Former Top Trump Aides: Probably ‘More Highly Classified Documents at Bedminster’ or His Kids’ Homes

Many Americans watching the national security crisis of Donald Trump‘s alleged unlawful possession, retention, and refusal to return documents likely containing some of the country’s top, most-closely guarded secrets have been wondering if the Dept. of Justice has been able to acquire all the documents taken from the White House, and if Trump was able to make any copies of those documents.

Two former top aides to the former president suggest there may be cause for concern on that front.

“I have been saying this since the @FBI raid,” former Trump longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen said via Twitter Wednesday. “I believe #Trump has copies, potentially other documents as well, at other locations including his children’s homes, Weisselberg’s florida home, Bedminster, NJ golf course, Fifth Avenue apartment, etc…”

Weisselberg is Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization who began working for the Trump family in 1970. Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to 15 criminal felony charges.

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton, who first began working for the federal government in 1972, also says there may be more documents hidden in places other than Mar-a-Lago.

“Well given that it’s Donald Trump we’re talking about,” Bolton told Sky News (video below), “I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more highly classified documents at Bedminster or some some other residence of his.”

“I just think it’s important that everybody, whether they’re pro-Trump or anti-Trump or whatever their position is to try and take a deep breath here. Let this process play out, Bolton urged. “You know, the filing that was done last night in the United States that included that picture that you’ve shown there and a lot of information about the documents and about Trump’s ‘obstruction,’ is the word they use, the refusal to turn them over to the National Archives, is revealing bit by bit the seriousness of the case and we don’t know all the details yet.”

“It could be very, very serious, but my strong urging to everybody is stay calm. Let’s let it play out. We’ve got due process in the United States. The facts will come out here, but let’s not jump to conclusions that the Justice Department is an arm of the Democratic Party on the one hand or that Trump ought to go to jail tomorrow on the other.”

Watch below or at this link: