security breach in Colorado,” Reuters reports.
“The new details about the focus of the investigation were confirmed on Wednesday after Lindell’s attorneys uploaded a copy of a search and seizure warrant approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung for Minnesota federal court on Sept. 7.”
The magistrate judge “approved the warrant based on probable cause that Lindell and other possible co-conspirators may have violated federal laws prohibiting identity fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and causing intentional damage a protected computer.”
“The warrant says FBI agents were authorized to use Lindell’s fingerprints to access his phone and to hold the phone in front of Lindell’s face to activate facial recognition technology, if necessary,” Law & Crime adds.
Last week attorney Alan Dershowitz claimed the Biden administration is targeting Lindell for his political views.
Alan Dershowitz is representing Mike Lindell: “I think that there is a very strong possibility that Lindell is being targeted because of his political views” pic.twitter.com/vnhkVBr5l4
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 15, 2022
‘Lacks Courage’: Experts Question Why Alvin Bragg ‘Stood Down’ on Trump Criminal Case After Bombshells in Civil Suit
New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is yet again under fire for appearing to have dropped the longtime criminal investigation into Donald Trump and his real estate empire, after New York Attorney General Tish James announced a bombshell civil suit against Trump and his family members for many of the same acts the criminal case was presumed to cover.
Bragg, a former Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), took office on January 1, 2022, after winning election following the retirement of Cyrus Vance, Jr. Many had expected Vance to file charges, but almost immediately Bragg was accused of slow-walking the last portion of the investigation. By February 23, the investigation’s top two prosecutors abruptly quit.
The news rocked the country and New York.
One day later The New Yorker’s award-winning investigative reporter, Jane Mayer, wrote: “After promising to prioritize the case, the new Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, seems to have abandoned it.”
Indeed, despite Bragg’s claim months later, that the case was still active, charges have yet to be filed.
On Wednesday, after AG James sued Trump, his three eldest children – Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka – several of his companies, and people associated with his business including former CFO Allen Weisselberg, many are turning their attention to Bragg.
Many believed Vance had come close to filing charges. As far back as 2019, as investigative reporter David Farenthold (then at The Washington Post and now of The New York Times) reported, they had already found plenty, he notes today.
NEW: How did @realDonaldTrump inflate his net worth to lenders?
–Added 10 stories to Trump Tower.
–Added 800 acres to his winery.
–Added 24 ready-to-sell lots to his property in CA.
We’ve got (some of the) inflated docs investigators now want to see. https://t.co/cNfKTsSlrW
— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) March 28, 2019
Anger online against Bragg is palpable, given all that James revealed.
Tish James’ “massive case also raises real questions about why [Bragg] stood down on this same case on the criminal side, to the point where two prosecutors quit,” tweeted MSNBC anchor Joy Reid.
Clearly aware of the optics and possibly the blowback brewing online Bragg, one hour after James’ press conference ended, claimed that his investigation remains “ongoing.”
Statement from Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg: pic.twitter.com/3b2Km2QaQU
— Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) September 21, 2022
Legal experts too are stunned.
“The more I read about the NY AG civil fraud case against Trump, the more I wonder how Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg could possibly have rejected indicting him for criminal fraud,” writes Tristan Snell, an attorney formerly in the NY AG’s office who prosecuted the Trump University case.
Attorney Luppe B. Luppen in 2020 reported on James’ investigation into Trump, and in June of this year at his Substack newsletter wrote: “What’s Really Stopping a Trump Prosecution?”
On Wednesday he observed “NYAG Tish James’s office remains unimpressed with the performance of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in their parallel investigations.”
The summary makes clear that NYAG Tish James’s office remains unimpressed with the performance of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in their parallel investigations. pic.twitter.com/bk1Ajehi0T
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 21, 2022
Law professor Jennifer Taub says she’s “Wondering whether this puts pressure on Alvin Bragg to act.”
“Much of what [James] is describing is EXACTLY what Cy Vance was investigating.”
Attorney, political commentator, and former South Carolina state lawmaker Bakari Sellers says Bragg “has abdicated his duty and/or lacks the courage to do his job.”
Legal Experts: DeSantis ‘Reckless Decision’ May Have Violated Federal Law – Immigrants Are ‘Victims of Kidnapping’
Legal and immigration experts are responding to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis‘ decision to send two private planes filled with undocumented immigrants to the tiny island of Martha’s Vineyard (pop.17,000), in what some are calling an inhumane political stunt, as well as a possibly illegal act, including “kidnapping.” One attorney says that would make them not only victims of a crime, but eligible for U.S. government issued visas.
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday afternoon sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Dept. of Justice to investigate what he said may be “criminal” acts including “kidnapping” and violations of “RICO” statutes.
Jules Bernstein, founder of Louis D. Brandeis Legacy Fund for Social Justice, and a longtime attorney who has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, says DeSantis’ actions may “have constituted a federal crime.”
“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s reckless decision to deceive 50 poor and homeless migrants from Latin America into traveling, at Florida’s citizen’s expense, to Martha’s Vineyard, by misleading them into thinking that jobs and housing awaited them, was not merely an outrageous and villainous deed. It may also have constituted a federal crime,” Bernstein writes in a letter published by The Martha’s Vineyard Times.
Civil Rights Attorney Andrew C Laufer on social media says it “could be kidnapping.”
“They usually have immigrants sign consent/waivers when they transport them.Don’t believe they’re enforceable.If they Feds get involved, since they crossed state borders, could be kidnapping. It’s not human trafficking bc DeSantis, et al didn’t exploit them for labor or sex act.”
Elizabeth de la Vega, a former federal prosecutor of organized crime case and served as Chief of the San Jose Branch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California says, “I hope DOJ will act asap against DeSantis & this crime, which is kidnapping in violation of 18 USC § 1201. The law doesn’t require forcible taking; it applies to ‘inveigling.’ It also forbids doing so for ransom, reward or ‘otherwise,’ a term that’s interpreted broadly.”
Immigration attorney Rachel Self, of Martha’s Vineyard, agrees the immigrants were “kidnapped.”
“The response to this crisis among the legal and humanitarian communities, and the Martha’s Vineyard community at large, has been nothing short of incredible,” Self wrote, according to The Times. “The people who arrived last night are not alone, and we will make sure they know it – this is what our community is all about. We welcome them, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to help them in any way we can.”
Self is preparing to take legal action.
“We believe they are victims of kidnapping, and the perpetrators of this breathtakingly cruel political stunt should know that it may well result in every individual who was induced onto those planes by fraud becoming eligible for a U visa,” she writes.
“A U visa is a nonimmigrant visa granted to victims who cooperate with law enforcement, prosecutors, or other authorities in the investigation of a crime, and in the First Circuit (the Federal jurisdiction which includes Massachusetts), people with pending U visas are protected from deportation,” Self adds.
“We call on federal, state, and local authorities to collect and preserve evidence, beginning with the tail numbers of the aircraft used in the commission of this offense. Using human beings – families and children – as political pawns says far more about Governor DeSantis’s callousness and disregard for human life than it does about the people of Martha’s Vineyard.”
She continued to blast the Florida governor who is facing a tough re-election battle against Democrat Charlie Crist.
DeSantis, she adds, “sent those planes here hoping to expose hypocrisy; he does not believe anyone when they say they care about people like migrants fleeing an oppressive socialist regime in Venezuela, because he himself cannot conceive of caring about them. He’s made it perfectly clear he views them as subhuman. He has revealed nothing but his own heartlessness – and the truth that the people of Martha’s Vineyard are as good as it gets and better embody the moral values he purports to have.”
J6 Committee Posts Oath Keepers’ Walkie-Talkie Audio From Insurrection – ‘No Safe Place for Any of These MFers’
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just released walkie-talkie audio of conversations from members of the extreme Oath Keepers groups that offers a window into what the attackers were thinking and saying during the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
The short clip begins with one person saying, “CNN just said that they evacuated all members of Congress into a safety room.” Another person responded with what might be called a vulgar threat: “There’s no place in the United States for any of these motherf*ck*rs right now, let me tell you.”
“I hope they understand that we are no joking around,” a woman says.
“Military principle 105,” a man can be heard saying. “Cave means grave.”
And another voice: “Trump just tweeted, ‘Please support our Capitol Police. They are on our side. Do not harm them.'”
“That’s saying a lot by what he didn’t say. He didn’t say not to do anything to the congressmen,” another person responded, to laughter.
“Well, he did not ask them to stand down. He just said ‘Stand by the Capitol Police. They are on our side and they are good people.’ So it’s getting real down there. I’ve got it on TV, and it’s — it’s looking pretty freaking radical to me. CNN said that Trump has egged this on, that he is egging it on, and that he is watching the country burn two weeks before he leaves office. He is not leaving office. I don’t give a shit what they say.”
The Anti-Defamation League calls the Oath Keepers “a large but loosely organized collection of anti-government extremists who are part of the broader anti-government ‘Patriot’ movement, which includes militia and ‘three percenter’ groups, sovereign citizens, and tax protesters, among others. What differentiates the Oath Keepers from other anti-government extremist groups is that the Oath Keepers explicitly focus on recruiting current and former military members, police officers and firefighters (although they accept anyone as members).”
The audio was publicly played during the Committee’s last primetime televised hearing on July 21, 2022.
The committee is shooting for its next hearing to be September 28.
Watch below or at this link:
The Select Committee has obtained a recording of communications over a walkie-talkie app among Oath Keepers who were inside the Capitol and others who were sharing intelligence from elsewhere.
Listen to how they reacted to President Trump’s 2:38 tweet in real-time. pic.twitter.com/0ZzJ1E37w0
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) September 15, 2022
