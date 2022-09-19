Biden Approval Soars as Trump’s Sinks

President Joe Biden‘s approval ratings are soaring, after a summer filled with legislative wins few predicted, and policy initiatives pundits declared would harm him but have helped the country, and the President’s poll numbers as a result.

NBC News reports Donald Trump‘s approval among registered voters now sits at just 34%, and President Joe Biden at 45%. Usually, over time, former presidents’ approval ratings go up, but not Trump’s. With just 20% of those polled rating him very positive and another 14% merely positive (34% total) it’s Trump’s lowest over a year.

President Biden’s approval is his best since last October, an 11-month high.

“Democrats have pulled even with Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections, fueled by six in 10 voters who disapprove of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade; President Joe Biden’s approval rating improving to its highest mark since October; and by Donald Trump’s favorability rating dropping to its lowest point in more than a year,” NBC News adds.

Donald Trump, under at least four criminal investigations, isn’t an announced candidate yet.

READ MORE: ‘Ignoring the Truth Is Not a Path Forward’: Critics Warn on Trump’s Rally – ‘Uncanny Resemblance’ to ‘Nazi Salute’

Last week the Associated Press’s poll showed President Biden also at 45%, up a whopping nine points over his July approval rating.

Gallup hasn’t posted a presidential approval poll since last month, but comparing President Biden to then-President Trump at the same point in their presidencies Biden is up by three points over Trump’s-then 41%.

In August, based on Gallup’s numbers, NCRM reports President Biden’s approval rating had skyrocketed, jumping six points after massive successes in getting his legislative agenda passed. At 44%, Biden’s approval rating in August was higher than the approval ratings of Donald Trump (41%), Barack Obama (43%), Bill Clinton (39%), Jimmy Carter (43%), and Ronald Reagan (41%) at that point in their presidencies.

Biden has racked up big wins on longtime Democratic goals, including taxing corporations and the ultra-wealthy, signing into law the biggest climate change bill in history, making huge inroads on reducing drug prices, working to get what is now a massive reduction in gas prices and stabilization of inflation, helping millions of veterans access care for toxin-based cancers, signing the first major gun control law in decades, maintaining and even reducing historically low unemployment while overseeing historic job and wage growth, signing the first major infrastructure bill in decades, getting America’s first Black woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court, removing the leader of al Qaeda, strengthening and expanding NATO while supporting Ukraine after Russia attacked the sovereign nation, and canceling some student debt for 43 million Americans, including all student debt for 20 million of them.

There are just 50 days until Election Day, far less with early voting.