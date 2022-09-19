News
Trump Lawyers Are Hoping Their Hand-Picked Special Master Hates the FBI After Carter Page Warrant Problems: Report
The agreed on choice for Donald Trump’s special master was Raymond Dearie, a pick from the former president that the Justice Department agreed to.
According to Axios, two sources with direct knowledge claimed the lawyers believed that Dearie’s involvement in the FBI’s surveillance of Carter Page made him a skeptic of the FBI. Dearie served for seven years on the FISA Court and has addressed classified information before.
Axios described their faith in the judge as more of a “hope or a theory” than with U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who has proven to be a dedicated Trump ally in her rulings. They’re betting on Dearie’s experience with Page and the overturning of two warrants due to misinformation. The anticipation is that the overturning of those warrants has made Dearie enough of an FBI foe that he’ll somehow support Trump’s side in the battle.
Dearie will look through more than 11,000 documents for anything that could be considered an attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. They are likely to be easy to sift through, as classified documents are typically marked as such. Executive privilege, however, is a different question. If Dearie declares that some documents fall under executive privilege, it’s unclear if that means they’ll return to the White House or the National Archives.
If Dearie has connections to the Page warrant, however, it’s unclear why Trump’s team would want him unless it was to have “dirt” to attack him over later. Trump has long alleged a conspiracy over the investigations into his 2016 campaign’s links to Russia. But if he was choosing Dearie as the judge, it’s unclear why he would then come back to attack him and allege something nefarious.
The review must be completed by Nov. 30, according to the court rules.
Read the full report from Axios.
News
‘Big Story’: DeSantis Transporting Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard Was ‘Clearly Not a State Action’ Journalist Says
Last week the news media was filled with reporters and many others investigating Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ transporting 50 asylum seeking Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard, with the week ending on reports the State of Florida paid Vertol Systems $615,000 to execute the flights.
“Vertol Sytems is owned by James Montgomerie,” attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, a Democrat who ran for Florida Attorney General, says. “Vertol also is managing member of [a] company affiliated with Destin developer Jay Odom called Zeppelin Holdings. Odom went to prison for laundering campaign funds for Mike Huckabee’s presidential campaign.”
Why the media has moved on from digging deeper into this story is something Talking Points Memo‘s award-winning founder, editor, and publisher, Josh Marshall is wondering – while warning more work needs to be done.
“There seems to be a legitimate argument that what happened broke federal laws because the individuals were induced to get on a plane and travel across state lines based on false information,” Marshall writes. “What should interest us more than the specific laws is that this clearly was not a state action.”
READ MORE: Far Right Republicans Trying to Disenfranchise ‘Lame Duck’ Democrats from Vote on Critical Budget Bill
“You cannot look at any of this and think it was the work of government workers. Just not how those people operate. This is not to mention the fact that it still hasn’t been explained how or why the state of Florida had people prowling around a refugee center in Texas looking for people who could be coaxed to get on a plane which would fly surreptitiously to Martha’s Vineyard.”
“There’s a big story here,” Marshall adds, “and it’s no surprise that DeSantis is refusing to answer specific questions.”
On Twitter Marshall makes other insinuations, saying that the “national press is going to have egg on its face when it turns out there’s a big story of a governor working with an extra-legal outside group to essentially cross country kidnap a group of migrants.”
Earlier Monday Judd Legum of Popular Information published a brochure the Venezuelan refugees say they were given by someone rounding them up before the plane flew to Martha’s Vineyard.
That brochure falsely “says that migrants who arrive in Massachusetts will be eligible for numerous benefits, including ‘8 months cash assistance,’ ‘assistance with housing,’ ‘food,’ ‘clothing,’ ‘transportation to job interviews,’ ‘job training,’ ‘job placement,’ ‘registering children for school,’ ‘assistance applying for Social Security cards,’ and many other benefits.”
News
Biden Approval Soars as Trump’s Sinks
President Joe Biden‘s approval ratings are soaring, after a summer filled with legislative wins few predicted, and policy initiatives pundits declared would harm him but have helped the country, and the President’s poll numbers as a result.
NBC News reports Donald Trump‘s approval among registered voters now sits at just 34%, and President Joe Biden at 45%. Usually, over time, former presidents’ approval ratings go up, but not Trump’s. With just 20% of those polled rating him very positive and another 14% merely positive (34% total) it’s Trump’s lowest over a year.
President Biden’s approval is his best since last October, an 11-month high.
“Democrats have pulled even with Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections, fueled by six in 10 voters who disapprove of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade; President Joe Biden’s approval rating improving to its highest mark since October; and by Donald Trump’s favorability rating dropping to its lowest point in more than a year,” NBC News adds.
Donald Trump, under at least four criminal investigations, isn’t an announced candidate yet.
READ MORE: ‘Ignoring the Truth Is Not a Path Forward’: Critics Warn on Trump’s Rally – ‘Uncanny Resemblance’ to ‘Nazi Salute’
Last week the Associated Press’s poll showed President Biden also at 45%, up a whopping nine points over his July approval rating.
Gallup hasn’t posted a presidential approval poll since last month, but comparing President Biden to then-President Trump at the same point in their presidencies Biden is up by three points over Trump’s-then 41%.
In August, based on Gallup’s numbers, NCRM reports President Biden’s approval rating had skyrocketed, jumping six points after massive successes in getting his legislative agenda passed. At 44%, Biden’s approval rating in August was higher than the approval ratings of Donald Trump (41%), Barack Obama (43%), Bill Clinton (39%), Jimmy Carter (43%), and Ronald Reagan (41%) at that point in their presidencies.
Biden has racked up big wins on longtime Democratic goals, including taxing corporations and the ultra-wealthy, signing into law the biggest climate change bill in history, making huge inroads on reducing drug prices, working to get what is now a massive reduction in gas prices and stabilization of inflation, helping millions of veterans access care for toxin-based cancers, signing the first major gun control law in decades, maintaining and even reducing historically low unemployment while overseeing historic job and wage growth, signing the first major infrastructure bill in decades, getting America’s first Black woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court, removing the leader of al Qaeda, strengthening and expanding NATO while supporting Ukraine after Russia attacked the sovereign nation, and canceling some student debt for 43 million Americans, including all student debt for 20 million of them.
There are just 50 days until Election Day, far less with early voting.
News
‘We’re All Children of God’: Crist Calls Out DeSantis With Bible Verse Over Flying Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard (Video)
Democratic nominee for Florida governor Charlie Crist is attacking Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending 50 asylum-seeking immigrants to a tiny town of 5168 people on Martha’s Vineyard, saying it’s a violation of the Christian faith.
Crist, who recently resigned his U.S. House seat to focus on the tight campaign full-time, in a new ad cites a Biblical verse to support his claim.
“My faith teaches me that we’re all children of God. That ‘whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him,'” Crist, citing Proverbs 14:31, says in the new campaign video.
RELATED: DeSantis Paid Oregon Company Over $600,000 to Transport Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard – Threatens ‘More Flights’
“That is lost on Ron DeSantis. For him, it’s always putting politics over people’s lives, lying to migrant children to lure them onto a plane to God knows where.”
The video also includes a clip of a Massachusetts state lawmaker saying, “women and children are being used as political pawns.”
“It makes me sick,” Crist continues, “but not surprising, because that’s who he is.”
Attorneys and legal exerts, and at least one Massachusetts criminal and immigration lawyer, say DeSantis may have opened himself to charges of kidnapping. The Massachusetts U.S. Attorney is conferring with DOJ officials over DeSantis’ actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter urging DOJ open an investigation into DeSantis sending migrants across state lines, reportedly under false pretenses. Newsom suggested kidnapping and RICO charges be considered.
RELATED: Martha’s Vineyard Welcomes Planes of Migrant Families Sent ‘Like Cargo’ by DeSantis: ‘We’re Going to Take Care of You’
Crist uses the opportunity to also go after DeSantis on abortion, saying his Republican opponent is engaging in these types of acts “to distract from his extreme agenda, telling women that they could not make decisions about their own bodies, banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest. We must come together to defeat him. To build a state we can all be proud, a Florida that works for all.”
On top of the legal, ethical, moral, and religious aspects of using asylum seekers as “political pawns,” Friday night Crist posted documents showing DeSantis paid an Oregon-based company $615,000 to transport the Venezuelan asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard, a fact confirmed by the Tampa Bay Times.
Ron won’t answer questions so we looked ourselves: FL paid Vertol Systems $615,000 on Sept 8th out of the $12m deportation fund.
So Floridians paid $12,300 for each refugee DeSantis trafficked for his own political purposes.
More to come. pic.twitter.com/4IqxD82whf
— Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) September 16, 2022
Crist has a long history in Florida politics. He first served as a state senator in 1992 as a Republican, and later went on the be then-Governor Jeb Bush’s Education Commissioner, and then, his Attorney General. He served as governor of Florida from 2007-2011, became an independent in 2010, and a Democrat in 2012.
The RealClearPolitics polling average shows DeSantis with a four-point advantage over Crist.
Watch below or at this link:
