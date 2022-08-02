Federal Grand Jury Subpoenas Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone

Pat Cipollone, the former Trump White House Counsel, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury conducting a dual investigation into the January 6 insurrection and the efforts to overturn the free and fair 2020 presidential election, according to an ABC News report late Tuesday night.

“The move to subpoena Cipollone signals an even more dramatic escalation in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Jan. 6 attack than previously known, following appearances by senior members of former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff before the grand jury two weeks ago,” ABC News adds.

The grand jury’s move comes on the heels of Cipollone’s damning testimony given to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, which was broadcast during a primetime hearing watched by more than 17 million Americans last month.

“Cipollone spoke to the committee on a number of topics, including how he wanted then-President Donald Trump to do more to quell the riot on the day of the attack, and how Cabinet secretaries contemplated convening a meeting to discuss Trump’s decision-making in the wake of the insurrection,” ABC adds.

This is a breaking news and developing story.