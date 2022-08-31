‘Idiots and Traitors’: Jim Jordan and Judiciary GOP Under Fire for Mocking DOJ Photo of Top Secret Docs at Mar-a-Lago

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee and the Republicans he leads are under fire after posting a tweet mocking the damning photo published by the Dept. of Justice late Tuesday night showing a large number of documents marked “TOP SECRET” spread across the carpet at Mar-a-Lago.

On the far right side of the photo is a box with gold frames, and one revealing a TIME magazine cover.

Legal exerts and the general public expressed horror at the magnitude of mishandling of the Top Secret and classified documents, which are the ones federal agents found upon executing the search warrant several weeks ago at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, after the former president’s attorney signed an affidavit stating after a search they could find no more classified documents.

Rather than accept the extreme violation of the nation’s top secrets, actions which may have put the nation and our top intelligence agents at risk, and, while unknown, possibly led to deaths, Jordan or one of his representatives retweeted a Politico reporter’s tweet of the photo with this caption: “That TIME Magazine cover was huge threat to national security.”

Being on the Judiciary Committee Congressman Jordan knows all too well the gravity of this discovery, better than most Americans.

Scott Stedman, and investigative journalist and founder of Forensic News explains what we’re looking at.

“The image is actually quite telling. The secret/top secret documents found in Trump’s office have a ‘TK’ classification which stands for TALENT KEYHOLE aka secret intelligence from spy satellites and planes.”

“So Trump had super secret spy tech AND product information from human sources in his office at Mar-a-Lago,” Stedman adds. “It’s a national security Hindenburg.”

Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff/Communications Director for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) responds to the Committee’s/Jordan’s tweet: “What this makes clear for everyone to see is that you don’t actually care about our national security.”

Mark R. Yzaguirre slammed Jordan: “Look what’s sitting next to the Time Magazine covers, champ.”

Political strategist Cliff Schecter referenced the accusations of sexual abuse by the team doctor made by at least a half-dozen of Jordan’s former college wrestlers when he was an asst. coach.

“Too bad they didn’t put these documents in the OSU showers w wrestlers, then Jim Jordan suddenly would’ve gone blind, wouldn’t know where they went,” he wrote.

Former Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman warned Jordan, “I’m screenshotting this to have it everytime one of your members goes into histrionics about Hunter Biden’s laptop or a form not being filed by a Democratic appointee. A picture of illegally held classified documents and you point out the box they were in. Idiots and traitors.”

Wellman also points to the legal ramifications of the photo.

“Hey ‘Judiciary Committee’ how about this? DOJ indicated that the ‘commingling’ of Trump’s personal effects with classified materials is ‘relevant evidence of the statutory offenses under investigation.’ Three classified documents were found in a ‘desk drawer,’ prosecutors said.'”