‘Idiots and Traitors’: Jim Jordan and Judiciary GOP Under Fire for Mocking DOJ Photo of Top Secret Docs at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee and the Republicans he leads are under fire after posting a tweet mocking the damning photo published by the Dept. of Justice late Tuesday night showing a large number of documents marked “TOP SECRET” spread across the carpet at Mar-a-Lago.
On the far right side of the photo is a box with gold frames, and one revealing a TIME magazine cover.
Legal exerts and the general public expressed horror at the magnitude of mishandling of the Top Secret and classified documents, which are the ones federal agents found upon executing the search warrant several weeks ago at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, after the former president’s attorney signed an affidavit stating after a search they could find no more classified documents.
RELATED: ‘Obstruction’: DOJ Tells Judge It Has Evidence Trump Team Likely Attempted to Conceal Classified Documents
Rather than accept the extreme violation of the nation’s top secrets, actions which may have put the nation and our top intelligence agents at risk, and, while unknown, possibly led to deaths, Jordan or one of his representatives retweeted a Politico reporter’s tweet of the photo with this caption: “That TIME Magazine cover was huge threat to national security.”
That TIME Magazine cover was huge threat to national security. 🙄 https://t.co/yy0AOmxMEh
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 31, 2022
Being on the Judiciary Committee Congressman Jordan knows all too well the gravity of this discovery, better than most Americans.
Scott Stedman, and investigative journalist and founder of Forensic News explains what we’re looking at.
“The image is actually quite telling. The secret/top secret documents found in Trump’s office have a ‘TK’ classification which stands for TALENT KEYHOLE aka secret intelligence from spy satellites and planes.”
“So Trump had super secret spy tech AND product information from human sources in his office at Mar-a-Lago,” Stedman adds. “It’s a national security Hindenburg.”
READ MORE: Biden Blasts GOP: ‘Don’t Tell Me You Support Law Enforcement if You Won’t Condemn’ Jan. 6 Insurrection
Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff/Communications Director for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) responds to the Committee’s/Jordan’s tweet: “What this makes clear for everyone to see is that you don’t actually care about our national security.”
Mark R. Yzaguirre slammed Jordan: “Look what’s sitting next to the Time Magazine covers, champ.”
Political strategist Cliff Schecter referenced the accusations of sexual abuse by the team doctor made by at least a half-dozen of Jordan’s former college wrestlers when he was an asst. coach.
“Too bad they didn’t put these documents in the OSU showers w wrestlers, then Jim Jordan suddenly would’ve gone blind, wouldn’t know where they went,” he wrote.
Former Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman warned Jordan, “I’m screenshotting this to have it everytime one of your members goes into histrionics about Hunter Biden’s laptop or a form not being filed by a Democratic appointee. A picture of illegally held classified documents and you point out the box they were in. Idiots and traitors.”
Wellman also points to the legal ramifications of the photo.
“Hey ‘Judiciary Committee’ how about this? DOJ indicated that the ‘commingling’ of Trump’s personal effects with classified materials is ‘relevant evidence of the statutory offenses under investigation.’ Three classified documents were found in a ‘desk drawer,’ prosecutors said.'”
Watch: Biden Goes After Lindsey Graham for ‘Riots in the Streets’ Threat
In a speech at a Pennsylvania college Tuesday afternoon President Joe Biden railed against Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for threatening riots if the Dept. of Justice prosecutes Donald Trump for the theft of some of the nation’s most-secret documents.
Biden, traveling to talk about his “Safer America” plan to battle crime and gun violence while funding an additional 100,000 local police officers across the country, focused his ire on the Republican Senator from South Carolina, although not by name.
“No one expects politics to be patty cake,” Biden told supporters. “They sometimes get mean as hell.”
“But the idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying, ‘if such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street.’ Where the hell are we?” the President asked, rhetorically.
READ MORE: Biden Blasts GOP: ‘Don’t Tell Me You Support Law Enforcement if You Won’t Condemn’ Jan. 6 Insurrection
Over the weekend Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information … there’ll be riots in the streets.”
Trump is believed to be under several criminal investigations. His “mishandling” of classified documents including some of the nation’s most closely-guarded national defense secrets, isn’t just mishandling.
Biden also took aim at Republicans over the weekend, calling Trump’s “ultra-MAGA” philosophy “semi-fascism.” The President’s press secretary later said Graham’s threat of “riots in the streets” formed Trump’s “semi-fascism” belief.
READ MORE: White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
Watch below or at this link:
Biden calls out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for predicting there would be riots in the streets if Trump is prosecuted:
“You turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying, ‘If such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street.’ Where the hell are we?” pic.twitter.com/gNKZC36JgI
— The Recount (@therecount) August 30, 2022
Trump Is Having a Meltdown on Truth Social: False Claims, Angry Memes and ‘4chan and Q Messages’
Donald Trump is having a meltdown on his Truth Social platform. The former president, believed to be under multiple criminal investigations, is lashing out at his opponents, rapidly reposting memes from his supporters celebrating him and attacking President Joe Biden and the Democrats, and promoting falsehoods about the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and vaccines.
Trump’s meltdown, which includes dozens of posts and reposts per hour, comes amid his baseless demand on Monday to either be named president again or have the nation hold a new election “immediately.”
“Trump is spending his morning on Truth Social directly posting 4chan and Q messages, a day after calling to be reinstated as president. He’s doing explicitly what he used to try to shade or use coded language for,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney observes, offering several examples.
Trump is spending his morning on Truth Social directly posting 4chan and Q messages, a day after calling to be reinstated as president. He’s doing explicitly what he used to try to shade or use coded language for. pic.twitter.com/ksCMJnJ8KW
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 30, 2022
For good measure, he’s also promoting a nonsense idea that the FBI and antifa, not his supporters, stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and a completely false claim about Ray Epps’ wife. pic.twitter.com/GT59R5Igaj
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 30, 2022
And promoting anti-vaccine messaging that includes an obviously fake quote attributed to his daughter pic.twitter.com/f2g2Yv5ZST
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 30, 2022
Trump even posted a meme with his photo pointing to gas at a price of $1.22, implying it had been that low when he was president. The last time it was in that range was 2002, twenty years ago.
READ MORE: White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
He also reposted a photoshopped image that falsely shows President Joe Biden embracing Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and kissing the side of his face.
Trump even reposted a meme with a quote from George Orwell that he apparently did not understand, and is not flattering, but shows his face projected on a large screen in a theatrically dystopian view. It has a logo, presumably from its maker, at the bottom that reads: “Democratic Socialism Now!”
At 1:46 AM Trump posted this falsehood:
“The Presidential Election was BADLY & IRREPARABLY TAINTED by the FBI’s FAKE description of the ‘Laptop from Hell’ to Facebook & the LameStream Media – & for MANY other reasons as well. Declare the rightful winner, or hold a new Election, NOW! Our Country, which is failing badly, knows the ‘score,’ and will never accept Criminal Election Interference. The FBI just fired its Special Agent In Charge of this outrageous & very illegal assault on the Constitution of the United States of America!”
READ MORE: ‘The Former President Is Going to Be Prosecuted’ Says Ex-FBI Top Attorney (Video)
Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed the FBI fired the agent in charge of executing the search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, a claim even Fox News reports is false.
Overnight, historian Heather Cox Richardson wrote: “Lots of news swirling around about the boxes of classified information Trump took from the United States and held at Mar-a-Lago, but the most telling window into all those stories is that the former president took to his Truth Social network this morning,” referring to his Monday outburst, “to demand that he be declared the winner of the 2020 election, or that the election be redone again ‘immediately!'”
“This is distraction at its purest—no one is going to redo the 2020 election—but it no longer works,” she notes. “As Trump has lost the power to command attention, his demands have gotten more and more outrageous.”
‘Disgrace and Shame’: Pence Security Adviser Sounds Alarm on Secret Service Official’s Retirement
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Mike Pence homeland security adviser Olivia Troye highlighted the timing of Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato’s retirement — just as House investigators want more information from him in the January 6 probe.
“I think the timing is suspect and interesting,” said Troye. “I wonder what this means, he’ll be a private citizen, what does this mean going forward as the committee hearings start up again. I actually think it’s probably best for the Secret Service that Tony Ornato is leaving. He certainly brought a lot of disgrace and shame to the people who work there. Who are great people of law enforcement that I have gotten to know. I think it will be interesting to see how these plays out, and I’m also very curious to see where his future employment will be.”
“The committee have made it clear, they believe that he is a key figure in all this who could … really shed light on the president’s mindset on the day of the insurrection and his desire to be taken to the Capitol after that speech,” said anchor Poppy Harlow, turning to former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. “How critical do you think it is that this committee hear from him?”
“Oh, I think it’s vital that the committee hears from him,” said Grisham. “Certainly now that he’s leaving the Secret Service, it was my understanding they were going to cooperate, albeit that hasn’t happened yet. When I spoke to the January 6th Committee, I said over and over that Tony Ornato is a key person to know exactly what is going on. As deputy chief of staff for operations, you know everything that’s going on logistically, behind the scenes, and politically. You kind of have to. I think this timing is interesting, and I’m going to echo Olivia, I think it will be very interesting to see what he does next, where he goes, who he works for.”
Ornato has been a key figure disputing the testimony of former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, most notably her claim that former President Donald Trump attacked a Secret Service agent who refused to drive him to the Capitol so he could join the insurrectionists. He also has faced mounting questions amid the scandal of missing text messages on Secret Service phones from the day of the attack.
Watch below or at this link.
