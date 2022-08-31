BREAKING NEWS
‘Obstruction’: DOJ Tells Judge It Has Evidence Trump Team Likely Attempted to Conceal Classified Documents
The U.S. Dept. of Justice in a late Tuesday night filing notified a federal judge it has obtained “multiple sources of evidence” that Donald Trump or his associates attempted to obstruct its investigation by “likely” concealing the existence of classified documents in defiance of a grand jury subpoena.
“The 36-page filing was the department’s most detailed account yet of its evidence of obstruction of justice, raising concerns that Trump and his attorneys sought to mislead investigators about the sincerity and thoroughness of their effort to identify and return highly sensitive records to the government,” Politico reports.
The filing, signed by Jay Bratt, the Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section at the National Security Division of DOJ, states that the U.S. Government, “also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”
“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the ‘diligent search’ that the former President’s counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter,” Bratt also wrote.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes the DOJ included this photo of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
In the Government’s filing it also notifies the judge that it opposes the appointment of a “special master,” which the Trump legal team had requested.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
President Biden to Deliver National Primetime Address From Philadelphia on the ‘Battle for the Soul of the Nation’
Riding high on a string of massive successes President Joe Biden will address the nation Thursday evening from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to discuss “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation,” the White House announced late Monday afternoon.
Last week Gallup reported President Biden’s approval rating had skyrocketed, jumping six points to 44%. That marker places him above former Presidents Donald Trump (41%), Barack Obama (43%), Bill Clinton (39%), Jimmy Carter (43%), and Ronald Reagan (41%) at this point in their presidencies.
“The president will lay out how America’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake,” NBC News reports, citing a White House official. “Biden will highlight what he sees as progress over the past two years to protect our democracy, but note that rights and freedoms remain at risk.”
“He will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy,” the official said, NBC adds.
The Biden White House is quickly turning its earned political currency into opportunities to share the President’s vision, and for the first time in a long time, targeting Republicans whose own hypocrisy is evident as they attack his student loan debt forgiveness plan while having had tens or even hundreds of thousand of dollars – in one case over one million dollars – in PPP loans forgiven.
READ MORE: White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
“Biden’s primetime address on democracy this Thursday will come days after he warned that the ‘philosophy’ influencing the Trump movement is semi-fascist,” CBS News’ Robert Costa observes, “and as [Steve] Bannon keeps stoking talk of Christian nationalism on his podcast and as Trump calls for ‘a new election’ to be held.”
The Washington Post’s Tyler Pager adds that “Biden will be in Pennsylvania three times in the next week. Tomorrow in Wilkes Barre for a gun speech, Thursday in Philly for primetime address and next Monday in Pittsburgh for Labor Day parade.”
As NCRM reported last week, in recent months Biden has become a historic president, battling an opposition party fresh off an attempted coup, with a cult–like leader facing possible criminal charges on a variety of potentially unlawful acts, an evenly-divided Senate, a House with only a modest majority, all at a time of nearly unprecedented crises – domestic, international, and worldwide.
Despite all that, Biden has racked up big wins on longtime Democratic goals, including taxing corporations and the ultra-wealthy, signing into law the biggest climate change bill in history, making huge inroads on reducing drug prices, working to get what is now a massive reduction in gas prices and stabilization of inflation, helping millions of veterans access care for toxin-based cancers, signing the first major gun control law in decades, maintaining and even reducing historically low unemployment while overseeing historic job and wage growth, signing the first major infrastructure bill in decades, getting America’s first Black woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court, removing the leader of al Qaeda, strengthening and expanding NATO while supporting Ukraine after Russia attacked the sovereign nation, and more.
READ MORE: ‘Shame if Anything Happened to It’: Former Federal Prosecutor Blasts Lindsey Graham’s ‘Organized Crime Types’ Threat
On November 1, 2020 then-candidate Joe Biden delivered a speech, also in Philadelphia, on the “Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” (photo, above) his main 2020 campaign theme.
Trump-Nominated Judge Announces Intent to Appoint a Special Master for White House Documents Seized From Mar-a-Lago
Trump-nominated Judge Aileen Cannon announced on Saturday that she intended to appoint a special master to review Donald Trump’s claims that classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago may be privileged.
Cannon issued a two-page preliminary order on Saturday, following Trump’s late Friday night do-over motion.
The order also announced a Sept. 1 hearing.
“This is a temporary victory for Trump’s team,” attorney Bradley Moss wrote.
“It is not an injunction. The filter team has been doing its work for two weeks already. And this order goes out of its way to say this doesn’t mean she will ultimately appoint a Special Master,” Moss explained.
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade questioned the timing.
“Seems a little late for that,” McQuade wrote. “What happens when DOJ says they have already reviewed all the documents?”
Federal judge just issued her preliminary order intending to appoint a special master that Trump sought to review the documents seized in the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/hckezJWxTM
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 27, 2022
‘Grave Damage’: Affidavit Says Trump Had Large Number of Classified National Defense Docs in ‘Unauthorized’ Location
A federal judge has released the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 38-page redacted affidavit that was presented to obtain the search warrant federal agents used to enter Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. That so-called “raid” nearly three weeks ago was performed to retrieve large. numbers of White House records, including documents with various levels of classifications all the way up to some of the most top secret classifications.
The affidavit reveals the FBI found apparently large numbers of classified national defense information documents in an “unauthorized” location, presumably on the premises of Mar-a-Lago.
MSNBC’s Joyce Vance on-air says the affidavit reveals Trump took documents that could do “grave damage” to the U.S.
READ MORE: Biden Approval Skyrockets – Now Higher Than Trump, Obama, Clinton, Carter, or Reagan
“The FBI’s investigation has established that documents bearing classification markings, which appear to contain National Defense Information (NDI), were among the materials contained in the FIFTEEN BOXES and were stored at the PREMISES in an unauthorized location,” the redacted affidavit reads (page 2).
The affidavit also states the federal law that the FBI appears to believe Trump or someone in the former president’s orbit violated by having those national defense documents in an unauthorized location.
“Under 18 U.S.C. § 793(e), ‘[w]hoever having unauthorized possession of, access to, or control over any document … or information relating to the national defense which information the possessor has reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation, willfully communicates, delivers, transmits or causes to be communicated, delivered, or transmitted’ or attempts to do or causes the same ‘to any person not entitled to receive it, or willfully retains the same and fails to deliver it to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it’ shall be fined or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both,” it reads, in part. (Page 4)
READ MORE: Revealed: Trump Had Hundreds of Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago Including Set With ‘Highest Level of Classification’
That same federal law cited also refers to “grave damage,” and reads in part: “Where such unauthorized disclosure could reasonably result in exceptionally grave damage to the national security, the information may be classified as ‘Top Secret’ and must be properly safeguarded.”
The affadavit speaks to just how many classified and national defense inform action documents Trump had at Mar-a-Lago.
“From May 16-18, 2022, FBI agents conducted a preliminary review of the FIFTEEN BOXES provided to NARA and identified documents with classification markings in fourteen of the FIFTEEN BOXES.”
“A preliminary triage of the documents with classification markings revealed the following approximate numbers: 184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET. Further, the FBI agents observed markings reflecting the following compartments/dissemination controls: HCS, FISA, ORCON, NOFORN, and SI. Based on my training and experience, I know that documents classified at these levels typically contain NDI.”
READ MORE: Trump Could Face 20 Years Behind Bars for ‘Serious Felonies’ at Mar-a-Lago: Legal Analyst
Former FBI agent Josh Campbell, now a National security and law enforcement reporter at CNN, reveals: “A major point here: The FBI found documents marked ‘HCS,’ which refers to clandestine human sources who risk their lives to provide information to the US government.”
“FISA” is the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
“ORCON” refers to a U.S. intelligence code word used to mark information as “originator controlled.”
“NOFORN” means “NO FOReign National access allowed,” or, no non-US citizens are allowed to read.
It also reveals that “Several of the documents also contained what appears to be FPOTUS ‘s handwritten notes,” referring not to President Donald Trump but former President Donald Trump. That may or may not indicate that the handwritten notes date to a time after he left office.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
