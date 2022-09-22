RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Are We in China?’: Alex Jones Tells Parents He ‘Won’t Apologize’ for Thinking Sandy Hook ‘Might Have Been Staged’
In a nasty, angry outburst with the parents of children slaughtered in Newtown, Connecticut in the courtroom, conspiracy theorist and far right wing provocateur Alex Jones said he “legitimately” thought the massacre of 20 young children and six adults during the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting “might have been staged.”
It was an ugly, vicious scene.
Christopher Mattei, attorney for the Sandy Hook families, “raised his voice, turned and gestured toward the families packed into the front of the court room and told Jones, ‘You put targets on all their backs,'” the Hartford Courant reports.
“Just like all the Iraqis that you liberals killed,” Jones responded. “You’re unbelievable. You switch on emotions on and off,” he accused, calling Mattei an ambulance chaser.
“Why don’t you show a little respect?” Mattei replied.
“Objection!” Jones’ attorney decried.
“You have families in this courtroom here, that lost children, sisters, wives, moms…” Mattei told Jones.
READ MORE: Trump Judge Smacks Down Dershowitz’s Demand DOJ Give Back Mike Lindell’s Seized Cell Phone in Scathing Ruling
“Several of the victims’ families were sitting in the courtroom Thursday, many crying during parts of the testimony,” NBC News reports. “A jury is being asked to decide how much he should pay in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the attack, all of whom say his lies about the shooting led to emotional distress and harassment by people who believed his lies.”
“Is this a struggle session? Are we in China?” Jones snapped in response, referring to what some call “denunciation rallies,” public humiliation methods from the Maoist period designed to shape public opinion.
“I’ve already said I’m sorry hundreds of times and I’m done saying it,” Jones retorted. “I didn’t regenerate this, I wasn’t the first person to say it.”
“American gun owners didn’t like being blamed for this,” Jones said, referring to the Sandy Hook mass shooting, “as the left did, so we rejected mentally and said it must not be true.”
Jones appeared to be using as a defense that he has the right to “decide” what is or is not fact, based on his political beliefs.
“But I legitimately thought it might have been staged, and I stand by that and don’t apologize for it.”
READ MORE: ‘Hero’ and ‘National Treasure’ Raskin Receives Massive Praise for Speech Decimating GOP Opposition to J6 Committee
There is no record of mass shootings in modern America ever having been staged.
“Please don’t apologize” the families’ attorney retorted.
“I’ve already apologized to the parents,” Jones added. “I don’t apologize to you.”
“Objection!” one man yelled.
“You’re going to do it again, aren’t you?” Mattei, the families’ lawyer, challenged Jones with, appearing to suggest Jones will continue to promote conspiracy theories of staged mass shootings again.
On social media rebukes of Jones were strong.
“Every bit of information from this trial is a portrait of a brain-poisoning, brain-poisoned monster,” said Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur.
READ MORE: ‘You Know What Perjury Is?’: Attorney for Sandy Hook Families Tells Alex Jones His Own Lawyer Sent Him a Copy of His Texts
“Human beings rarely come in worse, more pathetic packages than Alex Jones. The trick here is to never, never forget about all the kids that were slaughtered and how Jones profited from that and made the lives of their families a living hell,” wrote journalist Stephen Tustin.
Watch Jones’ remarks below or at this link.
A wild scene at the end of the Alex Jones trial today when Alex turned into Col. Jessup, talking about liberals loving to kill Iraqis, then: “I legitimately thought (Sandy Hook) might have been staged, and I stand by that and don’t apologize for it.” pic.twitter.com/nPpDKd01dQ
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2022
.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mike Lindell’s New Attorney Alan Dershowitz Is Suing DOJ Demanding ‘Special Master’ to Return His Cell Phone
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell‘s new attorney, Alan Dershowitz, is suing the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get his cell phone back, and he wants a “special master” appointed, just like Donald Trump has.
Lindell “is under U.S. federal investigation for identity theft and for conspiring to damage a protected computer connected to a suspected voting equipment security breach in Colorado,” Reuters reports. The warrant was approved “based on probable cause that Lindell and other possible co-conspirators may have violated federal laws prohibiting identity fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and causing intentional damage a protected computer.”
The 20-page suit is signed by not only Dershowitz, who is not licensed to practice in Minnesota, where the suit was filed but also three other attorneys.
READ MORE: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Under DOJ Investigation for Identity Theft – We Know Because He Posted the Search Warrant: Report
“What we’re seeking is what President Trump got in the Mar-a-Lago case, the appointment of a special investigator to look into this – or return of the cell phone,” Dershowitz tells Lindell in an interview with his client on Lindell’s streaming video site Lindell TV.
Mike Lindell’s new attorney Alan Dershowitz says he is filing a motion to have a Special Master appointed to his case just like Trump had for the MAL search. pic.twitter.com/F88tdSdNSc
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2022
In today’s 18-page motion for a temporary restraining order Lindell’s attorneys, including Dershowitz, claim “electronic records of speech and communication—text messages, call histories, email communications, and other contents of Mr. Lindell’s phone … are targeted for seizure because the Government believes they may contain speech about efforts to uncover election fraud.”
READ MORE: ‘Hero’ and ‘National Treasure’ Raskin Receives Massive Praise for Speech Decimating GOP Opposition to J6 Committee
“The good faith efforts of Mr. Lindell and those associated with him to criticize the government or take action to determine whether election laws were violated are protected by the First Amendment,” Lindell’s attorneys also claim.
“The seizure of Mr. Lindell’s cell phone has also had severe adverse effects on My Pillow, Inc., his other businesses, and his personal health,” his lawyers state.
Late last week Lindell compared the FBI legally obtaining a search warrant to seize the cell phone of someone reportedly under federal investigation for numerous crimes, to the “Gestapo in Nazi Germany.”
Lindell says he has hired Alan Dershowitz, et al, and they are suing DOJ and the FBI: “We’re not gonna be the Gestapo like in Nazi Germany .. We’re gonna go places where no man has gone before!” pic.twitter.com/yrrse5au82
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2022
Watch videos above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘There Will Be Violence’: John Dean Predicts Trump Will Attempt ‘Dictators’ Play’ as the Walls Close In
Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril.
Richard Nixon’s former White House counsel, who was disbarred after his Watergate conviction, offered his analysis following Tuesday’s hearing in a Brooklyn courtroom before Special Master Raymond Dearie.
“It seems Trump’s lawyers are trying to protect his lie that he declassified all the Mar A Largo documents,” Dean wrote in a thread posted to Twitter. “GOP does not want him to declare until after 11/08 so he needs the lie. He feels (rightly) he won’t be indicted until after the midterms. After the midterms, he will declare!”
“As a POTUS candidate he is not only the center of attention but he can claim any indictment is a political act to keep him out of the Oval Office. Running for POTUS is his best defense from going to jail. Who knows, he might convince one or more jurors! If he wins…. No. He won’t,” Dean predicted.
Dean went on to predict multiple indictments for the former president.
“Trump will be indicted in a RICO action in GA, and federally for Obstruction of Justice (at minimum) for his theft of classified information, plus Seditious Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Defraud (at minimum) for Jan 6th. In short, he should face three criminal cases before 2024,” Dean wrote.
READ: Narcissistic presidents get us into longer wars — according to science
“He believes he can use the dictator’s ploy of mounting riots if the government comes after him, and some of his followers will comply so there will be violence. But law enforcement, the National Guard and the US military will prevail. And Trump will earn added criminal charges,” he further predicted. “Trump and GOP enablers are an evil that must be addressed for what it is doing to our nation. The way to deal with it is to stay informed for only fools want what Trump is offering.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Listen: Trump-Backed Attorney General Nominee Compares Plan B to Fentanyl – ‘You Have to Stop It at the Border’
Michigan Republican nominee for Attorney General Matt DePerno is comparing Plan B, known as the “morning after pill,” to the deadly illegal drug fentanyl, and insisting it should be banned.
In audio published by Heartland Signal, DePerno is asked about Plan B, and admits he does not even know what it is.
DePerno was recorded talking to someone who says they don’t know much about Michigan’s abortion laws. DePerno says the current law is under an injunction. A Michigan judge ruled the 1931 law is unconstitutional.
“What about Plan B?” the unnamed man asks DePerno.
“What’s Plan B?” DePerno responds.
“The morning after pill,” the man replies.
“You’ve got to figure out how you ban the pill from the state,” Deperno says.
READ MORE: ‘They Said They Wanted This’: DeSantis on Defense Heads to Hannity Over Sending Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard
Asked if that would be through the courts, DePerno, falsely implying it is illegally smuggled into the state, says, “Well how do you stop it from coming in?”
Planned Parenthood says Plan B, sold under different brand names, is available over the counter without a prescription.
The man replies he has no idea how to stop it, and asks DePerno if he does.
“Well I do. You have to stop it at the border. It would be no different than like fentanyl.”
He goes on to say it’s a state issue and the state “has to ban it.”
“And it should be banned,” DePerno adds after admitting he does not know what Plan B is.
“The morning-after pill is super safe,” Planned Parenthood also says, “and Plan B side effects aren’t super common. There have been no reports of serious problems out of the millions of people who’ve taken it.”
READ MORE: ‘Ignoring the Truth Is Not a Path Forward’: Critics Warn on Trump’s Rally – ‘Uncanny Resemblance’ to ‘Nazi Salute’
DePerno is endorsed by Donald Trump and under investigation for leading “a team that gained unauthorized access to voting equipment while hunting for evidence to support former President Donald Trump’s false election-fraud claims,” according to Reuters.
He faces incumbent Democratic state Attorney General Dana Nessel in November.
“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose,” the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warns.
Republicans in some states have indicated they would like to ban contraception, which has been recognized as a constitutional right since 1965, via Griswold v. Connecticut. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says that ruling should be “corrected.”
Heartland Signal notes that the audio was “taken from a conversation at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas last month and provided by a Democratic source on the condition of anonymity.
Listen below or at this link.
CAUGHT ON TAPE: GOP Michigan attorney general nominee Matt DePerno says Plan B should be banned.
“You have to stop it at the border. It would be no different than fentanyl.” pic.twitter.com/JbqFD4d5I9
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 20, 2022
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘He Knew Nothing About So Many Things’: Trump White House Staffers Were ‘Startled’ by His Ignorance
- News2 days ago
Trump Handpicked Special Master’s First Hearing ‘Not Going Well’ for Trump Attorneys: ‘That’s the End of It’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘There Will Be Violence’: John Dean Predicts Trump Will Attempt ‘Dictators’ Play’ as the Walls Close In
- News2 days ago
‘They Said They Wanted This’: DeSantis on Defense Heads to Hannity Over Sending Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard
- CRIME1 day ago
‘Lacks Courage’: Experts Question Why Alvin Bragg ‘Stood Down’ on Trump Criminal Case After Bombshells in Civil Suit
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Civil Fraud Lawsuit Against Donald Trump and Three of His Children Filed by New York Attorney General: Report
- 'ABSOLUTE MASTERCLASS'10 hours ago
‘Hero’ and ‘National Treasure’ Raskin Receives Massive Praise for Speech Decimating GOP Opposition to J6 Committee
- CRIME1 day ago
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Under DOJ Investigation for Identity Theft – We Know Because He Posted the Search Warrant: Report