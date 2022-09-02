Former FBI Official Dismantles Trump Lawyer’s Latest ‘Idiotic Argument’ for Mar-a-Lago Obstruction

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday former U.S. attorney and FBI official Chuck Rosenberg scoffed at one of Donald Trump’s attorney’s attempts to dismiss his potentially criminal obstruction of the Department of Justice as nothing more serious than having an overdue library book.

Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Rosenberg first parted ways with former Judge Andrew Napolitano who claimed on Newsmax that he definitely expected Donald Trump to be indicted by the DOJ after the November midterms, with the former prosecutor saying there are no certainties.

He was then asked about Trump attorney Jim Trusty telling a Fox News host, “You know what’s really interesting in terms of the affidavit, that oil slick of an affidavit that we received in terms of all the redactions? It leaves out June third. It leaves out a day when DoJwas allowed to walk around Mar-a-Lago, look at the storage facility, and assess things. And the advice they came up with five days later was, ‘Hey, put a lock on the door please’.”

Trusty then added, “I mean that’s not the stuff of an urgent nuclear-based espionage-type investigation. That’s the stuff of an overdue library book, and people that are perhaps holding this president to a different standard than anyone else.”

According to Rosenberg, the Trump lawyer’s assertion was nothing less than “idiotic.”

“Chuck, I’m just curious,” host Brzezinski prompted. “When members of Trump’s team call this something like an overdue library book, establishing that they have whatever documents it is we’re talking about — once again — does it seem to you, though, it is just sort of a misunderstanding and, you know, Trump could have given them back and it is not a big deal?”

“It is a big deal,” the attorney shot back. “Calling it an overdue library book is nonsense, Mika. It is much, much more serious than that. Who will be charged and what they’ll be charged with is to be determined.”

“This is not an overdue library book,” he continued. “If I had an overdue library book and gave it to a Russian intelligence officer, it wouldn’t help him very much. If i have top secret, classified information from the United States government and gave it to a Russian intelligence officer, I could do grave damage to the national security of the United States.”

“So in no way is this like an overdue library book,” he added. “I think lawyers really do themselves and their clients a disservice when they make idiotic arguments; that was an idiotic argument.”

