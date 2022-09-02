Judge Unseals Detailed Inventory of 13,000 Items FBI Seized From Mar-a-Lago: ‘43 Empty Folders with Classified Banners’

A federal judge has unsealed the more detailed inventory list of what federal agents seized from Mar-a-Lago on August 8. It shows 13,097 items were removed from Donald Trump’s residence/resort, among them over 100 classified documents including 31 documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” 54 documents marked “SECRET,” and 18 documents marked “TOP SECRET.”

Also listed are “43 Empty Folders with ‘CLASSIFIED’ Banners,” and “28 Empty Folders Labeled ‘Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.'”

Top national security attorney Brad Moss tweeted, “Very first question the FBI would ask the person who had in their home office 43 empty folders with classified banners is ‘where did the documents from those folders go????'”

The list includes categories but not specific details of what the items are, obviously to protect the classified nature of the documents, and it appears structured by how the items were packed, so rather than total quantities it lists items in each carton or “Item.”

READ MORE: Former FBI Official Dismantles Trump Lawyer’s Latest ‘Idiotic Argument’ for Mar-a-Lago Obstruction

For example, “Item #5-Documents from Office,” includes “396 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” and “Item #6-Documents from Office” includes another “640 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”

Politico’s Kyle Cheney, who posted a screenshot and the list online, observes the list “shows in more detail how items marked as highly classified records were commingled with personal items like clothes, books and news articles.”

JUST IN: The court has unsealed the more detailed inventory of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. It’s not very enlightening except it shows in more detail how items marked as highly classified records were commingled with personal items like clothes, books and news articles pic.twitter.com/lxIbumL9xe — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 2, 2022

Indeed, “Item #10-Box/container from Storage Room” includes 30 Magazines/Newspapers/Press Articles and Other Printed Media dated between 10/2008- 12/2019,” “11 US Government Documents with CONFIDENTIAL Classification markings,” “21 US Government Documents with SECRET Classification Markings,” “3 Articles of Clothing/Gift Items,” 1 Book,” and “255 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”

Some of the largest items include “795 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” another “1841 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” “1406 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings,” and “1603 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.