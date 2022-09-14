“Democratic pollster Molly Murphy said Graham’s 15-week bill, released Tuesday, has only reinforced the argument that Republicans will try to enact significant new restrictions if they gain control of Congress. ‘I feel like I’ve had a roller coaster of a day between, ‘What kind of three-dimensional chess are they playing?’ to kind of settling into, ‘They’re not,’ ‘ said Murphy, who is working on the Arizona Senate race.”
‘Powder Keg’: Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Takes Hold With Some Republicans – Others Say It Doesn’t Go Far Enough
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham‘s unexpected announcement Tuesday, promoting his new bill to ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks was mostly ignored or even panned by his fellow GOP Senators, but it is finding support, in one of the most right-wing caucuses of the House of Representatives.
Members of the Republican Study Committee, likely the largest and most extreme group in the House of Representatives, had “an intense meeting today,” in response to Graham’s attempt to put forth and pass a nationwide abortion ban. That meeting resulted in “multiple divides,” according to PBS Newshour correspondent Lisa Desjardins.
Some House Republicans including far right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, “oppose Graham’s 15-week bill as far too moderate. They want a total, national ban.”
Others, Desjardins says, “think Congress has no business telling states what to do” in general, “and on abortion specifically.” Still other Republicans expressed concern about how the issue of abortion will affect the November midterm elections, as well as the messaging around abortion.
“All of this is a powder keg” for House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, “as they prepare for a poss[ible] GOP take over of the House. And also prepare for it to be by a smaller margin than they once thought. A margin that could make speakership much harder to grasp for McCarthy,” she adds.
In fact, in the more than 24 hours since Graham announced his proposed ban, McCarthy hasn’t said one word about it – despite promising to support a 15-week ban immediately after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June.
Polls show increased support for the right to abortion after this ultra-conservative Supreme Court decided a 50-year old constitutional right actually didn’t exist.
Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor says Steve Scalise, a hard-core right-wing Republican, “was noncommittal about whether a GOP majority would vote on” a 15 week abortion ban, telling her, “First we need to see what our majority looks like.”
That would be a switch – Scalise, from Louisiana, fully supports a complete and total ban on abortion.
“Congressman Scalise believes that human life begins at conception and is fighting to protect the rights of the unborn,” his website boasts, calling abortion part of his “views on Family Values.”
“Congressman Scalise has supported several pro-life bills and is a member of the House Pro Life Caucus. Congressman Scalise has a 100% pro-life voting record with the Louisiana Right to Life Federation and will continue to fight for the rights of the unborn.”
Sotomayor called Scalise’s response a “notable change after top aides signaled it would be prioritized.”
The Washington Post reports “More than 80 GOP House members are also backing a 15-week ban,” which is more than one in three House Republicans.
“Democrats are pouncing on those mixed signals to hammer the simpler message they’ve promoted for months, warning that Republicans want to continue to erode access to abortion even after the high court took away a constitutional right to the procedure,” the Post adds.
“Asked whether they would back Graham’s legislation, many GOP nominees in the closest Senate races gave ambiguous answers or did not respond.”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Punchbowl News’ Wednesday morning email newsletter said she fully expects Democrats will not only keep the majority but add seats.
Watch: Pelosi Cracks Joke About Republicans After Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Plan Flails
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi mocked Republican lawmakers on Wednesday after U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham‘s decision to announce a bill to ban abortion nationwide continues to backfire on the South Carolina Republican and the GOP.
Pointing to a little-noticed aspect of Graham’s proposed legislation, which would ban nearly all abortion at the 15-week mark, Speaker Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference the bill would not just place a nationwide ban of abortion, it would actually “criminalize” it.
“The extreme MAGA Republicans gathered to unveil their latest bill to criminalize women’s health in all 50 states,” Pelosi declared. “The bill calls for a penalty of five years, in federal prison, for doctors performing abortions.”
Calling it a “democracy issue,” and a “freedom issue” Pelosi said it is “also a kitchen table issue for America’s working families.” She added that House Democrats have already passed a bill to codify a woman’s right to abortion into federal law, noting that “not one Republican voted for that.”
Turning her focus to the constitutional right to contraception, another critical issue for Democrats, one that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said should be re-examined, along with the constitutional rights to same-sex intimacy and marriage, Pelosi noted that over 200 House Republicans “do not support a woman’s right to contraception,” and just three House Republicans voted to allow women the right to cross state lines fro obtain an abortion.
Asked about Graham’s efforts to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, Pelosi noted his fellow Republicans appeared to “pour cold water” over his bill.
“I think what you’re seeing is a conflict within the Republican Party,” Pelosi noted. “There are those in the party that think life begins at a candlelight dinner the night before,” she quipped, mocking those who unscientifically insist every fertilized egg should be granted full personhood rights.
Earlier in the day Punchbowl News reported Speaker Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn “all separately made the same prediction,” that Democrats will not only hold the House majority but will pick ups seats.
Almost daily FiveThirtyEight‘s projections for which party will win control of both the House and the Senate increase in favor of Democrats.
Current Democrats, according to FiveThirtyEight, have 71 chances out of 100 to retain control of the Senate, and 27 chances out of 100 to retain control of the House.
But many believe the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade along with President Joe Biden’s historic legislative victories earlier this summer have galvanized Democrats, and Sen. Graham’s push for a nationwide abortion ban only further ensured Democratic wins in the November midterms.
Doug Mastriano Shredded by Local Paper for ‘Chilling’ Plans to Overturn Future Elections
On Wednesday, the editorial board of The Philadelphia Inquirerreleased a scathing takedown of GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, laying out his plans to interfere with elections in the name of former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories.
“Mastriano’s relentless efforts to thwart the results of the 2020 presidential election, spread Donald Trump’s election lies, and suppress votes in future elections amounts to a 10-alarm fire for anyone who believes in a functioning democracy,” wrote the board. “Days after the 2020 election — with no evidence of fraud — Mastriano said the results should not be certified until an audit was complete. On Nov. 23, 2020, the election results in Pennsylvania were certified and showed Joe Biden won the state by 80,555 votes.”
Ultimately, Trump and Mastriano failed to throw out Biden’s victory. But, the board noted, Mastriano then moved on to trying to change election law so that future elections would be easier for Republicans to win or overturn.
“In August 2021, he introduced a bill to replace the Pennsylvania secretary of state with a three-person panel appointed by the governor, House speaker, and Senate president. The following month, Mastriano introduced a bill to eliminate mail-in voting,” said the board. “In March, Mastriano continued his attacks on Biden’s election. He sponsored a ‘voter integrity conference’ that required attendees to sign a petition decertifying Pennsylvania’s 2020 election result. Mastriano has promoted plans to suppress the vote in future elections. In November, he proposed legislation to eliminate ‘no excuse’ mail-in voting. In April, Mastriano proposed a bill to ban drop boxes. In June, he pitched a plan to require voters to reregister — a move scholars say federal law prohibits.”
“If elected governor, Mastriano boasted about how he plans to interfere with election outcomes if he doesn’t get the results he wants,” the board noted, quoting Mastriano as saying, “I could decertify every machine in the state with the, you know, with the stroke of a pen.” “Pennsylvania does not need election-denying conspiracy theorists deciding the outcome of elections with the stroke of a pen.”
In addition to his election conspiracy theories, and his presence at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Mastriano has come under fire for his ties to the QAnon movement, a radical church that believes the AR-15 is anointed by God, and the CEO of a far-right, anti-Semitic social media platform used by the Tree of Life Synagogue shooter.
‘Ultimately Irrelevant’: DOJ Destroys Trump’s Claims as It Tries to Convince Judge of Urgent Need to Use Classified Docs
The U.S. Dept of Justice is trying once again to convince a Trump-appointed judge that it has an urgent need to continue its investigation of the 100 or so classified documents it seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence.
Tuesday evening DOJ filed a motion explaining why Trump’s legal arguments don’t hold water.
Trump, the Dept. of Justice tells Judge Aileen Cannon, has never officially told the court that he declassified the 100 documents in question, while he has asserted that they are his, or more specifically, his records under the Presidential Records Act.
National security attorney Brad Moss says the DOJ is “smacking Trump for dancing around declassification and executive privilege issues without actually invoking them.”
By the language they are using, it appears they are almost mocking him and his attorneys.
Attorney Gabriel Malor suggests that DOJ is taking “a shot at Judge Cannon for doing Team Trump’s work for them.”
It appears DOJ has found the flaw in Trump’s argument that tries to leverage the Presidential Records Act (PRA).
If Trump, the plaintiff, is claiming he has declassified the documents then there is no reason DOJ should not be allowed to use them in furtherance of its investigation. Right now Judge Cannon is blocking them from using the 100 documents in any way to further their investigation. DOJ is seeking what it calls a “limited stay.”
If Trump, as he has suggested, declassified them and is now claiming they are his personal records, then there is no possibility of any “executive privilege” claim whatsoever,” DOJ argues. Executive privilege only covers areas related to “performance of his official duties.”
Trump’s “suggestion that he ‘may have categorized certain of the seized materials as personal [records] during his presidency’ … if true, would only supply another reason that he cannot assert executive privilege with regard to those records,” DOJ states.
“If Plaintiff truly means to suggest that, while President, he chose to categorize records with markings such as ‘SECRET’ and ‘TOP SECRET’ as his personal records for purposes of the PRA, then he cannot assert that the very same records are protected by executive privilege—i.e., that they are ‘Presidential communications’ made in furtherance of the ‘performance of his official duties.'”
Trump, the DOJ says, “does not actually assert—much less provide any evidence—that any of the seized records bearing classification markings have been declassified.”
“More importantly, the issues [Trump] attempts to raise are ultimately irrelevant. Even if Plaintiff had declassified these records, and even if he somehow had categorized them as his ‘personal’ records for purposes of the PRA—neither of which has been shown—nothing in the PRA or any other source of law establishes a plausible claim of privilege or any other justification for an injunction restricting the government’s review and use of records at the center of an ongoing criminal and national security investigation.”
“And nothing in Plaintiff’s Response rebuts the compelling public interest in granting the limited stay the government seeks.”
